Northampton bash 'B-team' Bulls to bag Champions Cup semi
Northampton feasted on a Bulls team weakened by the absence of their Springbok stars by registering a 59-22 victory at Franklin’s Gardens that propelled them into the Investec Champions Cup semi-finals.
Saints amassed nine tries, including two from England scrum-half Alex Mitchell, to book an appointment with Leinster at Croke Park on May 3 or 4 – the first time they have reached the last four since 2011.
What should have been a thunderous collision between the Gallagher Premiership leaders and the best team in South Africa instead turned into a procession as the Bulls paid the price for leaving out big names such as Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse.
They blamed injury and their epic journey from Pretoria via eight different airlines and myriad routes for the omissions, but stood accused of devaluing the competition in order to prioritise the United Rugby Championship.
For 10 minutes of the second quarter they gave Northampton a fright, reducing a 28-10 deficit to just six points by half-time to punish Saints’ over-eagerness in attack.
The hosts quickly rediscovered their rhythm in attack to resume their rampage and on successive weekends they have now dispatched the sides positioned third and fourth in the URC.
Six days ago it was Munster, who were toppled, and while that was a classic European showdown, irresistible Saints could only beat the opposition in front of them in this quarter-final.
George Hendy was the destroyer in chief of Munster after running in two pivotal tries and his first involvement against the Bulls was to carry the ball out of defence from close to his line.
It was the prelude to a flurry of three tries in five minutes, a sequence that began with full-back James Ramm dummying his way over before number eight Cameron Hanekom hit back from close range.
Neither side had covered themselves in glory in defence, but worse was to come from the Bulls as Fin Smith sent Alex Coles marauding into space with Courtney Lawes in support to touch down.
Ollie Sleighthome used his strength to barrel over as Saints attacked from a line-out and when Mitchell used his wits and strength to cross, Northampton had their fourth try.
What was becoming a rout suddenly had an injection of drama when Bulls scored twice in quick succession, first through hooker Akker van der Merwe and then Sebastian de Klerk after he picked off Mitchell’s pass as Saints were probing the line.
Northampton needed to settle and just seconds after the interval the precision returned to their game with Mitchell sending Tommy Freeman striding through the defence before supplying the scoring pass to Coles.
Freeman was the next to cross as Saints swarmed over the visitors, whose problems grew when Hanekom was shown a yellow card for a spear tackle.
The Bulls were coming apart at the seams as their tanks emptied and Fraser Dingwall and Mitchell helped themselves to tries to surpass the half century of points.
It began to look ugly for a European knockout game when Juarno Augustus notched Northampton’s ninth try as their high octane attack ignited for the last time.
Comments on RugbyPass
SA sides complaining about travel ? since time immemorial. Ever since they started losing in Super Rugby (ie the 1st game), it was always the same. Of course travel only ever effected the SA sides because the Aus and NZ teams played ALL their games at home. Always. But if the Aus/NZ did have to play their games in SA, other than never (see previous), the distance was always wayyyyy less and through far fewer timezones and affected their players wayyyy less. Thats why they often won there, no other reason. And as for those pesky Argentinian Jaguares ? well they had to travel even further but never ever complained and even contested the Final in their last season. But Sth Africans dont consider them a _real_ rugby nation so their non-complaining and non-excuses didnt non-count. Must suck to have non-egos without a hint of non-victimhoods. And besides they have never won a RWC, let alone a LOTTO Cup, so that means any non-opinions that they didnt have would have been ignored anyway. Because you have to have won the previous RWC/LOTTO Cup before you can voice one of them. Youve just got to feel sorry for the European clubs. They had the best competition in the rugby world before SA decided to run away from their natural competition partners and grace Europe with their presence. Never mind the zero away travelling fans and the haughty we’ll-do-whatever-the-f-we-like attitudes, you really should be kissing their ass y’know. It will all end in tears. Well, Sth African tears anyway.24 Go to comments
t j is playing well and maybe not playing last year due to injury has helped him.3 Go to comments
lets wait and see what happens in fiji and canberra overthe next 2 weeks. remember we are only half way through super rugby. tj is playing well and the hurricanes have a forward pack to match their back line.12 Go to comments
Its a shame the ladies dont get better crowds they play good rugby i enjoyed watching them.Congratulations to the blues.1 Go to comments
TJ has given great service to NZ rugby and is still playing to a super level (pun intended). However, his deficiencies are still in his game and he is now slower both in hand and foot. We need explosive fast passing young halfbacks with high repeat work rates with an eye for the tryline. So that counts out TJ and Christie.3 Go to comments
Let’s be honest about this issue. The reason seedings are done this way is financial, to maximise ticket revenues and it ain’t going to change. However, the stats show it puts the away team at a massive disadvantage and that does impact the sporting integrity of the competition.6 Go to comments
Haha fix your competitions you muppets and you won’t have to cry over players having to play too many games. URC is also the comp to win, it’s the one with all the Irish and South African teams. Why would they think diluting it with English and French sides would have more meaning. English rugby fans are hilarious.14 Go to comments
This game was a cripple fight7 Go to comments
France looked more like their old self. Will need to keep improving for that final clash1 Go to comments
Would still love love to see player ratings on other nations in the competition.3 Go to comments
Mounga is not on ‘sabbatical’ as that caption says, he's taken the money and now apparently plans to just do what a lot of kiwi's do, just waltz into the tongan side so he can have his money cake and eat it too. Samoa (now basically a squad of Kiwis and a few Aussies) are at least seeing sense and looking to limit overseas born players because frankly, it doesn't make them all that more competitive having well paid former ABs and Wallabies trotting around in a marriage of convenience.23 Go to comments
Don't know which game some of you's were watching but Perenara is still the same slow to clear, slow to react halfback that he always was. The only thing he brought to his team's efforts was his borderline offside defensive reads and tackling. Ratima’s forwards gave him slow ball alot of the time and he ran all over and through the Canes most of the night. It looked like the old slow champ making way for the new faster version. Hurricane’s supporter here. Unbelievably for us who have been here since day one - 1996 Palmy vs the Blues, it looks like we're going to have a Cane's All Black front row - unheard of. Xavier Numia deserves his shot alongside his bruise brothers.12 Go to comments
The fact is they were facing at least 4 consecutive away games. But Leinster have played at least three consecutive home games. Also the away games were England, Cape Town, Dublin, etc which for even the best they get worn down. Ronan O’ Gara managed to beat Leinster in two finals. It seems yet again Leinster haven't managed to oppose that. Yes they beat La Rochelle in a pool game earlier this season and now in the Quarter Final but one pool game and one QF do not equal two consecutive Finals. So Leinster are still short. Let me tell you though, Ronan O’ Gara was playing a two time World Cup winning coach and now he is going to go back to the drawing board and figure out Leinster and beat them in next season’s final.32 Go to comments
Stephen Jones has been Irish-baiting for at least 20 years. I've not seen much of his commentary in the interim but it seems he's not easily bored. I recall he also had a thing against NZ, and used to like referring to Pacific islanders playing for the ABs as ‘the browning of NZ rugby’. He's a hack, ignore him.6 Go to comments
I find this article does not agree with my perception of the Red Roses. No 1 there is no red mist. A red mist is a loss of temper and an arbitrary lash out. The Red Roses have had one poor clear out and one poor tackle with no malice whatsoever. Possibly victims of their own physicality and playing on the edge. I agree with Mitchell's analysis of the Cockayne clear out. Rosie Galligan actually helped to catch hold of Gallagher to make sure there was no danger. Talking of the number of tries against this same opposition, firstly they have played with 14 men for somewhere near half of those three matches, secondly the conditions in Scotland were far from conducive to running rugby but the Red Roses managed to run the ball brilliantly especially in the first half. Does the author wish them to revert to type and score tries through rolling mauls only? It is hardly surprising they had more handling errors than Scotland. By rights it should have been 4 times the number of Scotland as Scotland hardly had the ball and hardly strung a pass together and England attacked in wave after wave of brilliant passing in disgusting conditions. It would be interesting to see how many of those 31 tries were scored using a lineout maul. I bet it is more than seven. I was initially sceptical about Mitchell but now can see the all court improvement that England are producing and they have been devastating at times. Rome wasn’t built in a day and perhaps the author doesn’t think the other nations are allowed to improve as well and that always first emanates in defence. Attack takes much longer as Wales have shown.1 Go to comments
Toulouse will play his semi at about the same distance of Ernest Wallon….6 Go to comments
Crap then. Crap now. Same same.1 Go to comments
Earlier this season tournament organisers for the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), confirmed that South African teams can only get home-ground advantage up to the quarterfinals. Fair.2 Go to comments
I hope you enjoy your 30 pieces of silver Mr Ferris. If you have all the answers to Ulster’s problems. Do your coaching courses and through your hat in the ring. For a man who was such a great Ulsterman Irishman and British Lion. You are hard to listen to atm. You may have your thoughts but we don’t need to hear them before after and during every match you commentate on. Com'on do your courses and we can see how good you are. Anyone can stand and point out the mistakes and problems. It takes men or women to sort them out.11 Go to comments
This is nonsense. Home advantage is given to the teams who do best in the Pool stages. Leinster are playing a home game against Northhampton. Croke Park is the nominated ‘Home’ stadium for the match. Leinster, like La Rochelle in the last 2 years, play a lot of their matches at home because of their success in the Pool stages. The English Premiership and French top 14 have gotten the concession of a 1/8 final which allows them to carry out half assed pool stages and still make the knock outs. Jones is suggesting we also give them an open draw. Now that would devalue the tournament. I don’t want to be paranoid or betray a victim mentality but that man has a go at Irish Teams at every opportunity. Have a go, rationalize with BS reasons after.6 Go to comments