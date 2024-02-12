Harlequins statement: Louis Lynagh to Benetton Rugby confirmed
Harlequins wing Louis Lynagh will join Benetton Rugby next season with the aim of representing Italy – as exclusively reported by RugbyPass last Wednesday.
Lynagh, the Treviso-born son of Australia great Michael who also played for the Italian club in the 1990s, has signed a two-year deal with the option to extend the agreement until 2027.
The 23-year-old was called up by England under Eddie Jones but failed to win a cap and has been overlooked completely by Steve Borthwick since he took over in December 2022.
“It’s been a difficult decision to leave my boyhood club but I feel the time is right for a new challenge in Italy,” Lynagh said.
“I have lived in England since I was four-years-old, but Italy and Treviso have always been in my heart.
“My father played a fundamental role not only in my rugby career, but also in my life. He always wanted the best for me and always agreed with every decision I made.
“He told me that playing in Treviso will be the best for me and my style of rugby.”
Lynagh has made 58 appearances for Harlequins and scored 27 tries, including two in the triumphant 2021 Gallagher Premiership final against Bristol.
Benetton are riding high in the United Rugby Championship with only Leinster above them in the table.
A club statement read: “Harlequins have today confirmed wing Louis Lynagh will depart the Club at the end of the season to pursue his international aspirations in Italy.”
Quins DoR Billy Millard said: “Louis has been a pleasure to work with and we have been proud to see him develop from our Academy to the first-team squad. He has certainly had some great moments in his short career to date and is a popular figure across the Club. His 2020/21 season in particular showcased his ability and try-scoring strength. We’re excited to watch his career develop further at Benetton and potentially for Italy. We wish him the very best as he seeks to build his career in Italy.”
additional reporting RugbyPass
Comments on RugbyPass
Hopefully Garry Ringrose will be back for Ireland. And Hugo Keenan won’t be out.2 Go to comments
Ireland are going to win the world cup 🗑️4 Go to comments
I’m struggling to understand the relevance of these NFL articles on Rugbypass. There’s nothing uniquely rugby about the goose step. Any more than running fast in a straight line is unique to athletics. Sometimes people do things with their legs to evade another player in a variety of sports. Are we short on content ideas?1 Go to comments
“was some effort from the big Austrian…..” Sorry to be pedantic but Erwin Schrodinger was 167.5cm tall (5ft 6ins in your quaint English system). It’s not recorded how big (dead or alive) his cat was…..1 Go to comments
Erm I think they would be blue cards in Football but we see what you mean1 Go to comments
“Like with Martin, Borthwick said that…..” Wow - I’m not English but even I know that’s dreadful grammar…..2 Go to comments
“She said she looked up to see Beale holding his p*nis and shaking it up and down while saying “suck my dick”” And they say the age of romance is dead….1 Go to comments
Oh dear Colin’s Anthony timmyboy eentwee Your comment are just dumb!! If you look again you will see ford steps to the side and stops, he is still stopped when dyer reaches the ball, dyer runs past the ball then another player Elliot dee arrives Ford having moved to the side is still stood still, he has not begun his approach. At no time does he move in any direction towards the ball. He is stood still. As for time wasting? Another dumb comment! You are entitled to take the full minute, with two men in the bin you would have to be super stupid to take it quickly. As dan bigger said “A master class from ford with the boot in the last 20 minutes won the game. If you want a quicker game speak to welsh front row, they were complicit in messing up virtually every scrum with their usual kidology I never thought despite the chaotic nature of the game that England would lose, wales were going backwards with the ball In the last 10 minutes. Reffell was immense8 Go to comments
Ah give him time. To become such a consummate petulant, tiresome whinger as Sexton developed into takes years to perfect.4 Go to comments
I'm not Scottish and believe Scotland were robber and actually won the match. Love seeing France struggle after having to listen to 2 years of them toting themselves as the best in the game. Never had an issue with French rugby until this world cup watching all the bitter fans booing teams and refs after their knock out. Bunch of whinging babies.1 Go to comments
An interesting article with a lot of well made points. But whilst we all want to see the BIP as much as possible if all that happens whilst it’s in play is just more kick tennis then I'm not sure it would help……the overriding need is for players to become more adventurous the example of Quins was well made with all the players alert to the possibility/probability that they could run from anywhere. Watching England when a player makes a break it seems to be a surprise to the other 14 and consequently support is often missing which IMO can only be because they have a rigid game plan drummed in.38 Go to comments
As an England fan I am glad Ford and Farrell have both been humiliated with their tiresome place kicking. He will hurry up now or be replaced by much better 10s (here’s hoping)!!!8 Go to comments
Ford and Farrell and many other kickers take far, far too long over their kicks. As an England supporter Ford has just been given a kick up the ass, something he sorely needs. He also should learn how to attack and not just kick out of hand.8 Go to comments
The RWC final became boring with the TMO’s taking over. A kick fest just another example of rugby needing to reward tries with a lot more points. The team that scores the most tries should win 99 percent of matches.3 Go to comments
Jack Crowley improved with 50% kick rate? And Casey, who brought nothing to the game? Did the author watch the same game as me?6 Go to comments
Fantastic article Adam, interviews and all. Well done. really good read and I agree with your summation. South Otago and Otago Country must have a good system with super coaches. Yes Browny and Crazy latta from down there. I think Billy Bush also play for Toko and maybe Anton Oliver. I truly hope the AB’s pick local players from local systems instead of poaching from the Pacific island. You have the players do it. Otherwise ABS become the Pacific Lions. I know it is my hobby horse but NZ should pick NZ. I also believe PI would be better of if they could pick their best players. it is a win-win.1 Go to comments
Take the kick . How long does it normally take . Yes . About 40 seconds , so Ford was trying to save 20 seconds . Matt Dawson says Ford should take greater control of the game. Both these from a 90 odd cap player . If you have to point this out then its already useless as it should already be happening . THIS is why England just cannot do any better than average . Watching Ireland , their brand new 10 was just top class . Ford is utterly pedestrian in comparison . Or is it that other teams are plainly better coached. And better selected.8 Go to comments
Michael Cheika’s views ok, Pat Lam’s views maybe, sometimes - Matt Williams’s views - Hell NO. You lost me there. Gatland is also saying more bizarre things these days. Mute button comes out. > As Pat Lam implies, the whole rugby world is waiting: ‘No fear, keep going’. That is not going to happen. Not sure why people have obsessions on fast open style play all the time, everytime. We do have rugby 7s for that. I feel robbed when it takes 20 mins or longer to have the first scrum. I love scrums. that’s why Damian Willemse called for a scrum, because the french wanted kick tennis and were avoiding scrums v boks. I can remember when some teams had better lineout winning percentages so their opposition did not kick the ball out once. Teams adapt. Running from 22 is highly prone to penalty turn over in a kickable zone. I want to see, scrums, lineouts, free kicks, mauls, back line moves, first phase tries, 23 phase tries, no tries, penalties drop goals. I want it all. I don’t care how fast or slow the game is. I like the diversity. A 100 minute+ game with extra time is sweet. There is no silver bullet, there is not one formula. The game keeps evolving year by year, team by team coach by coach, ref by ref. You become good with one approach, like blitz defense, or box kicks and another team will copy, if all copy then you have to evolve again. Who knows flared trousers are back in? You just have to beat the team in front of you, however tactically and strategically possible.38 Go to comments
A much better game than the two boring games yesterday A lot more active6 Go to comments
Casey an 8? You having a laugh?6 Go to comments