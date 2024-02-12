Harlequins statement: Louis Lynagh to Benetton Rugby confirmed

Harlequins wing Louis Lynagh will join Benetton Rugby next season with the aim of representing Italy – as exclusively reported by RugbyPass last Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lynagh, the Treviso-born son of Australia great Michael who also played for the Italian club in the 1990s, has signed a two-year deal with the option to extend the agreement until 2027.

The 23-year-old was called up by England under Eddie Jones but failed to win a cap and has been overlooked completely by Steve Borthwick since he took over in December 2022.

Beyond 80 analysis on England and a Springbok defensive structure | RPTV Former Ireland and Leinster hooker and analysis guru Bernard Jackman dissects England’s defensive structure under Felix Jones. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV Watch now Beyond 80 analysis on England and a Springbok defensive structure | RPTV Former Ireland and Leinster hooker and analysis guru Bernard Jackman dissects England’s defensive structure under Felix Jones. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV Watch now

“It’s been a difficult decision to leave my boyhood club but I feel the time is right for a new challenge in Italy,” Lynagh said.

“I have lived in England since I was four-years-old, but Italy and Treviso have always been in my heart.

“My father played a fundamental role not only in my rugby career, but also in my life. He always wanted the best for me and always agreed with every decision I made.

“He told me that playing in Treviso will be the best for me and my style of rugby.”

Lynagh has made 58 appearances for Harlequins and scored 27 tries, including two in the triumphant 2021 Gallagher Premiership final against Bristol.

ADVERTISEMENT

Benetton are riding high in the United Rugby Championship with only Leinster above them in the table.

A club statement read: “Harlequins have today confirmed wing Louis Lynagh will depart the Club at the end of the season to pursue his international aspirations in Italy.”

Quins DoR Billy Millard said: “Louis has been a pleasure to work with and we have been proud to see him develop from our Academy to the first-team squad. He has certainly had some great moments in his short career to date and is a popular figure across the Club. His 2020/21 season in particular showcased his ability and try-scoring strength. We’re excited to watch his career develop further at Benetton and potentially for Italy. We wish him the very best as he seeks to build his career in Italy.”

additional reporting RugbyPass