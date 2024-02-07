Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
24 - 27
FT
26 - 27
FT
53 - 12
FT
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
11:45
Gallagher Premiership

Harlequins' Louis Lynagh poised to quit the Premiership for URC

By Neil Fissler
Harlequins' Louis Lynagh (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Louis Lynagh is edging towards the Harlequins exit door when his contract runs out at the end of the season at the Gallagher Premiership club and move to the United Rugby Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 23-year-old is set to follow in the footsteps of his father, Wallabies legend Michael, by joining Benetton, the Treviso franchise who have emerged as favourites to win the race for his signature.

The former England ag-grade international was born in Treviso in December 2000, the city where his father spent five seasons at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo after moving to play in Europe in 1991. Lynagh snr later played in London, the Rugby World Cup winner becoming Nigel Wray’s first major signing for Saracens.

Video Spacer

Whistleblowers trailer

Video Spacer

Whistleblowers trailer

It was in the English capital that Lynagh jnr took his first steps in the game in Richmond’s minis section, but a move to Treviso from Harlequins could now settle the question of where Lynagh – who qualifies for England through residency, Australia through his father, Italy through his birth and his Italian-born mother – will pin his international colours.

The winger was first approached by Kieran Crowley two years ago about playing for the Azzurri. He was included by former England boss Eddie Jones in training squads but was never capped.

Related

French club in bid to prise Danny Care from Harlequins

Bayonne are making a last-minute attempt to derail Harlequins bid to keep veteran England scrum-half Danny Care at the Twickenham Stoop for another season.

Read Now

This season, Lynagh has made 14 appearances for Quins, who are second on the table and chasing Premiership leaders Northampton. He has scored five tries, two of which came in the win over Ulster in the Investec Champions Cup at the end of last month.

The scorer of another two tries when Harlequins beat Exeter in the 2021 Premiership Final, Lynagh has managed 27 tries in 58 appearances for the club but hasn’t agreed to a new deal to stay at the Twickenham Stoop beyond July.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lynagh would complete an all-star Treviso back line that would include Rhyno Smith, Tommaso Menoncello, Malakai Fekitoa, Paolo Odogwu, Jacob Umaga and Alessandro Garbisi. The much-improved Italians are currently second to Leinster in this season’s URC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Rugby Europe Men's Championship | Belgium v Portugal | Full Match Replay

WHISTLEBLOWERS

Stronger Than You Think | Ep 4 | Milly Pickles

GATLAND A'I GARFAN

Rugby Europe Women's Championship | Netherlands v Sweden

Big Jim Show with Siya Kolisi

Perth HSBC SVNS - Day Three - Men's Highlights

Perth HSBC SVNS - Day Three - Women's Highlights

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'Both are in a lot of pain' - Townsend counts toll of Cardiff win

2

World Rugby statement: Referee change for Ireland versus Italy

3

Liam Williams: 'There might be a couple of other Welshies coming over'

4

Returning duo set to reinforce Scotland for upcoming France clash

5

France revamp squad with seven new players after Ireland humbling

6

French club in bid to prise Danny Care from Harlequins

7

Watch - Crusaders full back Leigh Halfpenny faces Munster with haka

8

Woodward makes bold claim about Six Nations and absence of Owen Farrell

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

'The French believe that their team without Dupont is like Asterix without his magic potion'

The collapse of Les Bleus against Ireland has led to much wailing and navel gazing, with the absent Antoine Dupont coming under scrutiny

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'Come on, Warren, send those boys out to Twickenham with a sense of Barry John in their souls'

England and Wales are sides in transition and both coaches must empower their players to cut loose and play on instinct

FEATURE

Why Beirne and Keenan are Farrell's most zealous disciples

The progression of Ireland's immense lock and under-rated full-back mirror Andy Farrell's qualities as head coach

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Turlough 7 minutes ago
'The French believe that their team without Dupont is like Asterix without his magic potion'

Without Dupont the out half needs to control the game more. Jaminet may not be the man.

1 Go to comments
T
Turlough 13 minutes ago
Schalk Burger pinpoints the 'underrated' part of Ireland's game

Ireland are good enough to impose the type of phisical game that suites them: a mix between mobility and power. France were not able to impose a power only game against Ireland. A key to this was Ireland winning the kicking exchanges forcing either France to lose ground or keep the ball in play, tiring their very powerful but aerobically weak pack. Ireland forward’s also used quick ball and footwork to attacked spaces between defenders. The quick ball was secured by really excellent ruck work. France literally could not impose themselves physically on Ireland and even when they had possession Ireland really pressured Lucu behind the French ruck. The first 30 mins were outstanding from Ireland and should have put them out of sight. Van Der Flier was just short when France were holding the ball in the ruck in what was a certain try and should have meant a yello and Irish penalty. The forward touch by a French hand to stop a certain try by Aki was also controversially as the player had absolutlely no possibility of doing anything but a forward knock by putting his hands out. The French TV director also played a blinder to get a penalty against Crowley when he clearly played the ball during a legitimate aerial battle with Fickou. This reversed field position from 10 metres from the French line to the Irish 22 and France scored a minute later (although this was the second half). I am not complaining just showing that Ireland’s performance particularly in first 30 could have resulted in 50+ on the scoreboard.

2 Go to comments
C
Chris 19 minutes ago
Schalk Burger pinpoints the 'underrated' part of Ireland's game

RSA boys saying it was all physicality is not newsworthy It is hard to say anything else when your brain is pure muscle

2 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 1 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'Come on, Warren, send those boys out to Twickenham with a sense of Barry John in their souls'

My goodness - can’t you get rid of these dinosaurs who still see the game through their 1970s prism. The game has moved on exponentially. That other buffoon Stephen Jones in The Sunday Times a few days ago gormlessly awarding Ethan Roots and Fraser Dingwall the same mark out of 10 for their respective England performances against Italy. Put him and Cleary out to pasture and let people with at least a basic understanding of the modern game comment.

2 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hours ago
Why Beirne and Keenan are Farrell's most zealous disciples

Nice article, Pat. Two great players for sure. I can’t see a Kildare connection for Keenan ? Dublin born, schooled at Blackrock, so am interested in the Kildare link.

1 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hours ago
Harlequins' Louis Lynagh poised to quit the Premiership for URC

Felt he was very close to being capped by England before he was injured. It seemed then that he was set on an England career in his own mind. This news does surprise me. Good luck to him, where ever he ends up playing. he is a great talent.

6 Go to comments
f
finn 1 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'Come on, Warren, send those boys out to Twickenham with a sense of Barry John in their souls'

Wales could really exploit the English defence. Italy were able to break it open a few times, despite not knowing before the match what the defensive structure would be, or where its points of weakness would be. If Wales put in a few chips and grubbers behind England’s wide defenders they will put a bit of doubt in player’s minds about whether or not to keep rushing up as the system demands, and then the running game will start to be rewarded.

2 Go to comments
f
finn 2 hours ago
Harlequins' Louis Lynagh poised to quit the Premiership for URC

this is a win for everyone. he’s not quite up to england standard, but could do very well for italy!

6 Go to comments
B
Ben 2 hours ago
Why Ireland-France was no World Cup final

As always, boring!! Should really do something else with your time - Ben Smith.

2 Go to comments
C
Colin 2 hours ago
Harlequins' Louis Lynagh poised to quit the Premiership for URC

He will play for Italy since England (both Jones and Borthwick) ignore his skills. Another England coaching fail.

6 Go to comments
O
Owen 2 hours ago
Harlequins' Louis Lynagh poised to quit the Premiership for URC

Doubt he was born in Treviso in 2020!

6 Go to comments
J
Jmann 5 hours ago
‘All Blacks would be pretty cool’: NRL’s Joseph Manu weighing up code switch

who is he?

5 Go to comments
N
Nuno 5 hours ago
Why Ireland-France was no World Cup final

Quite the colorful commentary, but it seems like someone's still feeling the sting of a certain team's victory.

2 Go to comments
A
Alexander 10 hours ago
Watch: All Blacks XV prop stuns fans by squatting 300kg+ in pre-season

Awesome stuff. Even more impressive would be if he did it as a high bar squat 😦

1 Go to comments
R
Rugby 11 hours ago
Crusaders come up short against Munster after final kick jeered by crowd

Bula Pecos you Can’terbury meatball MEATBALL (noun): sports fan who irrationally supports a chosen team. characterized by short sighted thinking and frequent overreaction. Bula vanaka

49 Go to comments
R
Rugby 11 hours ago
Crusaders come up short against Munster after final kick jeered by crowd

Pecos Can’terbury lost

49 Go to comments
R
Rugby 12 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus makes public images of his chemical burns

Eina Rassie, there you go, amo for team motivation talk for the next RWC round. I will walk on broken glass for this team, I will bleed for this team … Ek sal my vel braai, en steeds daar wees vir jou.

4 Go to comments
J
Jen 13 hours ago
SA Rugby statement: Rassie Erasmus to head coach, assistants named

I feel like Rassie being named head coach is really old news but I probably wasn’t paying attention. Maybe we should have snaffled Tony Brown for our ABs. All these coaching moves will make it an intriguing season, anyway.

8 Go to comments
j
john 14 hours ago
Why defensive aggressor Felix Jones will drive new-look England

Wasn’t the last England defensive coach super intensive too ? Putting too much pressure on the players to be similarly intensive can be counter productive. They become scared to fail. Personally I think this is the problem Schmidt will have with the Wallabies. They won’t enjoy his acerbic intensity.

24 Go to comments
C
Chris 14 hours ago
SA Rugby statement: Rassie Erasmus to head coach, assistants named

Loving Tony Brown in that mix. He’s a rugby brain of note. Surprised he got snubbed by the AB’s.

8 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Why Beirne and Keenan are Farrell's most zealous disciples Why Beirne and Keenan are Farrell's most zealous disciples
Search