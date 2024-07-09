Live blog: World Rugby U20 Championship 2024 in Cape Town – Day Three

It is match day three at the World Rugby U20 Championship and the inclement weather in the Cape Town region is reminiscent of the monsoon-like conditions that materialised for the opening round of the age-grade Rugby Championship on the Australian Gold Coast in May.

While the schedule in South Africa is officially listed as the final round of the pool stage, it’s essentially the quarter-finals in some fixtures as Ireland versus Australia (2pm local time) and France against Wales (4:30pm) in Athlone are winner-takes-all knockout games.

The former will decide who qualifies for the semi-finals as the Pool B winner and the latter will determine who progresses as the sole best runner-up from across the three pools.

Unbeaten England versus struggling hosts South Africa (7pm) is the third match on the Athlone schedule. Meanwhile, over in Stellenbosch, the three-game programme is Argentina-Fiji (2pm), Georgia-Italy (4:30pm) and New Zealand-Spain (7pm).

RugbyPass previewed all six matches on Monday, listing all the selected teams and hazarding a guess as the potential results – click here to read.

We have also published a match day three talking points feature, which includes the Irish-Aussie rivalry, the French determination to retain their title despite their agonising loss to New Zealand, and the pressure that is on Junior Boks coach Bafana Nhleko – click here to read.

All six matches will be streamed live and for free on RugbyPass TV in all countries that don’t have an exclusive local broadcaster deal – click here to sign up/log in.

We will also update this RugbyPass live blog throughout the day, bringing you exclusive post-match interviews and more…