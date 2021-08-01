Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
British & Irish Lions    

Lions fans have a suggestion for Warren Gatland ahead of third test

By Sam Smith
(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

After last weekend’s loss to the British and Irish Lions, Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus took to social media to criticise a number of refereeing decisions in the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

First, under a fake alias, Erasmus drew attention to just a small handful of issues on Twitter before posting a sizeable hour-long video on Vimeo where he outlined a mass of decisions (or non-decisions) that he disagreed with.

It was an unprecedented move from the former Springboks coach and while some supported his opinion, most criticised the means he went about publicly sharing his comments on the officiating.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Springboks loose forward Duane Vermeulen has been a major absentee for the past two matches.

Whether Erasmus’ actions had any impact on the second test can’t be said, but things did run considerably more smoothly for the tourists on Saturday, with the Springboks ultimately winning the game 27-9.

In the first test loss, South Africa were on the wrong side of a 14-8 penalty count. In their victory, however, the Springboks conceded just 10 penalties to the Lions’ 15.

While there were some acts of foul play from the Lions that clearly went unpunished, South Africa also appeared to escape without further punishment for some suspicious looking offences – including Cheslin Kolbe’s taking out of Conor Murray (which received a yellow card, but some felt a red was warranted), and shoulder charge from halfback Faf de Klerk.

With the penalty count favouring the Springboks, many fans on social media used the opportunity to take some cheeky digs at Erasmus and suggested that Lions coach Warren Gatland would quickly begin preparing a video of his own ahead of the third test.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Gatland himself, however, suggested following the game that if he and his coaching team have any qualms with the refereeing, they won’t be venting their frustrations on social media.

“We will go back and look at it, if there is any issues in terms of things we will go through the right channels,” he said.

“I won’t be taking to social media to express my views, but we will spend the next couple of days doing the review then hopefully catch up with the referees at some stage next week if there are any concerns which we have.”

Rassie Erasmus’ Lions meltdown isn’t entirely unfounded Rassie Erasmus was wrong to be so public with his complaints, but he wasn’t wrong to be concerned. Gregor Paul Trans-Tasman relations under more duress Whenever there has been tension between the New Zealand and Australia unions, it hasn't ended well. Gregor Paul The nation best placed for southern dominance With different build-ups faced by the competing nations, who are favourites for the Rugby Championship? Justin Marshall David Havili proving All Blacks dream is alive and real More often than not, it can take a little bit of time before players really embed themselves into test rugby. Gregor Paul Building the All Blacks around Richie Mo’unga’s Crusaders Analysis: The All Blacks are building their attack around the in-form Richie Mo'unga. Ben Smith

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
British & Irish Lions    

Lions fans have a suggestion for Warren Gatland ahead of third test

Search