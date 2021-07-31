Accusations of foul play levelled against Hogg and Itoje

5:27pm, 31 July 2021

Accusations of foul play have been levelled against British & Irish Lions players Stuart Hogg and Maro Itoje in the aftermath of a fiery second Test in Cape Town.

The Springboks leveled the series 1 – 1 , bagging a convincing 27 – 9 victory in an ultra physical and bruising encounter that has set up another full-blooded showdown next weekend at the same venue.

While Cheslin Kolbe’s yellow card challenge on Conor Murray was the talk of pundits during and after the game, some rather unsavoury accusations have now been levelled at the Lions – after the match – for off-the-ball incidents.

Two allegations, in particular, have been the focus of attention on social media and could potentially see Hogg and Itoje hauled up by citing commissioners.

South African fans have accused Hogg of biting South Africa fullback Willie Le Roux on the arm during a scuffle between the pair. Video footage of the incident is doing the rounds, although it’s not clear if the Scotland fullback has a case to answer.

Another closer angle seems to show Le Roux’s arm brush against Hogg’s mouth, although, again, it’s not conclusive.

Meanwhile, Itoje has been accused of kneeling on Damian De Allende’s chest and neck area, an incident that was caught by the matchday cameras. Former England stand-off Andy Goode Tweeted: “Not a great look from Maro Itoje is it”.

Not a great look from Maro Itoje is it #LionsRugby pic.twitter.com/6rdhCAncjr — Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) July 31, 2021

On the Springboks’ side, citing commissioners will undoubtedly also be looking at Kolbe’s yellow card air challenge on Murray and whether or not it warrants further sanction.

Retired referee Nigel Owens, who was commentating for Sky Sports in the UK, said: “I can understand where the yellow came from, but if I was reffing this then I would be inclining more towards red than yellow, because Murray’s actions have saved Kolbe – and that should not be part of the equation”

There has also been a suggestion that Springboks scrum-half De Klerk could have a case to answer for another bodycheck style hit that Ben referee O’Keefe only penalised.