Leicester wait to learn fate as Leinster deprive them of bonus point

Leicester were left to play a waiting game in terms of reaching the Investec Champions Cup knockout phase after Leinster toppled them 27-10 at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

The Tigers needed a point to secure qualification from Pool Four, but their fate now rests on what happens in Sunday’s clash between Sale Sharks and La Rochelle.

Leinster, chasing a record-equalling fifth European title this season, fell 10 points behind to a Hanro Liebenberg try, with Handre Pollard kicking a conversion and penalty.

But the Irish heavyweights soon found a familiar rhythm, taking charge through tries from lock Joe McCarthy, wing Jordan Larmour and hooker Dan Sheehan, while Harry Byrne added two conversions and a penalty.

Caelan Doris’ late try secured a bonus-point as Leinster ended the group-stage with four wins out of four and secured a round of 16 tie on home soil in Dublin later this season.

Leicester shaded the early sparring as both sides jostled for territory, and they deservedly went ahead through a 10th-minute try.

Number eight Jasper Wiese made initial headway, and with Leinster regrouping in defence, Tigers centre Dan Kelly surged into space and sent a scoring pass to Liebenberg.

Pollard converted from the touchline, and he increased Leicester’s lead midway through the half by kicking a 50-metre penalty after Sheehan infringed.

Leinster, though, underlined their enviable European pedigree by drawing level through a 10-point burst in six minutes.

Byrne opened their account with a penalty, and as Tigers came under mounting pressure, McCarthy crashed over from close range and Byrne’s conversion tied things.

Leicester then lost Wales flanker Tommy Reffell for a head injury assessment, and Leinster went ahead for the first time following a blistering break by scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park.

The Ireland international was hauled down short of the line by Leicester full-back Freddie Steward, but Leinster quickly recycled possession and Larmour finished strongly as Tigers found themselves 15-10 adrift.

Reffell failed his HIA and was replaced by Kyle Hatherell, before Tigers’ England forward Ollie Chessum also went off for a HIA and scrum-half Tom Whiteley was yellow-carded for a deliberate knock-on.

It went from bad to worse for Leicester as Leinster stung them with a third try before Whiteley had barely left the pitch as Sheehan crossed and Byrne’s conversion opened up a 12-point gap.

Investec Champions Cup Pool 1 P W L D PF PA PD BP T BP-7 BP Total 1 Bordeaux 4 3 1 0 17 2 Bulls 4 3 1 0 15 3 Lyon 3 2 1 0 12 4 Connacht 4 1 3 0 6 5 Saracens 3 1 2 0 5 6 Bristol 4 1 3 0 5 Pool 2 P W L D PF PA PD BP T BP-7 BP Total 1 Toulouse 3 3 0 0 15 2 Harlequins 4 3 1 0 15 3 Bath 3 3 0 0 15 4 Racing 92 4 1 3 0 8 5 Ulster 4 1 3 0 5 6 Cardiff Rugby 4 0 4 0 3 Pool 3 P W L D PF PA PD BP T BP-7 BP Total 1 Northampton 3 3 0 0 14 2 Exeter Chiefs 3 3 0 0 13 3 Glasgow 4 2 2 0 10 4 Munster 3 1 1 1 8 5 Bayonne 3 0 2 1 3 6 Toulon 4 0 4 0 2 Pool 4 P W L D PF PA PD BP T BP-7 BP Total 1 Leinster 4 4 0 0 19 2 Stormers 3 2 1 0 9 3 Leicester 4 2 2 0 9 4 La Rochelle 3 1 2 0 7 5 Sale 3 1 2 0 5 6 Stade Francais 3 0 3 0 1

Like Reffell, Chessum did not rejoin the action, but Leicester began the final quarter strongly, with their cause being helped by a yellow card for Leinster replacement Jack Conan.

But they could find no way through Leinster’s defence, and Tigers’ Champions Cup fate now rests on events elsewhere.