Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
25 - 3
FT
18 - 57
FT
61 - 14
FT
19 - 17
FT
34 - 20
FT
12 - 50
FT
38 - 7
FT
38 - 17
FT
20 - 17
FT
18 - 29
FT
17 - 31
FT
28 - 6
FT
31 - 24
FT
20 - 21
FT
43 - 7
FT
24 - 48
FT
15 - 54
FT
13 - 3
FT
29 - 25
FT
20 - 33
FT
45 - 12
FT
LIVE
11'
Sevens

Kenya and China score brilliant tries to win HSBC Sevens Challenger

By Grant Constable
Kenya vs Japan at the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024 in Dubai

At the end of three days of intense, high quality competition it was Kenya men and China women who took top honours at the opening round of the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024 in Dubai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya have been a mainstay on the HSBC SVNS and are aiming to return at the first opportunity following their relegation to the Challenger last year, and they got off to the perfect start with victory in Dubai.

They were made to work for the gold medal in a hard fought final win over Chile which finished 12-5. Earlier in the day Kenya had beaten Uruguay 21-5 in the semi-final while Chile reached the final thanks to a 15-7 win over previously unbeaten Germany.

Uruguay, who alongside Kenya will showcase their skills at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, recovered from semi-final defeat to claim the bronze medal with a 12-7 defeat of Germany.

China were the dominant force in the women’s competition and secured gold with a 19-5 win over Kenya in the final, gaining revenge for their 17-12 loss to the same opposition in Friday’s pool match.

China has earlier cruised into the final thanks to a 45-5 thrashing of Uganda in the semi-final, while Kenya saw off Argentina by 17-0 in the second semi-final. Argentina were impressive throughout the weekend and claimed the bronze thanks to a 36-10 win over Uganda.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid ecstatic celebrations in front of the large contingent of supporters, Kenya co-captain Tony Omondi said: “We are super happy. We knew this Challenger event in Dubai was very crucial for us to start on a high and now we must carry on with the momentum until the last tournament.”

“It was a tough final today. Chile was a tough, physical opponent so we had to match them in all aspects and it came out good for us. We must also congratulate our ladies team as well, every game they played before us gave us the inspiration, so we had to deliver and thanks to them we are going back home with two medals.”

China women’s player Chen Keyi said: “We are happy and so proud of our girls and the way we played to our standards. Kenya is a very physical team so I’m proud of our tackling and how hard we worked for each other. We hope we can keep learning, keep playing to our way and keep winning in the next tournaments.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There is more to play for than ever before in this year’s Challenger with the competition expanded to three rounds and the top four placed men’s and women’s teams qualifying for the new promotion and relegation play-off competition at the HSBC SVNS 2024 Grand Final in Madrid.

The Challenger tournaments replicate the Olympic Games competition format, with the 12 teams drawn into three pools of four teams each. The top two from each pool as well as the two best third-placed finishers will qualify for the knockout stages with quarter-finals and

The Challenger was introduced in February 2020 to boost the development of rugby sevens across the globe and provide a clear promotion pathway to reach the top level of global rugby sevens for the short format of the game which has experienced huge growth over the past two decades since the introduction of the global sevens series and becoming an Olympic sport at the Rio 2016 Games.

The bigger and better than ever 2024 edition of the Challenger consists of three rounds.

Following the opener in Dubai the men’s and women’s teams now move on to Estadio Charrúa in Montevideo, Uruguay on 8-10 March before standalone women’s and men’s events at Henryk Reyman’s Municipal Stadium in Krakow, Poland and Dantestadion in Munich, Germany respectively on 18-19 May.

Fans around the globe can watch the action on rugbypass.tv.

Related

'Conservative approach' sees Michael Hooper miss Perth SVNS selection

Former Wallabies captain Michael Hooper's switch to sevens ahead of the Paris Olympics has suffered a delay.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Leicester Tigers v Bristol Bears

Glasgow Warriors vs Wolfhounds

Sevens Challenger Series - Dubai - Day 3

Big Jim Pre Match Show - Bath Rugby v Racing 92

Clovers vs Gwalia Lightning

Brython Thunder vs Edinburgh Rugby

Big Jim Post Match Show - Bath Rugby v Racing 92

Loughborough Lightning v Ealing Trailfinders

Gwalia Lightning vs Edinburgh Rugby

Glasgow Warriors vs Clovers

Argentina v Australia - Final - Cape Town Men's HSBC SVNS Highlights

Australia v France - Final - Cape Town Women's HSBC SVNS Highlights

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Teenage sensation Posolo Tuilagi ineligible for France

2

A favourite emerges to replace Owen Farrell as England captain

3

Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

4

The big four era: where the World Rugby rankings will end after 2024

5

Report: Scotland in talks to poach All Black prospect from the Crusaders

6

Clive Woodward won't be part of ITV's Six Nations coverage

7

France respond to reports over Posolo Tuilagi eligibility

8

'He is exactly the kind of guy you want as captain of your team'

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Robertson plays a smart hand on All Blacks eligibility issue

The new coach wants his employers to keep an open mind on a policy which may need revising if New Zealand are to remain successful.

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'Farrell has proven he has the rugby IQ for Lions task'

Andy Farrell's honesty, personality, charisma and humility means the 2025 tourists will be in good hands.

FEATURE

Jacob Stockdale: 'I showed Andy Farrell I'm not a diva'

After two years of frustration, the Ulster flying machine is showcasing his vast talent again.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
S 3 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

Storm in a teacup. In context of Rassie & co’s shenanigans, this is just not worth the time focusing on.

12 Go to comments
A
Ace 6 hours ago
'Complete brain fade': Crazy in-goal pass ends in disaster for Stormers

Yeah, and if the pass had gone to hand and ended in a try at the other end, we all would be singing his praises and applauding the Stormers’ adventurous, unorthodox and fearless ball-in-hand approach. He made a mistake TRYING something. Zas had a great game and I hope that he will stick with his audacious playing style.

1 Go to comments
a
alan 7 hours ago
'What a shame': Dupont's masterclass leaves discontent over upcoming move

Ridiculous!

1 Go to comments
T
Tim 10 hours ago
Is it only up from here? The big questions for the Highlanders to answer in 2024

As a long suffering Highlanders’ supporter it's business as usual. We tend to occupy a place at the bottom of the ladder I can't see much changing this season. I'll be watching from behind the sofa.

1 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 11 hours ago
Why 3-0 over the Wallabies is not guaranteed for the Lions

Either somebody gave Ben a six pack of Kool aid or he was paid to write this article. My money is on the Kool aid.

1 Go to comments
P
Pecos 12 hours ago
Springbok and All Black stars carded in crunch Japan Rugby League One clash

Sam Cane in the bin. What else is new? Super Rugby Final - yellow card at 70mins, Crusaders then take the lead & win. RWC2023 Final - red card at 28mins. ABs pushing mud uphill & lose. Go Sam go.

1 Go to comments
f
finn 14 hours ago
The big four era: where the World Rugby rankings will end after 2024

1 - FRA 2 - IRE 3 - NZE 4 - RSA 5 - ENG

52 Go to comments
P
Peter 16 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

DuPont's comments are very mild when compared to what would have happened if SA lost. Rassie would have had another major melt down and made another movie length video of himself moaning and groaning. The referees made sure that was avoided at all costs.

12 Go to comments
T
Thomas 19 hours ago
A favourite emerges to replace Owen Farrell as England captain

Has to be someone with a guaranteed starter spot. Ideally a loose forward, realistically any forward, or a half-back. That leaves George, Itoje, and Earl. Maybe Chessum. Anyone else is pretty much a bad idea.

8 Go to comments
T
Thomas 19 hours ago
Zach Mercer earns Gloucester victory in tight affair in Edinburgh

Wow, Gloucester won a game, and the Sharks (Durban) won a game! What’s next? The Scarlets winning a game?

1 Go to comments
J
Joseph 20 hours ago
France respond to reports over Posolo Tuilagi eligibility

Storm in a teacup. He isn’t now nor will he ever be as formidable as Jonah Lomu.

2 Go to comments
P
Pecos 21 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

Dupont = crybaby.

12 Go to comments
O
Ozinsa 23 hours ago
Can the Tongan Thor inspire Australia's toiling Super Rugby franchises?

Nice to read some good stuff on SR. That Rebels pack needs to play like they look. Mean and nasty, keep it tight rugby dominating opposition packs. Forget the backs; just smash em up front

108 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 23 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

Jutge: “But I know the man, and I have no doubt about his moral values and the way he perceives the exchanges between referees and players. He is a huge champion and a good person whom we respect, but I repeat, I do not condone what he said that day.” Rugbypass: “Dupont slammed for comments”

12 Go to comments
T
Thomas 1 days ago
Prepare for the Springboks' wheels to fall off

Remind me when was the last time, that the Sharks didn’t underperform vis-a-vis their paper expectations? Because I’ve been alive longer, than the Sharks franchise, and I don’t remember such time. It might be, that the Boks’ time at the top of the mountain is done, but it won’t be because the Sharks suck. The Sharks sucked in 2019, as they did in 2023. As much as it pains me to say that.

68 Go to comments
T
Thomas 1 days ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

And rightfully so. He was being a stereotypical French sore loser. When they’re winning, it’s because how great they are, when they’re losing, it’s the ref’s fault. Give me a break, crybaby. There are no words for how embarrassing this chauvinistic nonsense is. The notion, that a ref would whistle against the French in France is so ridiculously absurd, I can’t wrap my head around it. So no, Antoine. You lost, because you got outworked by a team, that wanted it more, was less entitled, and didn’t moan as much. When your conversion gets charged down by the shortest player on the field, when you miss multiple penalties, when you shank a kick for touch so badly, that you lose territory instead of gaining it, when you’re treading water in the defense so much, that the only players you can scramble to get close to the opposition team’s biggest juggernaught carrying 5m away from your line is two backs, you simply don’t deserve to win, and there is zero blame anywhere else, but in the mirror.

12 Go to comments
B
Brian 1 days ago
Teenage sensation Posolo Tuilagi ineligible for France

He doesn't need a french passport. That was Laporte’s arbitrary rule.

6 Go to comments
J
Jen 1 days ago
Exeter Chiefs vs Glasgow | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Poor decision at the end! Glasgow had that

1 Go to comments
2
2008cru 1 days ago
Report: Scotland in talks to poach All Black prospect from the Crusaders

If this new kid Reihana settles in with Noah then Burke is 🛫🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

8 Go to comments
m
mjp89 1 days ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

Thought at the time he was being an extremely sore loser and some sort of punishment was needed.

12 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Springbok and All Black stars carded in crunch Japan Rugby League One clash Bok, AB captain carded in Japan
Search