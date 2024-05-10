Kenningham returns as Harlequins make 4 changes for Exeter

Flanker Jack Kenningham is set to return for Harlequins after a seven-month absence due to injury. Harlequins have revealed their matchday squad for Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership fixture against Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park and the back row is named on the bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenningham hasn’t played for Quins since injuring himself against Bristol last October.

The English side are looking to bounce back after giving Toulouse a scare before bowing out of the Investec Champions Cup at the semi-final stage.

Pieter-Steph du Toit with Big Jim – Teaser trailer | RPTV Double World Cup winning Springbok Pieter-Steph du Toit hosts Jim Hamilton in Japan for an all-encompassing chat about the Rugby World Cup, horrific injuries and Chasing the Sun 2. Watch the full chat on RugbyPass TV Watch now Pieter-Steph du Toit with Big Jim – Teaser trailer | RPTV Double World Cup winning Springbok Pieter-Steph du Toit hosts Jim Hamilton in Japan for an all-encompassing chat about the Rugby World Cup, horrific injuries and Chasing the Sun 2. Watch the full chat on RugbyPass TV Watch now

The squad includes four changes to the starting XV. Joe Marler and James Chisholm are back and are joined by Will Porter and Oscar Beard. Prop Fin Baxter will make his 50th appearance for Harlequins.

In the front row, Joe Marler and Will Collier will pack down with hooker Jack Walker. Irne Herbst and Stephan Lewies continue their second-row partnership. Chandler Cunningham South and James Chisholm are on the flanks, and Alex Dombrandt retains the No.8 jersey.

Exeter Chiefs Harlequins All Stats and Data

Will Porter and Marcus Smith form the half-back pairing, with Luke Northmore stepping in for the injured Andre Esterhuizen at inside centre. Oscar Beard will line up outside him at 13. Cadan Murley and Louis Lynagh stay on the wings, and Tyrone Green takes up the fullback position.

The replacements include a 6-2 split: Fin Baxter, Sam Riley, and Dillon Lewis are in the front row with George Hammond in the second row and Kenningham and Will Evans in the back row.

ADVERTISEMENT

Danny Care and Jarrod Evans will provide cover for the backs.

Director of Rugby Billy Millard commented: “It was a good result against Exeter. The boys worked hard and I thought we showed signs of consistency in our performance. This week is a different challenge, Bristol have started the season in good form and present another exciting matchup.”

HARLEQUINS: 1. Fin Baxter 2. Sam Riley 3. Will Collier 4. Joe Launchbury 5. George Hammond 6. Jack Kenningham 7. Will Evans 8. Alex Dombrandt (Captain) 9. Will Porter 10. Jarrod Evans 11. Louis Lynagh 12. Lennox Anyanwu 13. Oscar Beard 14. Tyrone Green 15. Nick David

REPLACEMENTS: 16. Nathan Jibulu 17. Jordan Els 18. Simon Kerrod 19. Dino Lamb 20. James Chisholm 21. Max Green 22. Will Edwards 23. Bryn Bradley