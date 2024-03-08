Kellaway shines, Savea makes history: Three takeaways from Moana vs Rebels
For all of the chatter and speculation about the state of the Melbourne Rebels, the players have continued to let their actions on the field do the talking during a strong start to the season.
The Rebels may have started their campaign with a big loss to the Brumbies, but after bouncing back last week at home, they’ve improved to two wins after a Round Three 23-29 win over Moana Pasifika in New Zealand.
Playmaker Carter Gordon steered the team around the park with purpose and intent, but the forwards deserve plenty of praise. They were the ones who laid the platform for Gordon and Co. to fire.
However, while it was the Melbourne Rebels’ night, a Super Rugby great stole the show with a try about 10 minutes into the second term. That great is Julian Savea who now stands alone as the all-time try scoring record holder in Super Rugby Pacific.
History was made in Hamilton.
Carter Gordon is Australia’s form fly-half
There’s something unique about Carter Gordon. Whether it’s shades of Stephen Larkham or even All Blacks great Dan Carter, there’s something truly special about the Rebels’ playmaker.
Gordon, 23, was met by a fork in the road after the Wallabies’ World Cup disaster. The youngster could’ve let that define the early stages of his career, or venture towards a brighter tomorrow.
The Queenslander has bounced back in a big way during the opening three rounds of Super Rugby Pacific. Gordon has looked smart, focused and supremely talented.
Playing against Moana Pasifika, it was Gordon’s aggressiveness on both sides of the ball that was particularly impressive. The playmaker’s job is to make plays happen – and he does everything possible to make that happen.
Take Andrew Kellaway’s opener as an example. Gordon threw both a quick and accurate pass to Jake Strachan as the Moana Pasifika defenders rushed up.
But beyond that, it’s Gordon’s eagerness to seize half opportunities – especially down the short side. There were shades of that during the Test season last year, and Gordon looks ready.
Noah Lolesio, Ben Donaldson, Tom Lynagh and Tane Edmed could all justifiably be handed starts for the Wallabies this year, but it’s Gordon who makes the most sense.
Carter Gordon looks the most Test-ready in 2024 out of any Australian fly-half.
The footwork from Kells 👌✨
Rebels on the board 👊#SuperRugbyPacific #MOAvREB pic.twitter.com/fCxyaBBIxy
— Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) March 8, 2024
Andrew Kellaway was good on the wing but could’ve been great out the back
After starting the opening two rounds of the season at fullback, Andrew Kellaway shifted outside for the Rebels’ Round Three clash with Moana Pasifika in Hamilton.
Kellaway was equal-fourth out of all players in Super Rugby Pacific for carries (25), tied-seventh for linebreaks with three, and was among the leaders for defenders beaten before this fixture.
But coach Kevin Foote opted for a change by shifting the Wallaby from fullback to the left wing. Kellaway is no stranger to starting on the edge, but it was still an interesting call.
Kellaway, 28, burst onto the Test rugby scene years ago with the Wallabies as a try-scoring machine on the wing. There were shades of that on Friday night, too.
The Wallaby was incredibly active during the opening 10 minutes in particular, which included a well-worked try. Kellaway beat two defenders, including Julian Savea, with one big step off his left foot.
“He’s really developed well into a world-class finisher,” former All Black Aaron Cruden said on Sky Sport at half-time. “He’s elusive, he’s strong, he’s not your biggest outside back but he always seems to get the team going forward and you want to play off the back of that.”
Kellaway continued to impress in bursts, sure, but the Australian could be in the thick of the action even more if he returns to fullback.
Jake Strachan was solid out the back and is a worthy understudy for Kellaway this season, but there’s no question that the Wallaby adds much more value with the No. 15 on his back.
SIXTY-ONE 🤩
Julian Savea sets the #SuperRugbyPacific all-time try scoring record 💥#SuperRugbyPacific #MOAvREB pic.twitter.com/31o3WQtldr
— Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) March 8, 2024
Try scoring machine Julian Savea makes Super Rugby Pacific history
Julian Savea has done it. After being locked on 60 Super Rugby tries along with former Waratahs fullback Israel Folau for quite some time, Savea now stands alone above the rest.
Lining up at inside centre for Moana Pasifika on Friday night, Savea scored a decisive try for the hosts in Hamilton – in the context of both the game and history.
Wing Pepesana Patafilo danced across the field and managed to draw in Andrew Kellaway off his wing, which left Julien Savea unmarked on the right edge with history ahead of him.
Savea received a low pass from Patafilo, and after doing well to regather the pass, the former All Black charged in for the record-setting score at Hamilton’s FMG Stadium Waikato.
“What a time to bring it up too, for the 54-Test All Black” Mils Muliaina said on the Sky Sport broadcast. “He takes his spot as the most tries scored in Super Rugby.
“Out to Julian Savea, outstanding!”
As well as Folau, TJ Perenara and Doug Howlett are also among those high on the try-scoring list. This is by no means an easy thing to do, and that has to be celebrated.
Comments on RugbyPass
World Cup is over. It also is one tournament that lasts 1 month which gives you a badge for 4 years called world champions. Ireland are one of the best. South Africa are notoriously difficult to beat at home. The only benefits to Ireland this time is their used to going down there with their clubs. However, Ireland needs to bring a few new players down in the summer to play South Africa, and continue growing their relatively new rugby identity at the pinnacle of the game, against the best.11 Go to comments
If Hansen or Erasmus said this I would listen. But coming from somebody like Borthwick, it means nothing. What exactly has Borthwick won? Nothing. His opinion means nothing11 Go to comments
Steve Borthdick needs to worry about his own team and crappy coaching skills before he starts making excuses before games by labeling teams things they aren't. I hope.ireland smash the living day lights out of England and this guy has more pressure heaped on his shoulders. Calling Ireland the best cause they are winning a tournament against extremely weak sides is becoming very old very fast but hey it's great as they will be in for a shock when they hit SA soil.11 Go to comments
Hey Ben! Soon you will be able to address your hero as Doctor! Congratulations!1 Go to comments
Clear as day they have an identity crises. Borthers is finding the rugby in his DNA isn't going to work at international level with this group of players and he's now trying to implement something that's not natural to him. There is no clear direction. If you're playing for Scotland you know what the coach wants. If you're playing for England there must be so many different things running through your head that it's impossible to play in the moment and that's reflected in the basic errors and general confusion.1 Go to comments
Borthwick & Warburton should focus on their respective sides woes rather than singing Irish praises. SA are the current world champions and the Irish need to beat them in July to lay any claims, that is all there is to it.11 Go to comments
Totally agree with Schalk. If Marcus were playing for Scotland people would rate him so much higher. He has just as much talent as a young Finn Russell, he's just not getting the opportunity which is why he will never reach Finn's level. Russell was always considered a rough diamond just like Marcus, it's only recently he's become a world class international ten. It's taken him a lot of highs and lows to turn that raw potential into consistency but the coaches encourage him to express himself and understand he will make mistakes. Marcus won't ever get that level of support and opportunity so he will never fulfill his potential, which is very sad.4 Go to comments
Are Ireland the real world champions? No, they demonstrably aren’t. The headline is silly and foolish. Are Ireland the best rugby team in the world right now? Possibly, but how to establish that beyond any doubt? It’s basically individual people’s opinions.11 Go to comments
Jorgensen is the most overrated and super-hyped Aussie player in the comp’. The Aussie media are forever looking out for the second coming of Tim Horan/Jason Little. They did it with Petaia, James O’Connor etc… the end result - consistently inconsistent performances by these young wunderkinds at state and international level.1 Go to comments
For a team that still cant pass the QF of a WC, its amazing how fond the Irish seem to be of the ‘being the best” tag. So much more pain waiting for them…11 Go to comments
You are probably not allowed to link to other articles but the best response to this article is from Conor Neville “*Irish rugby thrust into role of pantomime villain*“ on the RTE website. I will link it to every Welsh and Scottish pal I’ve ever known! I’ve never laughed so hard.33 Go to comments
Continuity means playing the same players who failed previously. Clarity in selection of the best players available is better under Bwick than Jones but the clarity of a game plan with the best players is still missing and again we have a captain who is not neccesarily the best player in his position. Be like Gatland and trust younger players.2 Go to comments
“What you saw is a team that is trying to develop, a team that is trying to add layers to their game.” Some indicators (including leaks from English training) suggest training vastly concentrating on the defensive system for the first 3 games. I expect England to have more rounded training more attack/passing time going into the final two fixtures and therefore less handling errors. I expect a big step up from Scotland with England causing problems to Irelands attack. Ireland have no equal in my opinion in preparing for these big games. This will be a different Ireland also in some respects. I expect Ireland to prevail, but with England pushing them hard for most of the game. England-France last game will also be epic.22 Go to comments
It's probably good for a team to have two drastically different 15s that they can pick depending on the opposition, really.2 Go to comments
This kid isn’t anything special. Stop bleating2 Go to comments
Win the toss Ireland, kick high and deep. Make England sweat on the exit. No stupid penalties, Andrew Porter, no easy exits. Don’t let the very good and streetwise England pack turn the breakdowns in dockyard brawls at the outset. How this area is refereed will be crucial. Laxity will not be good for Ireland. I am interested to see Furbank remains at fullback. I had thought Steward might have been brought back for this game. I would see that as a positive on balance for Ireland, kicking high to pressure the England backfield. I am also relieved that Marcus Smith will start on the bench. That may prove to be a mistake by England, but then again, coming on later he may do damage. However he will face a very strong Irish bench…..Kelleher, Conan, Baird and Frawley are formidable men to bring on at the finish. The other four are no slouches either, though I would personally like to see Casey on the bench instead of Murray. I feel Casey has the better, faster pass, and is the rising player, who needs the game time to develop. One thing about that Calcutta Cup game, Nick. I thought the handling errors were stratospheric for this modern era of the game. Scotland especially started very badly. And you do allude to the errors by England in saying “England made too many turnovers which led to Scottish scores directly”. I would have thought a more accurate start by the Scots might have denied England that full ten point jump they got.22 Go to comments
yes ok 1 Ireland 2 bokke 3 France 4 Australia 5 England 6 Argentina116 Go to comments
We shall see when they come to Loftus 😉11 Go to comments
maybe Raiwalui World Rugby High Performance Pathways and Player Development Manager can stop this BS from the Pacific Lions, poaching from Fiji *Bula*21 Go to comments