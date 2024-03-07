Black Ferns Sevens’ ‘smiling assassin’ Stacey Waaka signs with NRLW side
Rugby World Cup-winning Black Fern and SVNS Series speedster Stacey Waaka will leave New Zealand Rugby later this year after inking a deal with NRLW powerhouse the Brisbane Broncos.
Waaka, 28, will follow in the footsteps of some of her fellow World Series-winning teammates by heading across the ditch to pursue an opportunity in rugby league.
Niall Guthrie, who is Sonny Bill Williams’ sister, played for the Gold Coast Titans last season and Tyla King donned St George Illawarra’s colours before returning to the SVNS Series in January.
Waaka has put pen to paper with the Broncos but won’t officially link up with the Queensland-based rugby league side until after the 2024 Paris Olympics.
“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous about joining the Broncos family this season, because I know the success they’ve had in the past, but I’m also so thrilled about the new and exciting opportunity,” Waaka said in a statement.
“I will do everything in my power to be the best league I can be when the time comes.
“I know I’ll get the best support from this club during the year to help with the switch once I join the Broncos post-Olympics.
“I’ve watched this team with a lot of interest from afar, especially with my good mate Gayle (Broughton) in the squad who has excelled so highly since switching codes.
“She (Broughton) alongside other former rugby teammates have all inspired me to take up this new sport but I’m really looking forward to new friendships (and) connections, more personal growth on and off the pitch.”
The Black Ferns Sevens wing is a two-time Rugby Sevens World champion and has helped New Zealand win gold medals at both the Commonwealth and Olympic Games.
“It’s very exciting for someone of her calibre to join the ranks of the NRLW program. Her record speaks for itself. I’m looking forward to seeing what she’ll produce on a league field,” coach Scott Prince added.
“She’s the type of player that will prove that you can make the switch from union to league.
“She’ll make an impact with high-flying strong runs. She’s an excitement machine along the edge.
“They don’t call her the smiling assassin for nothing.”
Waaka didn’t take the field for the Black Ferns Sevens during their successful run to Cup glory in both Vancouver and Los Angeles over the past couple of weeks due to an injury.
Comments on RugbyPass
yes ok 1 Ireland 2 bokke 3 France 4 Australia 5 England 6 Argentina114 Go to comments
We shall see when they come to Loftus 😉10 Go to comments
maybe Raiwalui World Rugby High Performance Pathways and Player Development Manager can stop this BS from the Pacific Lions, poaching from Fiji *Bula*21 Go to comments
Brilliant article with only a deft touch of dryness! Da iawn to you …..🤓1 Go to comments
BEN . The only way England can actually win is for george the boot kicking 10 drop goals . Thats progress . Otherwise .10 Go to comments
And this is what foreign coaches do in Australia. As soon as a Wallaby is looking good in one position, they will immediately move him to another position to unsettle him and ensure he can’t become world class. Robbie Deans did it. Brad Thorn did it. Gibson did it. Rennie did it. Schmidt will do it. It is subtle but deliberate sabotage.1 Go to comments
It’s pretty easy to beat Ireland. Hope they get 2 red cards in the first 20 minutes, and pick up a couple of injuries.7 Go to comments
Pressure is certainly the word Nick… they don't play much but they drag you down to their level. I think Borthwick's made England much tougher to beat. BTW check out the latest Wibble video if you're into that sort of thing - covers the kick chase and defence.7 Go to comments
He is planning for the England of the first 15 mins against Scotland with a better harder pack. He is right to take that threat seriously.1 Go to comments
Ireland being talked about as the best team in the world yet being could bottling it during world cup. Lets not forget it took a home world cup and 30 years for new Zealand to win the world cup. Even though at the time they were considered the best team in the world. For Ireland its a chance to show if they are on their way to being the best in the world. For England it might be the saving grace that Steve needs for this project England. lose badly it could be his job next for discussion7 Go to comments
Scotland need to exploit other avenues in attack other than relying on Duhan. The attack can’t all just revolve around Finn Russell. Sometimes I think having Russell in the team makes other players reluctant to involve themselves because they don’t want to be seen to be cramping Russell’s style.1 Go to comments
EVERBODY WANTS A NEW ZEALNDER . SPEAKS VOLUMES ..1 Go to comments
Lovin your ‘shit or bust’ mentality here Nick! Sure, england have a punchers chance but no more. They caved under pressure at murrayfield and coughed up possession to the wrong players too many times. Your premise is that if England can slow down the match to a crawl then they can last longer. Not realistic unfortunately when the team are still bedding a new defence, running a new attack and still (kind of) trying new combinations. There’s absolutely NO chance England will be mistake free and when they come, Ireland will ruthlessly exploit them. The variable is, how early do the mistakes come? And if they come early, england get crucified. The crowd turn and it’s good night Vienna! Cant wait…7 Go to comments
PSDT, Duane and Siya are better. Hell, PSDT, Kwagga and a stick of gum might be better114 Go to comments
I believe England should use a selection panel made up of ex-players and take selection out of the coach’s hands. Let the coach, coach. It would limit how much damage a head coach can do. It would also mitigate the tendency of a coach to have favourites. If a selection panel was used for this game, Earl would not be playing eight, Chessum would not be playing at six and Care would not be ahead of Spencer. Also, Mercer would be involved. And previously, if a selection panel had been used, Don Armand, Dave Ewers, Alex Goode, Dan Robson, Nick Tompkins and Danny Cipriani would not have been overlooked.2 Go to comments
I believe England should use a selection panel made up of ex-players and take selection out of the coach’s hands. Let the coach, coach. It would limit how much damage a head coach can do. It would also mitigate the tendency of a coach to have favourites. If a selection panel was used for this game, Earl would not be playing eight, Chessum would not be playing at six and Care would not be ahead of Spencer. Also, Mercer would be involved. And previously, if a selection panel had been used, Don Armand, Dave Ewers, Alex Goode, Dan Robson, Nick Tompkins and Danny Cipriani would not have been overlooked.10 Go to comments
Interesting piece. However, I believe fans are perfectly entitled to feel confusion and frustration at the current state of international eligibility laws. Obviously nationality and identity are not static and can change over time (Finlay Christie was born in Scotland and moved to NZ when he was 7. He’s both a Scot and a Kiwi and is totally entitled to it). The problem arises when the rules are made up in a way that favor some countries over others in a very obvious way. Let me explain. You can play for a country if you are born there or have lived most of your life there (ie went to school there). That’s obvious. You can also play for one of your parent’s birthplaces, which seems fine to me as the connection is evident. The grandparent rule is where it all gets murky, as it really helps players who are born in a country with lots of historic immigration from countries that play rugby, such as NZ, AUS and SA players with British or Irish forebears. Then there’s the residency rule, which motivates lots of players to move to a different country with a professional competition with an eye in qualifying for their national team. Think Aki, Lowe, Gibson-Park, Halaholo, McNicholl, Flutey, etc, or the complete Japan roster who at the last RWC had 50% of players born abroad and 1/3 of the players raised elsewhere. Then you also have players who are attracted through scholarships to go to school and qualify, a tactic NZ uses with gusto (think Taukeiaho, Reece, Fekitoa, Naholo, etc). Why does this matter? Because it skews professional rugby. Take for example the case of Chile, who qualified for their first World Cup ever with a squad assembled from Selknam, the semi pro outfit that was built with the best amateur players in the local competition, all of them born or raised in the country. And they have to play Samoa, a team where only 15% of the squad were home grown (most of them were born and raised in NZ or AUS), even having former All Blacks and Wallabies in Luatua, Lealiifano, and Sopoaga. How is this fair? How does this help rugby grow in other countries and markets? I’m all for multiculturalism and free migration around the world. Maro Itoje’s parents are Nigerian but he was born and raised in England, he’s as English as complaining about the weather. But the moment you see three born and raised kiwis playing for Ireland, or 4 born and raised South Africans starting for Scotland, I don’t think it is crazy to complain about where international rugby is going.21 Go to comments
“not exactly a rugby intellectual.” and “the rugby IQ of an amoeba…” yep, 31 Tests for the Springboks, 15 caps for Bath, 56 caps for Western Province, 48 for the Stormers, then Assistant Coach at the Stormers, and then Head Coach at the Stormers for two years. Yep positive clueless, almost a moron3 Go to comments
Like the look of this guy. Reminds me of a young Habana.2 Go to comments
Nobody in Ireland is really claiming this and what’s the point? The two teams play each other in the summer so that will be as good of a gage as can be had. Yes one or two teams in the six nations have been disappointing but back to back GSs have never been done in the six nations.7 Go to comments