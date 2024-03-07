‘Win or lose’: Chiefs No. 10 Damian McKenzie not the main focus for Reds

Reds coach Les Kiss may have described Chiefs playmaker Damian McKenzie as a “genius” on the rugby field, but the Queenslanders aren’t putting all their eggs in one basket by focusing intensely on the All Black.

With an ability to break a game open from absolutely nothing, McKenzie is one of the most exciting players in Super Rugby Pacific. But the Reds understand the threat the Chiefs pose as a collective, and back their own ability as well.

After losing to the Hurricanes in a golden point thriller at Melbourne’s AAMI Park last weekend, the Reds will be eager to bounce back when they host the Chiefs in Brisbane on Saturday.

But to beat the Chiefs for the second time in less than 12 months, the Reds won’t be focusing on just one playmaking threat. It’s about them, not Damian McKenzie.

Reds co-captain Tate McDermott has insisted that the Queenslanders are focused on themselves ahead of the clash, saying defence will be the difference in Round Three.

“I think for us it’s just about staying connected,” McDermott told Reds media.

“We won’t be going after Damian… but for us, it’s about our defence (which) is going to win or lose this game and it’s front and centre this week.”

The Reds won their first match of the new Super Rugby Pacific season with a 40-22 win over arch-rivals the Waratahs in Brisbane before losing to the Hurricanes a week later.

Showing plenty of fight against their favoured opponents, a try to co-captain McDermott helped the Reds take a 19-12 lead late in the first half during the fiercely contested clash.



While the Hurricanes fought their way back, it was still a seesawing affair. Jordie Barrett was sent off with 25 minutes to play which made things interesting with the scores locked at 26-all.

In the end, it was decided after the end of 80 minutes, with the Canes winning a thriller by just five points. While they didn’t win, the Reds can take plenty of positives out of that match.

“I think it’s something that I’m proud of this team for, that we stuck in the fight,” McDermott said.

“We weren’t quite good enough to take those opportunities when they presented themselves last weekend but for us, it’s about also sticking in the fight but also trusting in the depth we’ve got this week.

“The boys coming in, they’ve trained really well. It’s been a short turnaround.

“Guys like Isaac Henry, guys like Mac Grealy coming back into the team, Jeff (Toomaga-Allen) there in the forwards – it’s exciting to see that those boys are eager to go and I can’t wait to go to battle with them.”