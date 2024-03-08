Watch: Julian Savea sets new Super Rugby Pacific all-time try scoring record

Former All Blacks and Hurricanes wing Julian Savea now stands alone at the top of history after breaking the all-time try-scoring record in Super Rugby Pacific.

Savea, 33, had been locked with former Waratahs fullback Israel Folau on 60 tries for quite some time. But, records are made to be broken after all.

Lining up at inside centre for Moana Pasifika, it was almost poetic to see Savea pop up on the wing to score his record-setting 61st try in competition history.

Wing Pepesana Patafilo danced across the field and did enough to engage Melbourne Rebels flyer Andrew Kellaway before finding Savea with a well-worked cut-out pass.

Savea, who played more than 50 Test matches during a decorated career with the All Blacks, did well to gather the ball before sliding in for the score.

“What a time to bring it up too, for the 54-Test All Black” Mils Muliaina said on the Sky Sport broadcast. “He takes his spot as the most tries scored in Super Rugby.

“Out to Julian Savea, outstanding!”

It was a decisive score in the contest of the match as well. Looking for their second win of the season, this try gave Moana Pasifika a real chance of clawing their way back.

Andrew Kellaway opened the scoring for the Rebels in the fourth minute, and halfback Ryan Louwrens added another five points to Melbourne’s lead shortly after.

While Moana Pasifika managed to hit back through a William Havili penalty, the Rebels had all the momentum with flanker Vaiolini Ekuasi adding a third try just before the 30-minute mark.

The scores were 10-19 in favour of the Rebels going into the half-time break, but Savea’s score helped make it a two-point game with plenty of time left in the contest.