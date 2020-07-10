3:30pm, 10 July 2020

England and Lions hooker Jamie George has become the latest star player to commit to playing with Saracens in next season’s Championship, the 29-year-old inking a deal with the Londoners that will keep him at the club until 2023.

A childhood supporter and academy graduate, George has played 226 times for Saracens since his debut in 2009 after being part of the Class of 2008 alongside Owen Farrell, Jackson Wray, George Kruis and Will Fraser.

Despite Saracens’ impending relegation to the 2020/21 Championship following repeated salary cap breaches, George was enthusiastic about what the future holds for Mark McCall’s side.

“I couldn’t be happier to have signed for a few more years,” he said following confirmation of his extension. “I well and truly believe Saracens is my home and the way the club have looked after me over the past ten to twelve years has been unbelievable.

“Another big reason for me signing is the group we have still got at the club. We’re a stronger group than we have ever been.

“This is probably the most exciting period I’ve ever been involved in with Saracens in terms of the regeneration, the rebuilding structure, people going out on loan and coming back and the challenge of playing next season in the Championship. I could never really picture myself playing anywhere else. This is home and I’m really happy.”

Saracens boss McCall added: “It’s difficult to put into words the impact that Jamie has had on our club. Early in his career, he showed great patience and a willingness to learn and it has been a privilege to witness him develop into the outstanding player and leader he now is.

“Jamie is a great teammate who sets an incredible example with his drive to get better and his genuine care for the people he works with. He will play a vital role in the exciting challenges ahead and we are thrilled he has committed his future to Saracens.”

