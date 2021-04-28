5:07pm, 28 April 2021

Western Force flyhalf Domingo Miotti will get another chance to push his test claims when he lines up in Saturday night’s semi-final showdown against the Brumbies in Canberra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miotti has been a revelation since winning his way into the Force’s starting line-up earlier this season, teaming superbly with fellow Argentinian Tomas Cubelli to form a winning 9-10 combination.

The duo have played key roles in recent wins over the Waratahs, Rebels and Reds, with Miotti nailing a series of clutch penalties and conversions to help get the Force over the line.

The panel of Ross Karl, James Parsons and Bryn Hall talk about all the action and news from the week of rugby in New Zealand and across the world.

The pair’s chemistry goes back to their days playing together at the Jaguares in 2019 before the Argentina-based team was axed from Super Rugby.

Miotti has notched just one test for Argentina, but his eye-catching displays for the Force are set to earn him more caps for his country.

“For me, it’s really nice to be with Domingo,” Cubelli said.

“We’ve been playing for some years now. We had the chance to play in the Jaguares. It’s good to have another Argie by my side and try to do our best for the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The competition is tough when you get to the international side, but definitely what he’s doing here and what he’s doing in key moments is something the selectors will be watching for sure.”

Miotti arrived in Australia with a low level of English, but five classes a week from a private tutor has seen him improve leaps and bounds.

Cubelli has acted as an interpreter whenever Miotti has struggled to understand something at training or in team meetings.

“It can be a little difficult at times with the chats with the coach. When he speaks with the team or he speaks to me quickly, I lose it a bit,” Miotti said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But the majority of the things I understand. If there’s something I don’t understand, Cubelli translates it.”

The Western Force are daring to dream of snaring the Super Rugby AU crown after securing a landmark finals appearance in the most dramatic circumstances. #SuperRugbyAU #FORvRED https://t.co/04FsRl12KE — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) April 24, 2021

Miotti will leave the Force at the end of the Trans-Tasman competition to link up with Scottish outfit Glasgow Warriors.

The 24-year-old hopes the move will help further bolster his international hopes and he is open to the prospect of returning to the Force at some point down the track.

Cubelli spent two seasons at the Brumbies from 2016-17 and says he has fond memories of his first professional stint in Australia.

The 31-year-old is now aiming to bring his former side undone, but the Force will start as rank underdogs on Saturday against last year’s champions.

– Justin Chadwick