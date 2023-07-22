Italy beat Spain to book ticket to Cape Town for WXV 2

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Black Ferns secure second consecutive Pacific Four Series title

2

Analysis: What made the Black Ferns attack so dangerous?

3

Nichola Fryday announces retirement from international rugby

4

Tamara Taylor: Growing the game in Scandinavia as Sweden head coach

5

Ireland’s Kathryn Dane recounts morning of stroke

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Rugby World Cup stories: Chickens, 'The Terminator' and Ian Rush - How Samoa shocked the world

How donated chickens, a team talk in a castle and a broken fax machine powered Samoa to a stunning Rugby World Cup debut

RugbyPass+ Home

Rugby World Cup 2023 News

'Is that supposed to be funny?': Brodie Retallick snaps at English writer

'Best I've seen': Is this Steve Hansen's hint at next All Blacks coach?

Why coaching the Wallabies is the toughest gig in Australian sport

The contenders in the running to take over as Wallabies head coach

More RWC23 More News

Trending Video

Ian Foster on France and Ireland | The Breakdown

The All Blacks coaching group have spent the past few weeks in Europe attending Six Nations matches amongst other tasks. Head coach Ian Foster delivered his verdict on the form of World Cup favourites France and Ireland.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

First Test start for Grant Williams as Springboks make nine changes
M
MARLON 18 minutes ago

Oom Marvin too soft for International Rugby and will unfortunately make the side ahead of Jean Kleyn. That should once and for all tell Kleyn that the nuwe SA is not for the likes of him. KLA could have played in place of WLerux, with the youngster Moodie on the wing. No need to wear out Kitsoff and Malherbe in a meaning less game...resource management folks!

Go to comments More News
'Borthwick is running too tight a ship' – Andy Goode
T
The Chassis Chisler 42 minutes ago

100% watch any of the England weekly videos. Its as dry as F. And then Borthwick comes on and he sucks the energy right out of the room

Go to comments More News

Italy beat Spain to book ticket to Cape Town for WXV 2

By PA
Italy celebrate at the end of the TikTok Women's Six Nations match between Italy and Ireland at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi on April 15, 2023 in Parma, Italy. (Photo by Federugby/Federugby via Getty Images)

Italy secured their place in WXV 2 this October with a comfortable 23-0 victory against Spain in Piacenza on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Azzurre had never previously played at Stadio Walter Beltrametti and marked their debut at the ground with four tries to confirm their place in the second level of World Rugby’s new annual global 15s competition.

As a result, Italy will travel to Cape Town in October to compete alongside hosts South Africa, Scotland, Japan, Samoa and the USA.

Spain, meanwhile, complete the line-up for WXV 3, which will be played in Dubai and also features Kenya, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Fiji and Colombia. Both tournaments will kick-off on the weekend of 14 October and run for three consecutive weekends.

It means that we now know the full line-up for the inaugural edition of WXV, the top level of which will begin a week later and comprises England, France, Wales, New Zealand, Canada and Australia.

Both teams went into Saturday’s play-off determined to claim their place in WXV 2 but it was the hosts, who had won only four of the previous 14 tests between the sides, who opened the scoring.

Michela Sillari split the uprights with a penalty less than two minutes in, and that is the way the score remained until the closing stages of the first half.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having survived nine minutes of Abel Capell’s time in the sin-bin, Spain conceded in the 34th minute as Italy captain Elisa Giordano crossed the whitewash.

The Azzurre then extended their lead on the stroke of the half-time, Alyssa D’Incà finishing off a fine team move. Neither of Italy’s tries were converted, giving the hosts a 13-0 lead at the break.

It was one they extended on the hour mark as hooker Vittoria Vecchini came up with her side’s third try at the back of a powerful driving maul.

And the hosts put the result beyond doubt with a little under 10 minutes remaining when Francesca Granzotto linked up with fellow replacement Veronica Madia to score.

ADVERTISEMENT

It left the home fans celebrating and means the visitors remain winless since they wrapped up a 10th Rugby Europe Women’s Championship in February.

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
RUGBYPASS+
RUGBYPASS+ 'The door is open to good, influential foreign players' 'The door is open to good, influential foreign players'
Search