Latest Comments

'I haven't seen an All Blacks team play like that for a long time'
e
etienne 9 minutes ago

Congratulations to the AB for there stellar performance against a side that gets hammered by South African franchise’s. Hope you take pride in this victory

Go to comments More News
Portugal vs Wales | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass
S
Sheldon 1 hours ago

Well done Os Lobos. Looking forward to seeing you in future RWCs

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

Ireland run away with impressive win over Tonga in Nantes

By Finn Morton
The players of Ireland watch on as the players of Tonga perform the Sipi Tau prior to the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Ireland and Tonga at Stade de la Beaujoire on September 16, 2023 in Nantes, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Much to the delight of the Dublin-esque crowd in attendance, Ireland kept their flawless start to the Rugby World Cup intact with a comfortable 59-16 win over Tonga in Nantes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of Irish fans cheered and sang their team to victory at Stade de la Beaujoire on Saturday, with Andy Farrell’s men improving their World Cup record to two wins from as many starts.

For the rest of the rugby world, including the Springboks who play Ireland in Paris next week, take note. Ireland missed some point-scoring opportunities, but they still walked away with all five points.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

This Tongan side is no joke, either. Including the likes of Malakai Fekitoa and Charles Piutau, four former All Blacks lined up opposite the world’s number-one ranked side.

But it was Ireland’s day. They made a frighteningly clear statement with the 43-point win, and this result sets the scene for next week’s clash with the world champion Boks.

Walking through the streets of Nantes about three hours before kick-off, it was impossible to forget that there was a rugby game on – not that anyone should want to, of course.

Ireland fans soaked up the occasion at restaurants and bars before kick-off and made their way to the stadium in their droves by either walking or getting the tram. They were everywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

But this was nothing compared to what waited for fans at the Nantes venue. There were even more of them – tens of thousands – and they were loving every minute of the build-up.

Hours turned into minutes as the countdown to the highly anticipated Pool B clash ticked on by. Tonga laid down the challenge with the Sipi Tau, and Ireland accepted it by stepping forward as brothers-in-arms.

Moments later, Tongan flyhalf William Havili got the Test underway at 9.02 p.m. Ireland, who were wearing white, held onto the ball with veteran James Ryan rising high to collect the kick-off.

The opening five minutes were played on Tonga’s terms. Tonga dominated the territory battle but couldn’t turn any of their attacking pressure into points – they didn’t come close, really.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the same couldn’t be said for Ireland. With their first attacking raid within Tonga’s 22, referee Wayne Barnes awarded in penalty in Ireland’s favour and they came away with some points.

Captain Johnny Sexton lined up a relatively routine penalty attempt from close range, and the legendary playmaker made no mistake. Ireland, much to the enjoyment of the crowd, were leading 3-nil.

There was a little bit of everything during the next nine minutes or so, including a 50/22 from wing Mack Hansen – a kick from well inside his own half. But the score didn’t change, and it was tense.

Tonga were the next team to score with flyhalf Havili converting a long-range attempt from about 50 metres out. Almost out of nowhere, the two nations were level and it was truly anyone’s game.

Out of nowhere, Tonga wing Afusipa Taumoepeau dropped the ball cold inside his own 22, and the Irish made the most of their opportunity to strike – or so everyone thought. Andrew Porter crashed over, but the try was called back by the TMO for a knock-on against Ireland.

Tonga were handed a lifeline, but Ireland had an advantage. They were awarded an attacking scrum, but they ended up blowing another chance to regain the lead.

The score stayed at 3-all, but there was a sense of inevitability about Ireland scoring next. Shortly after, right on cue, Ireland had their moment.

Tadhg Beirne scored the opening try of the Test after some brilliant lead-up play. The towering lock needed every centimetre of his height as he desperately reached out for the try.

But their 10-3 lead didn’t last long. Havili cut the deficit down to four points with another penalty, but that’s as good as it got for Tonga, really. It was all one-way traffic from there.

Celan Doris, Mack Hansen and Johnny Sexton crossed for a try each as Ireland raced away with a big lead on the back of a rapid 12-minute period.

Tonga did have the final say, though. Flanker Peter O’Mahony was sent to the sin bin in the 42nd minute, and Vaea Fifita made the most of the one-player advantage with a try soon after.

The late score made the scoreboard a bit more interesting going into the break, but Ireland still looked comfortable in pole position with a 31-13 lead.

Captain Sexton, prop Andrew Porter and hooker Ronan Kelleher were replaced at the break, and the men in white weren’t as dominant to start the second term.

Tonga scored first through the reliable goal-kicking boot of Havili, as the Pacific Island nation cut their deficit down to 15 points.

But Ireland was back in business soon after. New Zealand-born wing James Lowe scored just before the hour mark as the Irish all but secured the win with 20 to play.

Centre Bunde Aki sent the vibrant crowd into a frenzy with a rapid double in six minutes, and a late score to replacement Rob Herring saw Ireland run away with a headline-grabbing win in Nantes. Next up: South Africa at Stade de France.

