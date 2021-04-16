4:24am, 16 April 2021

Sean Cronin and Luke McGrath have become the latest players to sign new deals with Guinness PRO14 champions Leinster, while Scott Fardy has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

It has been a busy week of contract announcements for the Irish province, with Jack Conan, Scott Penny and Hugo Keenan among the other players to have committed to Leo Cullen’s side for the 2021-22 campaign.

Hooker Cronin, 34, arrived in Dublin from Connacht in 2011 and has won 72 Ireland caps, while scrum-half McGrath, 28, has made 19 international appearances, although neither has run out in green since the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Former Australia international Fardy, meanwhile, has announced he will hang up his boots following the PRO14 Rainbow Cup.

Since arriving from Brumbies in 2017, 36-year-old Fardy – who earned 39 Wallabies caps – has helped Leinster to four PRO14 crowns and a Heineken Champions Cup title.

“I’ve loved every minute of this adventure, not only the last few years with Leinster but all of it,” he told the club’s website.

“Of course there is still a lot of rugby to be played this season. We are still on a high after the weekend (win against Exeter) and we’ve a massive few weeks ahead and that is our focus right now.”

