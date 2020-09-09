The Queensland Reds have made no changes to their starting XV for Saturday’s Super Rugby AU Qualifying Final against the Rebels at Suncorp Stadium.
Searching for their fifth straight win at home to remain unbeaten in Brisbane this season, Reds head coach Brad Thorn decided to keep the same starting side for this weekend’s Grand Final qualifier with just two changes on the bench.
Jack Straker replaces fellow GPS frontrower Ruan Smith as Queensland’s replacement tighthead prop, while hooker Alex Mafi returns to the 23 from a hamstring injury.
It’s set to be a special evening for Mafi, as well as Lukhan Salakaia-Loto who will both celebrate their 50th cap for Queensland in front of family, friends and fans.
“We’re unbeaten at home this season and hoping for another big crowd,” said Thorn.
“Queenslanders are some of the most passionate people and we thank our loyal fans for their support. We’d love a sea of maroon there on Saturday night – Queenslanders supporting Queenslanders.
“Finals footy – this is what we play for. Melbourne are a quality team and we’re expecting a tough contest.
“Well done to Alex and Lukhan on their 50th cap. It’s a great achievement to play 50 games for your state and as a group we congratulate them both,” said Thorn.
The winner of Saturday’s match will qualify for the Super Rugby AU Grand Final against the Brumbies in Canberra next Saturday night.
Queensland play the Rebels at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night at 7:15pm AEST and will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo.
St.George Queensland Reds v Rebels – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane on 12 September at 7:15pm AEST
1. Harry Hoopert – Brothers
2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa – Sunnybank
3. Taniela Tupou – Brothers
4. Angus Blyth – Bond University
5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto – Souths
6. Liam Wright – Easts ©
7. Fraser McReight – Brothers
8. Harry Wilson – Brothers
9. Tate McDermott – University of Queensland
10. James O’Connor – Brothers
11. Filipo Daugunu – Wests
12. Hamish Stewart – Brothers
13. Jordan Petaia – Wests
14. Chris Feauai-Sautia – Souths
15. Jock Campbell – University of Queensland
16. Alex Mafi – Bond University
17. JP Smith – GPS
18. Jack Straker – GPS
19. Tuaina Taii Tualima – GPS
20. Angus Scott-Young – University of Queensland
21. Moses Sorovi – Wests
22. Bryce Hegarty – GPS
23. Hunter Paisami – Wests
– Reds Rugby
