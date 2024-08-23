Select Edition

TOP 14

In demand French rising star Leo Barre signs huge new deal - report

By Josh Raisey
France's fly-half Leo Barre is tackled by Argentina's fly-half Santiago Carreras during the rugby union Test match between Argentina and France at Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires on July 13, 2024. (Photo by MARCOS BRINDICCI / AFP)

France fullback Leo Barre has signed a new deal with Stade Francais to keep him in Paris until 2029, according to French outlet Midi Olympique

The four-cap France international, who turned 22 earlier this week, was being eyed by Ronan O’Gara over a potential move to La Rochelle.

It was reported in July that both Barre and France scrumhalf Nolann Le Garrec were in the crosshairs of the double Investec Champions Cup winners, with the former Racing 92 No9 signing for them earlier this month

While La Rochelle were successful with their pursuit of Le Garrec, Stade Francais have managed to fend off any suitors for the versatile back, who is just as adept at flyhalf as he is at fullback.

Barre is one of the rising stars of French rugby and was handed his debut in the Six Nations this year against Wales. A week later he scored his first international try in a victory over England in Lyon.

Fixture
Top 14
Bordeaux
15:05
7 Sep 24
Stade Francais
All Stats and Data

The Parisian added two further caps to his name in July, starting in the No15 jersey in Les Bleus’ two Tests against Argentina.

He was integral to a Stade Francais side that finished second in the Top 14 table last season, only one point behind eventual domestic and European double winners Toulouse.

Stade Francais begin their new Top 14 campaign on September 7 against Bordeaux-Begles in a repeat of last season’s semi-final which they narrowly lost 22-20.

Comments on RugbyPass

H
Hellhound 1 minute ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

Oh please. The Irish is useless without outside help. They hired a Kiwi coach to sort them out and give them a style to play, and then an English man came in and just continued with the team he chose and he did a good job too. Farrel is an English man, not Irish. The way the Irish play, is the NZ AB's way. It's not their own style. They were completely useless with their own style. Maybe you don't know your own structures that much. The Irish copy, they are not Original. Unlike the Boks and NZ, and even the French. They have their own style too. It's why I can never respect the Irish. The French yes.

82 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 7 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

He wasn't out thought. The Irish didn't win due to brilliant play. They won due to a brilliant player with the clock in the red making a last gasp attempt to win via a drop goal and it was a great drop goal.

82 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 11 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

Really? Not everyone wants to play touch rugby who is scared of contact. Not everyone wants to play NRL. That is rugby for the weak men. You will never stop rugby, but fools like you think you can. The woke 304 gay men.

82 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 14 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

Agreed. You can use this time to blood nee talent, but there is no way knowing who would be injured or unavailable etc etc etc to plan that far ahead. It's why Rassie is building depth.

82 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 16 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

No thanks. If the Boks use Ireland as the benchmark, then the Boks will become chokers and why should they? They are number one, back to back champions and feared world wide. Instead the Irish should use the Boks as a benchmark for success. The idiot writing this article is clearly an Irish fan

82 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 23 minutes ago
Plot twist in Paris as Siya Kolisi deal on verge of collapse

Kolisi should take them to court to release him or else they have to give a schedule of which games they will play him and how many minutes and how many matches etc etc, and if they won't use him that much, he must be released or pay him for the loss of income he inevitably gets from not playing. That includes his Boks salary for the time that they refuse to release him to play for the Boks. Little Jacky, will then quickly let him go. Nothing more the French love more than their money.

14 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 28 minutes ago
Plot twist in Paris as Siya Kolisi deal on verge of collapse

Biggest problem is that the woke owner needed to blame someone for their weak performances and Kolisi got it. The French like the Irish expects everything to be handed to them and just because they claim to be the best, they expect everyone else to bow down to them. Kolisi wasn't fat or playing poorly. He is just a foreigner and therefore it was his fault they had a bad season. Even in losses that Kolisi didn't play, he got the flack for the losses.

14 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 33 minutes ago
Plot twist in Paris as Siya Kolisi deal on verge of collapse

Best would be if the 2 clubs that wants to buy players or sell them, is to actually loan those players and see if they are a fit for the team that wants them. That way it won't affect finances as much should players not fit for another team

14 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 35 minutes ago
Plot twist in Paris as Siya Kolisi deal on verge of collapse

Actually, the Frenchie with a woman name wanted to blame someone for their weak performances and blamed Kolisi with false accusations. Then Kolisi played for the Boks again and EVERYBODY saw that he isn't fat and unfit and all that nonsense, but looking strong in attack and defence and the Frenchie got shown up for the liar he is. The deal was done, but since then, he has gotten a lot of flack for his pathetic statements and that's riled him up and suddenly the deal is almost off. It is simple. If I were Kolisi, I would play as bad as I can, pass the ball to the opposition just to force the loser to sell me back, and if he doesn't, well it's a free ride if they don't play me then isn't it?

14 Go to comments
C
ColinK 2 hours ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

Yeh Browny is a good coach. The key really is that your forwards win good ball but you sometimes kick it too much or are conservative. Now with TB and the talent you have, combined with good ball which your forwards will get, I think the Bok game is going a level up. I do wonder if the All Blacks might bring it in South Africa though, especially as they usually play better when the chips are down a bit. Will be very interesting to see, the good thing is if we lose it sucks but not too much as we respect your team a lot. Not often we are are underdogs Ireland found out last year what that meant. We were pretty unlucky in the final but when teams are close it's fine margins. But still odds on your team.

42 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 2 hours ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

There's no such thing as "peaking" for a RWC. Especially this far out. There are far too many variables in play. Too many to name. All you can do is select your squad & plan AT the RWC to PEAK FOR THE QFs. At this stage EVERYTHING that went before the RWC is IRRELEVANT.


Which is why the concept of a "benchmark" team is a highly flawed one.

82 Go to comments
M
MT 2 hours ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

You are relentless, I have to give you that. Relentlessly wrong, but still. Ireland were ranked no 1 as the tournament started in 2019, irrespctive of losing to England a few weeks earlier. The rankings mean something when it suits you.


Not fatigued at match 3 - so what, they shouldnt have been. Fatigued by match 5 though, and again, thats my point when they have played every match.


End of story like you are some authority on everything. Very arrogant to say they would have won the groups when never in the history of the world cup have the top 4 ranked teams been the semi-finalists. Never. How do you explain that? How do you explain Ireland ranked 8th at 2011 beating Australia ranked 3rd? You are very easy to prove wrong. England ranked 7th in 2007 beating 2nd at the QF and 4th at the SF?


I dont have to ask an elite sportsperson, I have a brain and think for myself. Of course it is better to not play than to play a week before a match - do you think that is some amazing thought? Its not. Its not relevant either. Its not boxing with one fight a year, its an intense 6 week tournament where you manage your squad for the main matches if you want to be there at the end.

82 Go to comments
T
Terry24 2 hours ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

“So, there's every likelihood because of the challenge we do have in some of the front-row positions that from next year onwards there won't be front-row forwards coming into the game who are non-Irish qualified." Irish head of high performance, David Humphreys. Leinster sneaking in ahead of the ban perhaps.

82 Go to comments
T
Terry24 2 hours ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

If Ireland overused players in the earlier matched then there would have been fatigue in the later ones. There would have been fatigue against SA. Was there fatigue against SA?

After losing to England 55-15 a month before the 2019 RWC Ireland were ranked no 4.

We were not good enough to make the semi, nor were we good enough in 2011. End of story.

We were good enough in 2023. So were France. But the draw meant that 2 out of the top 4 best teams at the RWC could not make the final. End of story. If the draw is made closer (not 3 years out). Ireland, France, NZ, SA are all in different groups. They all win their groups, they all meet in the Semi.

Lastly. It is more disadvantageous to play a major full scale international rugby match a week before another one, than not to have to play one. This is due to injured players, and accumulated fatigue potential suspended players etc.

These are facts. Ask any elite sportsperson.

82 Go to comments
C
CT 2 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

Yes the back end

243 Go to comments
T
Terry24 2 hours ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

Why didn't NZ beat that one element in the NZ series? They have no elements?

82 Go to comments
M
MT 2 hours ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

SA then didnt choose their first choice teams v Romania or Tonga though. Thats my point. Ireland mainly did. 13 or 14 out of starting 15 for each game.


How was it a dodgy draw in 2019? Handy to blame the draw isnt it. SA were drawn with NZ because they had lost to Japan, Wales, England, Argentina, Australia, Ireland, France and Italy and had a win rate of around 50% for 2015 and 2016. Their win % goes up dramatically in the world cup years and is much lower in between. They are a world cup team, but deserved their 7th placed ranking when the 2019 draw was made.


You still wont accept Ireland were ranked no 1 going into the 2019 tournament eh? Strange that. They were never no 1 in 2018, so dont make stuff up. Their first time was beating Wales in the warm up in 2019. This is easy to look up.


You blame the draw for Irelands performances at a world cup, I blame Ireland. Just like I blame England when they lose, just to be fair. We can keep going round and round though.

82 Go to comments
T
Terry24 2 hours ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

He is a troll. The fact that you are serious with that arrogant post should concern you.

82 Go to comments
T
Terry24 3 hours ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

Ireland's front line players did not play enough to create residual fatigue before the SA game.

SA played their full squad against Scotland. They brought on subs/bomb squad etc. so technically did not finish with the team that started. That happens every match. It was SAs best team out there. Full bore.

It is universally accepted that the draw in the RWC was extremely flawed. It has been amended. Ireland and France were ranked 1 and 3 for a long time before the RWC yet were seeded 5,6 when the draw was made with the resultant farce we saw where seeds 1-5 were on one side of teh draw and 6-10 on the other. It amuses me when NZ/SA insist the draw was fair because they believe otherwise it diminihses their results somehow. It doesn't. It is just something that needs to be changed (after 40 years).

In 2011 a fantastic Welsh team beat us. A red card in the semi early against France otherwise it was a Wales NZ final and I fancied Wales for that. Ireland played well in that match. We met a better team.

In 2019 we had dropped from no 1 in the world in 2018 to no 4 in 2019 after a humiliating 55-15 loss to England. We let slip a 12-0 lead in the humidity to Japan which was bad but we were facing NZ or SA anyway (the dodgy draw) so were going out even if we beat Japan.

It is a fact that elite players do not recover fully within a week after a full high level international. It is just fairness that heavy matches are not palyed for QF (ranked) contenders the week before a QF. Otherwise teh schedule bakes in advantages and disadvantages. Just to note that NZ/SA have NEVER been scheduled to play a big match week before QF as far as I can see. IF SA are scheduled to play Scotland 7 days before France, you can be certain it makes a significant difference.

None of this is to suggest Ireland would have won. It is to point out the unfairness in the draw and scheduling which have been ongoing for 40 years.

82 Go to comments
M
MattJH 3 hours ago
Plot twist in Paris as Siya Kolisi deal on verge of collapse

To be honest I only ever see him for the springboks and he is always the best or near best player on the park.

14 Go to comments
