In demand French rising star Leo Barre signs huge new deal - report
France fullback Leo Barre has signed a new deal with Stade Francais to keep him in Paris until 2029, according to French outlet Midi Olympique.
The four-cap France international, who turned 22 earlier this week, was being eyed by Ronan O’Gara over a potential move to La Rochelle.
It was reported in July that both Barre and France scrumhalf Nolann Le Garrec were in the crosshairs of the double Investec Champions Cup winners, with the former Racing 92 No9 signing for them earlier this month
While La Rochelle were successful with their pursuit of Le Garrec, Stade Francais have managed to fend off any suitors for the versatile back, who is just as adept at flyhalf as he is at fullback.
Barre is one of the rising stars of French rugby and was handed his debut in the Six Nations this year against Wales. A week later he scored his first international try in a victory over England in Lyon.
The Parisian added two further caps to his name in July, starting in the No15 jersey in Les Bleus’ two Tests against Argentina.
He was integral to a Stade Francais side that finished second in the Top 14 table last season, only one point behind eventual domestic and European double winners Toulouse.
Stade Francais begin their new Top 14 campaign on September 7 against Bordeaux-Begles in a repeat of last season’s semi-final which they narrowly lost 22-20.
