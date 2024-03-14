'I think he’d be a really good option to succeed O’Mahony'
Former Irish international Andrew Conway says that he sees Caelan Doris and James Ryan as top candidates to succeed Peter O’Mahony as Ireland’s captain, highlighting their potential leadership roles.
O’Mahony put in an uncharacteristically underwhelming performance in Ireland’s weekend shock 23-22 Six Nations defeat to England in Twickenham – receiving a yellow card – and at 34 year of age, it’s likely his stint as captain will be relatively short-lived. With this in mind, who is likely to succeed the Munster back row as skipper is a debate that is already taking place.
O’Mahony’s former teammate Conway believes Ireland have at least two outstanding candidates for the role and they’re both Leinster forwards.
“Ireland have some good candidates for when it comes to picking the captain after Peter O’Mahony, but I think Caelan Doris is a really good option,” Conway told NewBettingOffers.co.uk. “He’s that new breed of rugby player, similar to Tadhg Beirne, in the sense that he’s very calm and relaxed but gets to business when he’s on the pitch. He’s able to balance those sides of himself really well.
“He’s also very authentic,” said Conway. “He is able to be himself the whole time and not have to lean on a particular energy or really gee himself up to play. He’s just got that relaxed style. It doesn’t always work for players at the top level of performance, but for him it does.
“He’s been in the leadership group in camp for a couple of years now and I think he’d be a really good option to succeed O’Mahony. You’ve got to look at who is definitely going to be in the team when looking for a new captain.
“James Ryan has captained Ireland a number of times and although he hasn’t been starting this campaign, the value he adds to the Ireland team can’t be ignored. He’d also be a really good option. James Ryan is someone who is really important going forward, his age profile and experience level warrant his name to be involved in that conversation when the time comes.
“They’d be the two standouts for me. If you look at who Andy Farrell has selected his captains over the last while, that probably gives you a good inkling of who is in that conversation.”
Discussing underrated players, Conway praised ex-teammate Tadhg Beirne for consistently performing at a high level for Ireland, yet not receiving the recognition he deserves.
“One player who I don’t think gets the credit he deserves is Tadhg Beirne,” said Conway. “I just think he is absolutely incredible. Near enough every week he is one of Ireland’s top performers – and that is saying something.
“To be playing at that high of a level every week in terms of how he applies himself and how he has grown his game, he deserves so much credit. If you see him in his blue scrum cap going for a poach, he knows the nearest three guys in the opposition are going to go in there and try and kill him – and he’s still there every time!
“He’s a really good competitor and also a good friend of mine so maybe I’m a little biased but he’s the most chilled person you’ll ever see off the pitch. He’ll be playing on his phone in the changing room thirty minutes before kick off when the other lads are hyping themselves up! It’s when he gets on the pitch and throws his scrum cap on, he turns into a different man.
“I think Tadhg has proven himself to be a properly elite and world-class. He’s one of the best second rows in the world and that progression started over the last three or four years. He’s special.”
