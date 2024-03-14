Two changes to the Scotland XV and bench altered to a 5-3 split
Gregor Townsend has made two changes to his Scotland team in the wake of their Guinness Six Nations round four ambush away to Italy. Having beaten England in round three, there was great optimism that a win in Rome would keep the Scots in the title hunt until the last day in Ireland.
However, their 29-31 Stadio Olimpico setback quashed that ambition and rather than go to Dublin with a title shot still alive, they will contest the minor placings with an XV that has two backline alterations.
Stafford McDowell has been named to start at inside centre with Cameron Redpath dropping to the bench. He is joined there by George Horne, who has lost his starting spot at scrum-half to the promoted Ali Price.
The starting pack from Italy is unchanged, but the make-up of the bench has been altered.
Scotland had a six/two forwards/backs split in Rome but they have chosen a five/three divide for Dublin, with back-rower Jamie Ritchie omitted to accommodate the inclusion of Redpath as the third back.
The one other change to the replacements is the naming of Rory Sutherland as the sub loosehead instead of Alec Hepburn.
Ireland have named an unchanged starting XV despite their loss to England, but they have mirrored Scotland in switching to a five/three bench.
Iain Henderson is the forward to make way for midfielder Garry Ringrose to come onto a bench that also includes Harry Byrne in place of Ciaran Frawley.
Scotland (vs Ireland, Saturday)
15. Blair Kinghorn – Toulouse (52)
14. Kyle Steyn – Glasgow Warriors (18)
13. Huw Jones – Glasgow Warriors (47)
12. Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors (1)
11. Duhan van der Merwe – Edinburgh Rugby (38)
10. Finn Russell – co-captain – Bath Rugby (79)
9. Ben White – Toulon (21)
1. Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby (30)
2. George Turner – Glasgow Warriors (44)
3. Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (66)
4. Grant Gilchrist – vice-captain – Edinburgh Rugby (71)
5. Scott Cummings – Glasgow Warriors (37)
6. Andy Christie – Saracens (7)
7. Rory Darge – co-captain – Glasgow Warriors (18)
8. Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors (19)
Replacements:
16. Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby (16)
17. Rory Sutherland – Oyonnax (29)
18. Elliot Millar-Mills – Northampton Saints (3)
19. Sam Skinner – Edinburgh Rugby (34)
20. Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (43)
21. George Horne – Glasgow Warriors (29)
22. Cameron Redpath – Bath Rugby (13)
23. Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors (3)
Comments on RugbyPass
Hi Nick, I'm reading your analysis a week after publishing it and it's incredibly accurate...! Vs RSA in RC2023 ENG showed that his defensive plan was preferable to the creative side. They forgot to play offensively. Against IRE in 6Nations, this last aspect of the game managed to overcome and we saw a great game with excessive pressure in the rucks played without possession (+60%) without a doubt must have clouded IRE's speed tactics. Defensively, ENG was more than IRE, he was faster and prevented the sum of IRE's passes from exceeding the number of successful tackles of ENG. A great game, a great show and an excellent example of mental recovery. Greetings.-66 Go to comments
The decision to stick with Ford is a very positive one. Marcus Smith is a great bench player, but when he has started games at 10 the english attack has struggled. I was initially surprised to see Tuilagi included, as he will have to cover wing, but I guess the new defensive system might work well with him out wide. In general I don’t want Tuilagi to be part of a backfield pendulum, but blitzing in on the opposition centres he could be pretty deadly.1 Go to comments
There is a big difference between loving and respecting. As a Frenchman, I respect English rugby but I don't really like it... except when it shows the main quality of the English: commitment, whatever its form. Welcome in Lyon !6 Go to comments
One game doesn’t make a proper rugby team. “We have a long, proud line of rugby history and we come out swinging when we need too”. Why didn’t they come out swinging for the last 4 years? Best of luck to England but you can’t project the performance against Ireland ontp all previous performances. This weak they face France 7 days after the highs of beating Ireland, with the element of suprise gone and a plan that will surely be less developed than the one that downed Ireland.6 Go to comments
Nah one good game doesn’t make you anything. Nobody fears England6 Go to comments
The Springboks definitely have the personnel to become a great attacking team, but playing with the ball is the exact opposite of what has worked so well for them. Rassie is generally a step ahead, maybe he sees a change coming in laws or interpretations that would favour retaining the ball. Also you’d rather have Tony Brown on your team than be playing against him if he found his way to England, Scotland, Australia, Fiji or somewhere like that. Definitely a great recruitment move, it will be interesting to see how committed they are to embracing a more expansive and possession orientated game.13 Go to comments
Foster-No…Razor-No…Rassie-Lekker Mate.13 Go to comments
‘No one likes us because we are a proper rugby team'-Springbok Proverb6 Go to comments
No-one likes England? Try being South African.6 Go to comments
“Ben Smith” is just a moniker gents. RP must pay him handsomely to write stuff that’ll garner enough views and comments from irate Springboks supporters. He was in full flow during the RWC.13 Go to comments
7 days since maximum emotional and physical performance against Ireland. Less preparation for France and element of suprise used on Ireland. A big physical French team with fast backs may not be what England want. UnlikeIreland, Fickou will make sure the back line is intelligent in defense and kick chase.2 Go to comments
Glocester, you do realise Wade is English and not Welsh?1 Go to comments
Lyon in the southeast ? It’s the far north for people from the south ! 😅 We’re always excited to play the English but, honestly, who’s affraid of this team today ? I really hope it will change : rugby need a strong England that we all love to hate 😋 (relax : I’m joking !) Aaaah, even when our teams aren’t in a good shape… Le Crunch is Le Crunch 😉2 Go to comments
Well when you look at the all time great players a lot of the Kiwi sides have lost and the fact the Aussie sides haven't lost any, it’s more a case of the kiwi teams sliding backwards while they rebuild rather than the Aussies suddenly being great. I fact, the Reds look the only truly threatening Aus side, and frankly the Chiefs and Hurricanes might be the only other decent teams. The rest of the sides compared to Super sides of old, pretty average.1 Go to comments
I don’t know this writer, but I'm sure I’ve been around since he has been in diapers. I watched the great 1970 All Black team tour South Africa and every Bok test match after that. I I think I know a little bit about rugby. The writer states that the Boks only win by exploiting the mistakes of the opposition. Wow. What a revelation. Is that not the whole aim of rugby? To get the other team to make mistakes? I.e. on defence etc. The great All Black teams always made you pay when you made a mistake. So does the French and England. The Boks have been the most innovative team in the world since Erasmus and Nienaber took over. PS - A note to Rugby Pass… I understand that you need to blood new rookie writers, but surely you have better candidates than this Smith bloke?13 Go to comments
Feeling lazy, copied parts from my comment on Tony Brown from Nick Bishop’s article on RugbyPass _Is the balance of power shifting across the Tasman_? *The Impact on the bokke by Tony.* The ship will keep sailing straight on. I think TB will look to value add, he is a man with a grab bag of tricks and smart plays. Watch you will see one or two come out. Some plays you might not see as they are for specific instance, like if you are behind by one score and there is 10 mins to play and you are on halfway or against a specific opposition player that he has seen a weakness in. Some plays are subtle and you may not see. Some tricks are not plays but coachings skills methods or mental skills. *Tony Eion Brown - was and is a battler.* I think he is a battler, this is why. *As a player* As a young lad he was from coastal and rural South Otago towns of Balclutha and Kaitangata (population 800). For his last year of school he moved to Dunedin, School Prefect and was a representative player in Rugby and Cricket (best bowling and batting averages for the school). He went to King's High School,Not the best Rugby School In Dunedin (that would be across town at Otago Boys High School). _All Blacks from the school - Ray Bell, John Hotop, Chris Laidlaw, Ian Smith, Laurie Mains, Kupu Vanisi, Tony Brown, Tom Willis, Carl Hayman, Paul Miller, Joe McDonnell, Lindsay Clark, Ben Smith._ After school Tony completed a certificate in fitness management and played rugby for the Harbour Rugby Club in Dunedin. Not the best club in Dunedin He made his debut for Otago in the 1995 NPC. Not the best Regional team in NZ In 1996, in the Super 12 Tony was in the Highlanders squad. Not the best Super club team *Yet he made the AB'*s up against some other very good 10’s. He tends to take the harder paths in life, he is determined. Everybody likes him. *As a coach* TB fought for every inch of grass so he is calculating and he is fresh from co coaching a team that battled and did not have the best players, or heaps of ball, so he will bring efficiency and innovation like the fast-and-frugal-heuristics (FFH) approach to judgment and decision making. I think TB is loyal, go against him and he will do his bets to prove you wrong.6 Go to comments
Thanks Ben…we appreciate all you have done for the Boks😂🫡13 Go to comments
I hope that the women’s team will play some games in the North of England and not be so Twickenham focused as the men’s team.1 Go to comments
Coukd t get beyond being a backup in the NH. Back to the third world with you. Yet another failed SH player whomcouodn’t hack it.3 Go to comments
Hi BeeMc. This is interesting. The extent of the breach of trust, and control. Its amazing11 Go to comments