'You find out about people in weeks like this': Gatland
Warren Gatland says he relishes the high-pressure stakes of international sport as Wales strive to avoid a first Guinness Six Nations wooden spoon for 21 years.
Gatland oversaw Six Nations titles triumphs, Grand Slams and two World Cup semi-final appearances during his trophy-laden first stint as Wales head coach from 2007 to 2019.
He returned to the role as Wayne Pivac’s successor ahead of last season’s Six Nations, with Wales finishing fifth on that occasion.
But if Wales fail to beat Principality Stadium visitors Italy on Saturday, then they will prop up the final table, which has not happened since Gatland’s fellow New Zealander Steve Hansen was in charge for the 2003 campaign.
Asked about the pressure, Gatland said: “I love it. You find out about people in weeks like this when you are under a bit of pressure, how you respond to that pressure, who is going to put their hand up, who is going to accept the responsibility.
“You find out so much more about individuals when you are under pressure.
“And that is what international sport and professional sport is all about, whether you are playing for Grand Slams or you are at the other end of the table and fighting for survival and fighting to make sure we get a win on the weekend.
“I am still learning about the game, still asking questions about things that you would do differently and how you would prepare differently.
“If you think you know everything, then you are probably in the wrong thing. Things keep moving on, and it is looking at the game and the changes and trying to stay in front of those changes and being proactive about those sort of things.”
Gatland’s squad rebuilding process is under way, one that was underlined by Test retirements last year of Dan Biggar and Leigh Halfpenny – their fellow cap centurion George North will follow after the Six Nations – Louis Rees-Zammit quitting rugby for a possible American football career, Liam Williams playing in Japan, plus injuries to players like Jac Morgan, Dewi Lake and Taulupe Faletau.
“You tend to go back and look a little bit at history,” Gatland added.
“You can go back as far as 2003, which probably wasn’t the best year for Welsh rugby, but two years later that team won the Grand Slam.
“It does take a bit of time. You can’t coach experience. Players learn from being out in the middle. They make mistakes, but it is how you rectify those mistakes for them to be better the next time.
“We know where we are as a group. This group of players have worked incredibly hard and I can’t question the effort.
“Looking at some of the statistical data in terms of GPS numbers, they are very good. There is no way they are not trying out there.
“Both winning and losing become habits, and we’ve got to break that. We are desperate for a win on Saturday.
“We are desperate to go out there and start well and continue to play well for 80 minutes to show as a group we have been improving.”
North will bow out of the international game following a career that saw him help Wales win four Six Nations titles, including two Grand Slams, and play in four World Cups.
The 31-year-old back, who will play for French club Provence next season, has scored 47 tries for Wales – a figure only bettered by Shane Williams – and he is his country’s third most-capped player behind Alun Wyn Jones and Gethin Jenkins.
Gatland added: “He was probably thinking to himself when was the right time (to retire) from a physical point of view.
“We would have loved for him to still be involved, but the conversation with him was that he didn’t want to continue playing for the next couple of years and then potentially leave us in a bit of a hole 12 months out from a World Cup.
“I completely understood his decision with him going to France and taking the family with him.
“It is not completely a surprise to me because we had already had a couple of conversations. We would have loved to have had a player of his ability still to be involved, but at some stage everyone calls time.”
Farrell needs to be more ruthless. Playing O’Mahony ahead of Ryan Baird again will not look smart if he underplays or gets carded again trying to compensate for last week. What is Conor Murray doing on the bench? He is there for experience in the big matches. He has failed in his last two outings under real pressure in big matches (NZ, England). You have to bring in someone else now surely. We have1 Go to comments
The championship won’t go down to the wire. Barring a miracle, Ireland will win it I’ll be happy if England can put in another performance like they did against Ireland. This will show they can be consistent and play with the same level if intensity week on week.3 Go to comments
I believe that if the players buy into tony’s plan and couching,the boks will be a pleasure to watch. Tony is the right guy for the boks,yes they will sometimes fail and must fail to stay humble but don’t take it iut on tony because he’s not on the field with the ball.16 Go to comments
Hi Nick, I'm reading your analysis a week after publishing it and it's incredibly accurate...! Vs RSA in RC2023 ENG showed that his defensive plan was preferable to the creative side. They forgot to play offensively. Against IRE in 6Nations, this last aspect of the game managed to overcome and we saw a great game with excessive pressure in the rucks played without possession (+60%) without a doubt must have clouded IRE's speed tactics. Defensively, ENG was more than IRE, he was faster and prevented the sum of IRE's passes from exceeding the number of successful tackles of ENG. A great game, a great show and an excellent example of mental recovery. Greetings.-66 Go to comments
The decision to stick with Ford is a very positive one. Marcus Smith is a great bench player, but when he has started games at 10 the english attack has struggled. I was initially surprised to see Tuilagi included, as he will have to cover wing, but I guess the new defensive system might work well with him out wide. In general I don’t want Tuilagi to be part of a backfield pendulum, but blitzing in on the opposition centres he could be pretty deadly.3 Go to comments
There is a big difference between loving and respecting. As a Frenchman, I respect English rugby but I don't really like it... except when it shows the main quality of the English: commitment, whatever its form. Welcome in Lyon !6 Go to comments
One game doesn’t make a proper rugby team. “We have a long, proud line of rugby history and we come out swinging when we need too”. Why didn’t they come out swinging for the last 4 years? Best of luck to England but you can’t project the performance against Ireland on top all previous performances. This weak they face France 7 days after the highs of beating Ireland, with the element of suprise gone and a plan that will surely be less developed than the one that downed Ireland. France have a chance to save their campaign with a second placed finish. (I am Irish and I am expecting a huge performance in response to the loss in Twickenham. Ergo, I fully expect the championship winner will be decided before kick off in Lyon.)6 Go to comments
Nah one good game doesn’t make you anything. Nobody fears England6 Go to comments
The Springboks definitely have the personnel to become a great attacking team, but playing with the ball is the exact opposite of what has worked so well for them. Rassie is generally a step ahead, maybe he sees a change coming in laws or interpretations that would favour retaining the ball. Also you’d rather have Tony Brown on your team than be playing against him if he found his way to England, Scotland, Australia, Fiji or somewhere like that. Definitely a great recruitment move, it will be interesting to see how committed they are to embracing a more expansive and possession orientated game.16 Go to comments
Foster-No…Razor-No…Rassie-Lekker Mate.16 Go to comments
‘No one likes us because we are a proper rugby team'-Springbok Proverb6 Go to comments
No-one likes England? Try being South African.6 Go to comments
“Ben Smith” is just a moniker gents. RP must pay him handsomely to write stuff that’ll garner enough views and comments from irate Springboks supporters. He was in full flow during the RWC.16 Go to comments
7 days since maximum emotional and physical performance against Ireland. Less preparation for France and element of suprise used on Ireland. A big physical French team with fast backs may not be what England want. UnlikeIreland, Fickou will make sure the back line is intelligent in defense and kick chase.2 Go to comments
Glocester, you do realise Wade is English and not Welsh?1 Go to comments
Lyon in the southeast ? It’s the far north for people from the south ! 😅 We’re always excited to play the English but, honestly, who’s affraid of this team today ? I really hope it will change : rugby need a strong England that we all love to hate 😋 (relax : I’m joking !) Aaaah, even when our teams aren’t in a good shape… Le Crunch is Le Crunch 😉2 Go to comments
Well when you look at the all time great players a lot of the Kiwi sides have lost and the fact the Aussie sides haven't lost any, it’s more a case of the kiwi teams sliding backwards while they rebuild rather than the Aussies suddenly being great. I fact, the Reds look the only truly threatening Aus side, and frankly the Chiefs and Hurricanes might be the only other decent teams. The rest of the sides compared to Super sides of old, pretty average.1 Go to comments
I don’t know this writer, but I'm sure I’ve been around since he has been in diapers. I watched the great 1970 All Black team tour South Africa and every Bok test match after that. I I think I know a little bit about rugby. The writer states that the Boks only win by exploiting the mistakes of the opposition. Wow. What a revelation. Is that not the whole aim of rugby? To get the other team to make mistakes? I.e. on defence etc. The great All Black teams always made you pay when you made a mistake. So does the French and England. The Boks have been the most innovative team in the world since Erasmus and Nienaber took over. PS - A note to Rugby Pass… I understand that you need to blood new rookie writers, but surely you have better candidates than this Smith bloke?16 Go to comments
Feeling lazy, copied parts from my comment on Tony Brown from Nick Bishop’s article on RugbyPass _Is the balance of power shifting across the Tasman_? *The Impact on the bokke by Tony.* The ship will keep sailing straight on. I think TB will look to value add, he is a man with a grab bag of tricks and smart plays. Watch you will see one or two come out. Some plays you might not see as they are for specific instance, like if you are behind by one score and there is 10 mins to play and you are on halfway or against a specific opposition player that he has seen a weakness in. Some plays are subtle and you may not see. Some tricks are not plays but coachings skills methods or mental skills. *Tony Eion Brown - was and is a battler.* I think he is a battler, this is why. *As a player* As a young lad he was from coastal and rural South Otago towns of Balclutha and Kaitangata (population 800). For his last year of school he moved to Dunedin, School Prefect and was a representative player in Rugby and Cricket (best bowling and batting averages for the school). He went to King's High School,Not the best Rugby School In Dunedin (that would be across town at Otago Boys High School). _All Blacks from the school - Ray Bell, John Hotop, Chris Laidlaw, Ian Smith, Laurie Mains, Kupu Vanisi, Tony Brown, Tom Willis, Carl Hayman, Paul Miller, Joe McDonnell, Lindsay Clark, Ben Smith._ After school Tony completed a certificate in fitness management and played rugby for the Harbour Rugby Club in Dunedin. Not the best club in Dunedin He made his debut for Otago in the 1995 NPC. Not the best Regional team in NZ In 1996, in the Super 12 Tony was in the Highlanders squad. Not the best Super club team *Yet he made the AB'*s up against some other very good 10’s. He tends to take the harder paths in life, he is determined. Everybody likes him. *As a coach* TB fought for every inch of grass so he is calculating and he is fresh from co coaching a team that battled and did not have the best players, or heaps of ball, so he will bring efficiency and innovation like the fast-and-frugal-heuristics (FFH) approach to judgment and decision making. I think TB is loyal, go against him and he will do his bets to prove you wrong.6 Go to comments
Thanks Ben…we appreciate all you have done for the Boks😂🫡16 Go to comments