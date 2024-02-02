I get the clamour for Fin Smith to start but George Ford is the right call – Andy Goode
I understand the clamour to see Fin Smith thrown in but George Ford provides a steady hand on the tiller and England have a good blend of the old and new to kick off a new era.
Steve Borthwick was never going to throw the baby out with the bathwater and go hell for leather with players picked purely on attacking ability, you can still see the imprints of how he sets his team up all over the selection but it’s evolution not revolution we’re looking for.
He’s still going to look at certain statistics more than some people might like but England had the slowest average ruck speed at the World Cup and only Romania, Namibia and Uruguay averaged fewer offloads than them.
They are a couple of stats that need to change even if England continue to kick more than anyone else in the tournament, as they did in both the World Cup and last year’s Six Nations, and particularly if they are to engage with fans more.
New skipper Jamie George is making all the right noises and I think supporters will naturally warm to him but if they aren’t at least working towards the brand of rugby that people want to see on the pitch, it’s still going to be a hard sell.
Marcus Smith would clearly have started at fly half had he been fit, and hopefully the rumours aren’t true and he isn’t ruled out of the whole tournament, but Ford is just as able to play an attractive style as Fin Smith and has more experience and credit in the bank.
You need to surround the fresh faces with some leadership and he might have been overlooked for the World Cup but Henry Slade brings that as well and Borthwick simply couldn’t ignore him for this one as he’s been tearing it up for Exeter.
That allows Fraser Dingwall to be blooded alongside him in the centres and he’s been key to a lot of the exciting things Northampton have been doing in attack over the past couple of years so it’ll be intriguing to see how he gets on.
That midfield is an area that’ll be particularly keenly contested as Nacho Brex is as solid as anyone and Tommaso Menoncello has really stood out in the few games he’s played for Benetton after he missed the World Cup through injury.
Everybody expects England to beat Italy and beat them well but when you look at the team on paper they have some real stars in the likes of Monty Ioane, Paolo Garbisi, Michele Lamaro, Seb Negri and co but there’s no doubt England will be relieved that Ange Capuozzo has had to pull out.
The Azzurri made huge strides under Kieran Crowley but they definitely suffered at the World Cup with everyone already knowing he was leaving and they have been guilty of playing too much in their own half and even their own 22 in recent years.
Given the success he had at Stade Francais and the fact that much of that was based on a strong set piece and good game management, you would expect it to be a different story under new boss Gonzalo Quesada and Borthwick will know that.
Nobody wants to be part of the first ever England side to lose a Test to Italy and, while I do fully expect them to win like everyone else, this is far from a walkover and just an opportunity to give out new caps.
If all the uncapped replacements get on, it’ll be the most new caps awarded in a Six Nations game since Stuart Lancaster’s first game in charge in 2012 but there are still 612 caps among the starting XV and a few players with a heap of experience on the bench too.
It’s great to see Ethan Roots making his debut from the start and he might not have done so had George Martin been fit but the Exeter man has been smashing everything that moves in the Premiership this season and is exactly the build and type of player Borthwick wants.
He’ll do a lot of dirty work but I have to say I’m surprised there isn’t room for Tom Pearson in the back row, and that he isn’t even on the bench, as he’s been one of the standout players in the northern hemisphere this season.
He’s been wearing number seven for Northampton in almost every game but can play across the back row, whereas Sam Underhill hasn’t played for Bath in two months but I think he’s probably got the nod because they don’t want too much inexperience again.
There’ll be huge excitement at seeing Chandler Cunningham-South and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso coming on at some point and all in all, I think it’s a balanced selection that’s based on form and full of players capable of entertaining.
England might not be favourites but they are certainly contenders for the title, despite having three games on the road, so the result is paramount but there has to be some green shoots for supporters to latch on to in attack as well.
This Italy side aren’t the whipping boys of years gone by and shouldn’t be underestimated at all but maybe it’ll take Quesada just a little while longer to get his messages across and I think England will come away with an 18-point win and a few tries to send fans home happy.
The card will be the talk of the day, but it really shouldn’t. France never looked like winning the match, not even at full strength. They played well below their standard.2 Go to comments
Ballsac yellows showing how hilariously, maddingly stupid rugby union has become. Reactionary taints who would rather spoil a match than face the music.2 Go to comments
Thanks NB. Where does Gordan fit in with the Schmidt Wallabies? I’m guessing he will also need to be goal kicking at around 80% as well.6 Go to comments
Gordon is a fantastic talent but the Tahs will set out to cripple his career so one of their players gets selected, like they did Quade Cooper’s. That’s how they work.6 Go to comments
As an Englishman, I thought Ireland played extremely well in the cauldron of Paris. But to rate Jack Crowley as a 6 is an injustice, at least a 7 if not 7.5 Dan Sheahan was also a 7 not a 6.1 Go to comments
South Africa actually isn’t in the six nations. South Africa play in the Rugby Championship. The teams that are in the 6 nations are England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France, & Italy.4 Go to comments
Great to see George Bower back after along injury recuperation. George is one of the ultimate team men. Good luck to Taha Kemara, ( interviewed in this article), starting at 10. Dominic Gardiner is a player with a big future, starting on the blindside flank.3 Go to comments
Thanks Nick. I'd love to keep all five teams but I can see the realities of both options. The management have to make tough decisions and some are going to be unpopular! Great analysis about Gordon. Be fascinating to see how they all respond to the 23 disaster. I hope that burning desire is there but it would be very tough.6 Go to comments
It’s a true reflection of what goes on off the field went on , on the field. Springboks ‘TMO’ champions should not have won against France , England or NZ thanks to doggy TMO decisions and their president even highjacks the day …priceless48 Go to comments
Accepting Ford is their best option is sad for the ‘Ning But hay ho4 Go to comments
Andy. I bow to your experience but . Ford was the 10 when leicester would have been relegated if not for Sarries issue . He has been 10 while England have played rubbish . England have only won 2 games in 6 nations 3 times running . Sale have fewer points except Newcastle who havent won a game yet . Fewer tries too . Exactly what do you base your assumption Ford can run a back line . Every big game he disappears . Please help me on this cos i just cant see how he keeps being picked . AND HE HAS NEVER BEEN PICKED FOR LIONS . Not just me then .4 Go to comments
Ah. The usual “Ireland no.1” narrative.2 Go to comments
Yes. SA is good at rugby. SA and the PIs. Rugby player making machines.4 Go to comments
That is an exceptionally strong team that would challenge the combined not-injured XV.1 Go to comments
So the Boks are, likely, the only team with 100% of their players from SA? Interesting…3 Go to comments
TBs international coaching credentials are better than Razors even. If you think about it. 2024 is going to be a CRACKER!3 Go to comments
Go on Dingers 👌1 Go to comments
Thanks Nick, another top article touching on the uncomfortable bits of Australian Rugby. Yes, common sense, money and depth says fewer SR teams IF there will indeed be SRP beyond 2025. The depth issue is 100% related to money, not whether or not we produce young players. What should be the depth of our SR teams is actually the 100+ Australian SR standard players spread across England, France and Japan. They do it for money, and much more money than SRP pays. Keeping the Rebels SR team will just exacerbate the problem. There is another way of course to keep the Melbourne team (and the Brumbies and Force and the other two) which involves keeping all 5 current SR teams playing in an NRC type comp. No pain from cutting teams and fewer dollars. At the same time, beg, plead or bribe the Japanese to let us enter 1 or 2 yet to be created teams into their lucrative comp (NZ might ask too) Japan wouldn't accept all teams as it would dilute their status, though not necessarily their standard. Short of a sugar daddy with $200m+ there is just no future for SRP and a high quality competition in our part of the world. We have to accept this and try other options IMO6 Go to comments
Since the coaches obviously prefer to pick foreign players they will alienate Scottish born players. A plastic Scotland side.3 Go to comments
The loss of teachers has been one of the problems, for example at Jed, the legendary commentator Mr Johnstone was the PE teacher. the enthusiasm and love of rugby (and his toorie) he brought and instilled to us, his pupils.3 Go to comments