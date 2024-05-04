How the Aussie men have defied the odds to make Singapore semis
Coach John Manenti has revealed the full extent of Australia’s depleted ranks at SVNS Singapore with the squad going down to just 10 players during their journey to a blockbuster semi-final against traditional rivals New Zealand.
The Aussies were already missing the likes of Maurice Longbottom and Josh Turner for their trip to Southeast Asia, but they’ve been hit harder at the National Stadium with a couple of players injured and another returning home.
James Turner scored a double in Australia’s tournament opener against SVNS Series heavyweights Argentina, and the experienced campaigner was back on the field later on Friday after being named to start against Canada.
But that would be Turner’s last appearance in the gold jersey at the three-day tournament. The Sydneysider flew home to Australia on Friday night after hearing that his partner had gone into labour during the match against the Canadians.
“The leadership group thought it was really important that he get home for that,” coach John Manenti told RugbyPass on Saturday evening.
“We knew there was a sacrifice to the team but we thought it was something that was important to us that he tries to get home for it.
“I don’t know if she’s had the baby yet, we haven’t heard from him for a few hours.
“That was obviously a shame (to lose Turner) because amongst other things he’s been playing really well.”
While Turner returned home, the Aussies also had an injury to manage and assess. Henry Paterson, who is Australia’s reigning Sevens Player of the Year, missed the first three events of the season and has now picked up another injury.
A golden point winner 🤯
Who else but captain Malouf 😮💨#HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSSGP | @Aussie7s https://t.co/6l5gAvQv37 pic.twitter.com/W9serowcPE
— HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) May 4, 2024
Paterson, 27, didn’t take the field on the second day at the Singaporean venue with coach Manenti explaining the Aussie sevens ace had been ruled out with a disk complaint in his back.
“Then, (Henry) Patto hurt his back yesterday, a bit of a disk thing which will certainly keep him out of today – we’ll go home and review him tonight. Hopefully, he might be able to kit up tomorrow,” Manenti said.
“Whatever it is mat we’re just gonna fight. We get the Kiwis again and we weren’t pleased with our game against them before s we’ll certainly get a shot at them now.
“We need to be better next game.”
Australia will also be without former Junior Wallabies captain Teddy Wilson who was carried off the field on the medic cart with a neck brace during Australia’s pool stage loss to New Zealand.
Without Turner, Paterson and Wilson, the Aussies rallied by putting in a quarter-final performance that fans back home would be proud of.
South Africa have been one of the form teams of the tournament so far but the Blitzboks were stunned by a Nathan Lawson double, and tries to Dietrich Roache and Henry Hutchison.
But South Africa refused to throw in the towel, and after incredibly sending the match to golden point, looked to complete a famous comeback – but it wasn’t to be.
Australia’s Nick Malouf received a sublime short ball from playmaker Hayden Sargeant to run in untouched for the match-winning score.
The Aussies will have an opportunity to redeem their pool stage defeat to the All Blacks Sevens when they come up against their familiar foe in a blockbuster Trans-Tasman semi on Sunday.
“I’m really impressed with South Africa this weekend. They’ve looked really class,” Manenti discussed.
“I think our attack has actually been pretty sharp all weekend, we just didn’t get a lot of ball against New Zealand. They had the whole first-half possession. Even when we fired a few shots we got a few scores.
“I know it’s stating the obvious but if we can just get a little bit more possession, our attack is asking questions and we’re staying in the fight.
“Looking forward to tomorrow.”
Comments on RugbyPass
Think it was a great defensive performance by Northampton. They didn't have stage fright in the first half, the Nienaber defense smothered them. They limited Leinster to 15-3 in the first half. It could have been over by then. A great try from Leinster in the start of the second half looked to have sealed it. But Byrne missed another conversion. Northampton started trying little kicks behind the Leinster wingers. Leinster messed one and Smith brilliantly made the conversion. Leinster decided to tighten the game after Byrne missed a straight forward penalty. A few errors got NH into the 22 and they scored and converted with a few minutes left. Another brilliant steal from Lawes saw NH have a final attack which was turned over by Conan. A classic semi final. World record attendance of 82,300. Leinsters 3 week preparation warranted for this one.1 Go to comments
Just came back from the game and the atmosphere was amazing. Players stayed afterwards for more than a hour to sign stuff and take photos with fans. Great day out.5 Go to comments
A great game. The Sharks without Etsebeth are a shadow of the team compared to when he plays. The limitations of Some of the expensive Sharks players are being exposed. Credit to Clermont for some exhilaration play at times.5 Go to comments
100% Mr Owens. But who would want to be a referee.? It must be the most difficult job on earth.1 Go to comments
Starts to be overdone and oversold this systematic SA narrative…which nevertheless has the merit in this case to recognise blatant refereeing mistakes in their favor5 Go to comments
Nice article. Shades of Steinbeck. They can win the final if they take the game seriously; but only if they take it seriously.5 Go to comments
What a sad way to end a glittering career. Somebody should tell him to delete his social media accounts and face the consequences of what he's done. Then he should slip away quietly into obscurity. This isn't likely to happen, something tells me he'll be back in The Sun / Daily Mail sooner rather than later.3 Go to comments
guys its fine! he understands why he did what he did and has taken accountability for it; why should he have to be accountable to a court? after all he did was abuse people in person - its not as if he was engaging in _online_ abuse!3 Go to comments
Chiefs flanker Kaylum Boshier yellow-carded for collapsing the scrum as it rolled towards the line. It was a maul….1 Go to comments
you know, i’m a leinster fan so I want Northampton to lose and it is gonna be tuff with Cortney lawes, Alex michell and the other guys🏉 lets go leinster🏉1 Go to comments
Welcome to the Pro ranks. Those hard teams of old do hit the sole better though. its a dog fight at the top.6 Go to comments
Can someone fill me in please, I've read a number of Ben Smith articles now and it seems he's got something again South Africa? Surely, this game was over and done with 7 months ago. Can't we have something a bit more interesting and relevant, or is this the calibre of journalist on this site?235 Go to comments
Not sure what the Welsh are moaning about. They’ve had far more players off England, than England have had off Wales. Guys like Josh Hathaway and Kane James will play for Wales in the end. And they’ll be fsr better players for having played in the Gallagher Premiership, than they ever would have been had they stayed mired in the shambles that is Welsh rugby.4 Go to comments
This is all being blown totally out of proportion. First of all, since half the Irish team isn’t Irish - it’s very likely that none of the Irish players said that at all and, thus, we’re not being arrogant. Second, since half the Irish team is Kiwi - it’s very likely the Kiwi players were predicting a NZ SA World Cup final. Which they got spot on. Good on them!163 Go to comments
Aha. An Irishman with logic! Follow the flow: - Ireland peaks with a >80% win record between 2020 and 2023. And then… - crashes out of another QF at the WC; - Beat a poor French Team; - Beat 6N wooden spoonists Italy; - Play shite against eventual wooden spoonists Wales; - Lose against the most boring, “the worst English team ever” , a team widely regarded as unable to attack; - scrape through against Scotland. This article, No - Trimble, is on the money! Except for one glaring statement: _The Springboks have a few aces in the hole in this debate being the reigning world champions and official world number ones_ There is no debate, boys and girls. There it is. In black and white. “Reigning World Champions and OFFICIAL world number ones”. Come July, the overrated Andy Farrell and this overhyped team are going to enter into a world of hurt.90 Go to comments
I’d like to know what homoerotic events Daniel enjoyed at 8th man. I clearly missed out!20 Go to comments
This article is missing some detail, like some actual context or info about what led to him abusing the ref.2 Go to comments
*They used to say that football is a gentleman sport watched by hooligans and rugby is a hooligan sport watched by gentlemen. How times have changed.*3 Go to comments
except ot wasnt late wasnt late at all so dont know why you all saying its late he commits early and its your fault fir not paying attention30 Go to comments
Not sure the Bulls need another average utility back in their ranks. Chamberlain has been ok for the Sharks but is by no means an X-Factor player. Bulls bought several utility backs which they barely use. A typical example would be Henry Immelman who plays mostly Fullback. The Bulls however have rarely played him this year and he has played wing or centre. Bulls want to build depth but seems like they have too many surplus players1 Go to comments