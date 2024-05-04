How the Aussie men have defied the odds to make Singapore semis

Coach John Manenti has revealed the full extent of Australia’s depleted ranks at SVNS Singapore with the squad going down to just 10 players during their journey to a blockbuster semi-final against traditional rivals New Zealand.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Aussies were already missing the likes of Maurice Longbottom and Josh Turner for their trip to Southeast Asia, but they’ve been hit harder at the National Stadium with a couple of players injured and another returning home.

James Turner scored a double in Australia’s tournament opener against SVNS Series heavyweights Argentina, and the experienced campaigner was back on the field later on Friday after being named to start against Canada.

Chasing the Sun on RugbyPass TV | RPTV Chasing the Sun, the extraordinary documentary that traces the Springboks’ road to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is coming to RugbyPass TV. Watch now Chasing the Sun on RugbyPass TV | RPTV Chasing the Sun, the extraordinary documentary that traces the Springboks’ road to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is coming to RugbyPass TV. Watch now

But that would be Turner’s last appearance in the gold jersey at the three-day tournament. The Sydneysider flew home to Australia on Friday night after hearing that his partner had gone into labour during the match against the Canadians.

“The leadership group thought it was really important that he get home for that,” coach John Manenti told RugbyPass on Saturday evening.

“We knew there was a sacrifice to the team but we thought it was something that was important to us that he tries to get home for it.

“I don’t know if she’s had the baby yet, we haven’t heard from him for a few hours.

“That was obviously a shame (to lose Turner) because amongst other things he’s been playing really well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Turner returned home, the Aussies also had an injury to manage and assess. Henry Paterson, who is Australia’s reigning Sevens Player of the Year, missed the first three events of the season and has now picked up another injury.

Paterson, 27, didn’t take the field on the second day at the Singaporean venue with coach Manenti explaining the Aussie sevens ace had been ruled out with a disk complaint in his back.

“Then, (Henry) Patto hurt his back yesterday, a bit of a disk thing which will certainly keep him out of today – we’ll go home and review him tonight. Hopefully, he might be able to kit up tomorrow,” Manenti said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whatever it is mat we’re just gonna fight. We get the Kiwis again and we weren’t pleased with our game against them before s we’ll certainly get a shot at them now.

“We need to be better next game.”

Australia will also be without former Junior Wallabies captain Teddy Wilson who was carried off the field on the medic cart with a neck brace during Australia’s pool stage loss to New Zealand.

Without Turner, Paterson and Wilson, the Aussies rallied by putting in a quarter-final performance that fans back home would be proud of.

South Africa have been one of the form teams of the tournament so far but the Blitzboks were stunned by a Nathan Lawson double, and tries to Dietrich Roache and Henry Hutchison.

But South Africa refused to throw in the towel, and after incredibly sending the match to golden point, looked to complete a famous comeback – but it wasn’t to be.

Australia’s Nick Malouf received a sublime short ball from playmaker Hayden Sargeant to run in untouched for the match-winning score.

The Aussies will have an opportunity to redeem their pool stage defeat to the All Blacks Sevens when they come up against their familiar foe in a blockbuster Trans-Tasman semi on Sunday.

“I’m really impressed with South Africa this weekend. They’ve looked really class,” Manenti discussed.

“I think our attack has actually been pretty sharp all weekend, we just didn’t get a lot of ball against New Zealand. They had the whole first-half possession. Even when we fired a few shots we got a few scores.

“I know it’s stating the obvious but if we can just get a little bit more possession, our attack is asking questions and we’re staying in the fight.

“Looking forward to tomorrow.”

Catch up on all the latest SVNS Series action from the 2023/24 season on RugbyPass TV. SVNS Singapore is live and free to watch, all you need to do is sign up HERE.