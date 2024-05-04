‘We never take it for granted’: Blitzboks go coast-to-coast to stun France

South Africa will play Australia in a blockbuster men’s quarter-final at SVNS Singapore after the Blitzboks went coast-to-cast to score a match-winning try in a thriller against France in pool play.

The Blitzboks and France were both unbeaten from two starts going into the Pool B clash at the National Stadium, and they appeared equally as desperate to keep their winning run alive.

Following day one wins over play-off-bound Samoa and Samoa, both South Africa and France readied themselves for a mammoth contest between two Titans looking to develop momentum.

It was one-way traffic for South Africa for about 12 minutes, but then Les Bleus Sevens hit back with an Aaron Grandidier double and another try to Jean Pascal Barraque in a two-minute burst.

France had seemingly done enough to steal the contest as they set up for one last restart, but South Africa sent the crowd into a frenzy by running practically 100 metres to score the match-winner.

Dylan Sage, who returned to the Blitzboks’ sevens set-up about three weeks ago, joked about the almost-sideways swan dive that snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

“I’m not known very well for my diving technique. I don’t score many tries,” Sage quipped in an interview with RugbyPass. “I don’t score a lot but to score a try like that is special.”

It was a moment that felt like it’d been coming for a while. South Africa have struggled for consistency during the 2023/24 campaign but sent a message before Madrid with that performance.

The Blitzboks won the opening tournament of the season in Dubai with a win over Argentina, but they haven’t come close to repeating those heroics since – missing the quarter-finals twice.

Unbelievable scenes 😱 A last gasp 100 metre try secures the win for @Blitzboks 🇿🇦#HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSSGP pic.twitter.com/whEX3f7uU7 — HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) May 4, 2024

But it was the manner in which they dispatched of Spain on Friday that turned some heads, and their hard-fought win over Samoa later on the opening day was another step in the right direction.

South Africa have proven they’re a “resilient” sevens force in Singapore this weekend and that seems to present an almighty challenge for Australia and whoever else stands in their way.

“That’s a character thing. We started the first half really well, made a couple of errors that second half and then got the momentum back,” Sage explained.

“That just shows the fight and the character we build again in ourselves (to be) resilient.

“I think it’s everything for us to do our country proud, we’re a proud rugby nation,” he added.

“There’s so many guys back home who wish they could be here.

“But when we put the jersey on we never take it for granted and that’s why we train so hard, that’s why we try and win every tournament, try and win every game – it’s not always possible but the effort is always there.

“That’s what South Africa like the most and that’s what we expect from ourselves.”

South Africa take on Australia in the fourth men’s quarter-final which is scheduled to get underway at 8:12 pm local time. The winner of that contest will play either the USA or New Zealand in the semis.

France and Great Britain will go head-to-head on the other side of the draw, with the victor set to come up against one of the Series’ top-two teams in Argentina or Ireland.

