‘We never take it for granted’: Blitzboks go coast-to-coast to stun France
South Africa will play Australia in a blockbuster men’s quarter-final at SVNS Singapore after the Blitzboks went coast-to-cast to score a match-winning try in a thriller against France in pool play.
The Blitzboks and France were both unbeaten from two starts going into the Pool B clash at the National Stadium, and they appeared equally as desperate to keep their winning run alive.
Following day one wins over play-off-bound Samoa and Samoa, both South Africa and France readied themselves for a mammoth contest between two Titans looking to develop momentum.
It was one-way traffic for South Africa for about 12 minutes, but then Les Bleus Sevens hit back with an Aaron Grandidier double and another try to Jean Pascal Barraque in a two-minute burst.
France had seemingly done enough to steal the contest as they set up for one last restart, but South Africa sent the crowd into a frenzy by running practically 100 metres to score the match-winner.
Dylan Sage, who returned to the Blitzboks’ sevens set-up about three weeks ago, joked about the almost-sideways swan dive that snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.
“I’m not known very well for my diving technique. I don’t score many tries,” Sage quipped in an interview with RugbyPass. “I don’t score a lot but to score a try like that is special.”
It was a moment that felt like it’d been coming for a while. South Africa have struggled for consistency during the 2023/24 campaign but sent a message before Madrid with that performance.
The Blitzboks won the opening tournament of the season in Dubai with a win over Argentina, but they haven’t come close to repeating those heroics since – missing the quarter-finals twice.
Unbelievable scenes 😱
A last gasp 100 metre try secures the win for @Blitzboks 🇿🇦#HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSSGP pic.twitter.com/whEX3f7uU7
— HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) May 4, 2024
But it was the manner in which they dispatched of Spain on Friday that turned some heads, and their hard-fought win over Samoa later on the opening day was another step in the right direction.
South Africa have proven they’re a “resilient” sevens force in Singapore this weekend and that seems to present an almighty challenge for Australia and whoever else stands in their way.
“That’s a character thing. We started the first half really well, made a couple of errors that second half and then got the momentum back,” Sage explained.
“That just shows the fight and the character we build again in ourselves (to be) resilient.
“I think it’s everything for us to do our country proud, we’re a proud rugby nation,” he added.
“There’s so many guys back home who wish they could be here.
“But when we put the jersey on we never take it for granted and that’s why we train so hard, that’s why we try and win every tournament, try and win every game – it’s not always possible but the effort is always there.
“That’s what South Africa like the most and that’s what we expect from ourselves.”
South Africa take on Australia in the fourth men’s quarter-final which is scheduled to get underway at 8:12 pm local time. The winner of that contest will play either the USA or New Zealand in the semis.
France and Great Britain will go head-to-head on the other side of the draw, with the victor set to come up against one of the Series’ top-two teams in Argentina or Ireland.
Catch up on all the latest SVNS Series action from the 2023/24 season on RugbyPass TV. SVNS Singapore is live and free to watch, all you need to do is sign up HERE.
The predictor game for HSBC SVNS Singapore is now live! Pick which teams and players you think will perform best throughout the weekend, earn points for your predictions, and compete against rugby sevens fans from across the world.
With qualification spaces for the Grand Final in Madrid still up for grabs, there's more to play for than ever before. Be a part of the action and make your picks now!
Comments on RugbyPass
Think it was a great defensive performance by Northampton. They didn't have stage fright in the first half, the Nienaber defense smothered them. They limited Leinster to 15-3 in the first half. It could have been over by then. A great try from Leinster in the start of the second half looked to have sealed it. But Byrne missed another conversion. Northampton started trying little kicks behind the Leinster wingers. Leinster messed one and Smith brilliantly made the conversion. Leinster decided to tighten the game after Byrne missed a straight forward penalty. A few errors got NH into the 22 and they scored and converted with a few minutes left. Another brilliant steal from Lawes saw NH have a final attack which was turned over by Conan. A classic semi final. World record attendance of 82,300. Leinsters 3 week preparation warranted for this one.1 Go to comments
Just came back from the game and the atmosphere was amazing. Players stayed afterwards for more than a hour to sign stuff and take photos with fans. Great day out.5 Go to comments
A great game. The Sharks without Etsebeth are a shadow of the team compared to when he plays. The limitations of Some of the expensive Sharks players are being exposed. Credit to Clermont for some exhilaration play at times.5 Go to comments
100% Mr Owens. But who would want to be a referee.? It must be the most difficult job on earth.1 Go to comments
Starts to be overdone and oversold this systematic SA narrative…which nevertheless has the merit in this case to recognise blatant refereeing mistakes in their favor5 Go to comments
Nice article. Shades of Steinbeck. They can win the final if they take the game seriously; but only if they take it seriously.5 Go to comments
What a sad way to end a glittering career. Somebody should tell him to delete his social media accounts and face the consequences of what he's done. Then he should slip away quietly into obscurity. This isn't likely to happen, something tells me he'll be back in The Sun / Daily Mail sooner rather than later.3 Go to comments
guys its fine! he understands why he did what he did and has taken accountability for it; why should he have to be accountable to a court? after all he did was abuse people in person - its not as if he was engaging in _online_ abuse!3 Go to comments
Chiefs flanker Kaylum Boshier yellow-carded for collapsing the scrum as it rolled towards the line. It was a maul….1 Go to comments
you know, i’m a leinster fan so I want Northampton to lose and it is gonna be tuff with Cortney lawes, Alex michell and the other guys🏉 lets go leinster🏉1 Go to comments
Welcome to the Pro ranks. Those hard teams of old do hit the sole better though. its a dog fight at the top.6 Go to comments
Can someone fill me in please, I've read a number of Ben Smith articles now and it seems he's got something again South Africa? Surely, this game was over and done with 7 months ago. Can't we have something a bit more interesting and relevant, or is this the calibre of journalist on this site?235 Go to comments
Not sure what the Welsh are moaning about. They’ve had far more players off England, than England have had off Wales. Guys like Josh Hathaway and Kane James will play for Wales in the end. And they’ll be fsr better players for having played in the Gallagher Premiership, than they ever would have been had they stayed mired in the shambles that is Welsh rugby.4 Go to comments
This is all being blown totally out of proportion. First of all, since half the Irish team isn’t Irish - it’s very likely that none of the Irish players said that at all and, thus, we’re not being arrogant. Second, since half the Irish team is Kiwi - it’s very likely the Kiwi players were predicting a NZ SA World Cup final. Which they got spot on. Good on them!163 Go to comments
Aha. An Irishman with logic! Follow the flow: - Ireland peaks with a >80% win record between 2020 and 2023. And then… - crashes out of another QF at the WC; - Beat a poor French Team; - Beat 6N wooden spoonists Italy; - Play shite against eventual wooden spoonists Wales; - Lose against the most boring, “the worst English team ever” , a team widely regarded as unable to attack; - scrape through against Scotland. This article, No - Trimble, is on the money! Except for one glaring statement: _The Springboks have a few aces in the hole in this debate being the reigning world champions and official world number ones_ There is no debate, boys and girls. There it is. In black and white. “Reigning World Champions and OFFICIAL world number ones”. Come July, the overrated Andy Farrell and this overhyped team are going to enter into a world of hurt.90 Go to comments
I’d like to know what homoerotic events Daniel enjoyed at 8th man. I clearly missed out!20 Go to comments
This article is missing some detail, like some actual context or info about what led to him abusing the ref.2 Go to comments
*They used to say that football is a gentleman sport watched by hooligans and rugby is a hooligan sport watched by gentlemen. How times have changed.*3 Go to comments
except ot wasnt late wasnt late at all so dont know why you all saying its late he commits early and its your fault fir not paying attention30 Go to comments
Not sure the Bulls need another average utility back in their ranks. Chamberlain has been ok for the Sharks but is by no means an X-Factor player. Bulls bought several utility backs which they barely use. A typical example would be Henry Immelman who plays mostly Fullback. The Bulls however have rarely played him this year and he has played wing or centre. Bulls want to build depth but seems like they have too many surplus players1 Go to comments