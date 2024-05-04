‘Dug ourselves into a hole’: Fiji beat Ireland but miss Singapore quarters
Fiji may have won the battle against Ireland at Singapore’s National Stadium on Saturday afternoon but the two-time defending Olympic gold medallists have still missed out on the Cup quarter-finals.
For the first time on the SVNS Series in 2023/24, Fiji will challenge for a best-possible finish of ninth with a frustrating opening day at the Singaporean venue ultimately defining their campaign.
With relatively new coach Osea Kolinisau at the helm, and a pocket of especially passionate vibrant supporters in the stands, Fiji went winless on day one after falling to the USA and Great Britain.
But a new day presents new opportunities. The SVNS Series offers the two best third-ranked sides in pool play to progress through to the quarter-finals but Fiji needed to beat Ireland to be a chance.
Fiji were good enough to defeat the fighting Irish 26-19 on a rainy afternoon, but a ninth-minute conversion from Mark Roche proved significant as the men in green secured a losing bonus point.
Ireland, who were second on the overall Series standings before the event in Singapore, progressed to the next round as the third-ranked side in Pool C, while Fiji finished one point behind in last.
Find out where to watch all the #HSBCSVNSSGP Day 2 action through the link below 👇https://t.co/hYgarZ7kI0#HSBCSVNS pic.twitter.com/nWt2IUWsBB
— HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) May 4, 2024
“Mostly disappointed. I think we dug ourselves into a hole today,” coach Osea Kolinisau told RugbyPass. “Ireland is a good side.
“We got the win but yesterday, the ball didn’t go our way. Most of the things we talked about to do in those two games we didn’t execute and that’s the SVNS Series for you.
“When you don’t execute you get punished for it.
“It was a big ask for the boys because we come and play against a good Irish side who showed up to play but the points were not enough today.
“More frustration about yesterday. If we had a difficult outcome yesterday it would be a different story beating Ireland today,” he added.
“I think that just overshadows a performance that we wanted. We didn’t play to our standards yesterday and we’ll go back and talk about what we can do better, especially for the Madrid leg.”
Coach Kolinisau, who replaced Ben Gollings in the role a couple of months ago, was visibly disappointed after walking off the field. This is a team that expects excellence from themselves.
But sometimes, as Kolinisau had mentioned, “The ball didn’t go our way.” The SVNS Series is ruthless but the Fijians can take some positives from their heartache into the Grand Final in Madrid.
Fiji, who have already qualified as one of the eight teams to compete for the Series’ overall title at Metropolitano Stadium later this month, will have a chance to make amends very soon.
“There’s a lot to learn. When you lose you learn a lot of things about yourselves,” Kolinisau, who won an Olympic gold medal with Fiji at the 2016 Rio Games, explained.
“We were caught out yesterday and that’s something we’ve got to go back and address and try and improve in three-and-a-half weeks’ time before Madrid comes around.
“That’s the beauty of sports and the beauty of this game. You get back to rectify your mistake that you’ve learned from the last tournament.
“There’s a lot of learning and especially on our mental aspect side of things that we’ve got to get right.”
Catch up on all the latest SVNS Series action from the 2023/24 season on RugbyPass TV. SVNS Singapore is live and free to watch, all you need to do is sign up HERE.
The predictor game for HSBC SVNS Singapore is now live! Pick which teams and players you think will perform best throughout the weekend, earn points for your predictions, and compete against rugby sevens fans from across the world.
With qualification spaces for the Grand Final in Madrid still up for grabs, there's more to play for than ever before. Be a part of the action and make your picks now!
Comments on RugbyPass
Think it was a great defensive performance by Northampton. They didn't have stage fright in the first half, the Nienaber defense smothered them. They limited Leinster to 15-3 in the first half. It could have been over by then. A great try from Leinster in the start of the second half looked to have sealed it. But Byrne missed another conversion. Northampton started trying little kicks behind the Leinster wingers. Leinster messed one and Smith brilliantly made the conversion. Leinster decided to tighten the game after Byrne missed a straight forward penalty. A few errors got NH into the 22 and they scored and converted with a few minutes left. Another brilliant steal from Lawes saw NH have a final attack which was turned over by Conan. A classic semi final. World record attendance of 82,300. Leinsters 3 week preparation warranted for this one.1 Go to comments
Just came back from the game and the atmosphere was amazing. Players stayed afterwards for more than a hour to sign stuff and take photos with fans. Great day out.5 Go to comments
A great game. The Sharks without Etsebeth are a shadow of the team compared to when he plays. The limitations of Some of the expensive Sharks players are being exposed. Credit to Clermont for some exhilaration play at times.5 Go to comments
100% Mr Owens. But who would want to be a referee.? It must be the most difficult job on earth.1 Go to comments
Starts to be overdone and oversold this systematic SA narrative…which nevertheless has the merit in this case to recognise blatant refereeing mistakes in their favor5 Go to comments
Nice article. Shades of Steinbeck. They can win the final if they take the game seriously; but only if they take it seriously.5 Go to comments
What a sad way to end a glittering career. Somebody should tell him to delete his social media accounts and face the consequences of what he's done. Then he should slip away quietly into obscurity. This isn't likely to happen, something tells me he'll be back in The Sun / Daily Mail sooner rather than later.3 Go to comments
guys its fine! he understands why he did what he did and has taken accountability for it; why should he have to be accountable to a court? after all he did was abuse people in person - its not as if he was engaging in _online_ abuse!3 Go to comments
Chiefs flanker Kaylum Boshier yellow-carded for collapsing the scrum as it rolled towards the line. It was a maul….1 Go to comments
you know, i’m a leinster fan so I want Northampton to lose and it is gonna be tuff with Cortney lawes, Alex michell and the other guys🏉 lets go leinster🏉1 Go to comments
Welcome to the Pro ranks. Those hard teams of old do hit the sole better though. its a dog fight at the top.6 Go to comments
Can someone fill me in please, I've read a number of Ben Smith articles now and it seems he's got something again South Africa? Surely, this game was over and done with 7 months ago. Can't we have something a bit more interesting and relevant, or is this the calibre of journalist on this site?235 Go to comments
Not sure what the Welsh are moaning about. They’ve had far more players off England, than England have had off Wales. Guys like Josh Hathaway and Kane James will play for Wales in the end. And they’ll be fsr better players for having played in the Gallagher Premiership, than they ever would have been had they stayed mired in the shambles that is Welsh rugby.4 Go to comments
This is all being blown totally out of proportion. First of all, since half the Irish team isn’t Irish - it’s very likely that none of the Irish players said that at all and, thus, we’re not being arrogant. Second, since half the Irish team is Kiwi - it’s very likely the Kiwi players were predicting a NZ SA World Cup final. Which they got spot on. Good on them!163 Go to comments
Aha. An Irishman with logic! Follow the flow: - Ireland peaks with a >80% win record between 2020 and 2023. And then… - crashes out of another QF at the WC; - Beat a poor French Team; - Beat 6N wooden spoonists Italy; - Play shite against eventual wooden spoonists Wales; - Lose against the most boring, “the worst English team ever” , a team widely regarded as unable to attack; - scrape through against Scotland. This article, No - Trimble, is on the money! Except for one glaring statement: _The Springboks have a few aces in the hole in this debate being the reigning world champions and official world number ones_ There is no debate, boys and girls. There it is. In black and white. “Reigning World Champions and OFFICIAL world number ones”. Come July, the overrated Andy Farrell and this overhyped team are going to enter into a world of hurt.90 Go to comments
I’d like to know what homoerotic events Daniel enjoyed at 8th man. I clearly missed out!20 Go to comments
This article is missing some detail, like some actual context or info about what led to him abusing the ref.2 Go to comments
*They used to say that football is a gentleman sport watched by hooligans and rugby is a hooligan sport watched by gentlemen. How times have changed.*3 Go to comments
except ot wasnt late wasnt late at all so dont know why you all saying its late he commits early and its your fault fir not paying attention30 Go to comments
Not sure the Bulls need another average utility back in their ranks. Chamberlain has been ok for the Sharks but is by no means an X-Factor player. Bulls bought several utility backs which they barely use. A typical example would be Henry Immelman who plays mostly Fullback. The Bulls however have rarely played him this year and he has played wing or centre. Bulls want to build depth but seems like they have too many surplus players1 Go to comments