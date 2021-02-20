6:55am, 20 February 2021

Glasgow Warriors No.8 Ryan Wilson has recounted a hilarious tale of how Scotland captain Stuart Hogg bit off more than he could chew during an incident on the team bus with a ‘frightening’ teammate.

Speaking on theThe Offload podcast on RugbyPass, Wilson was asked to recall the most intimidating players he played with or against and quickly name checked Georgian hooker Shalva Mamukashvili and recalled an incident with Hogg that summed up the bearded front-rower’s menacing presence.

“Someone that I’ve actually played with that’s a frightening man. We were on our way to a game, somewhere abroad. There was a Georgian hooker playing for us. Shalva Mamukashvili. This little bald Georgian.”

Capped 68 times by his country, the grizzled hooker played alongside Wilson and Hogg during the 2016/16 PRO14 season at Glasgow and from how Wilson tells it, was a man not to be messed with.

“We on the bus heading to Edinburgh airport. We sitting at the back of the bus, and god knows why, Hoggy’s lobbed this packet of peanuts, and it’s dinked off the back of Shalva’s head, and he’s got up, turned around and given him the Georgian death stare.

“He fired this pack of peanuts at 100 miles an hour at Hoggy’s head. And just sat back down and I swear to god, I’ve never seen a man brick it so much. Like a naughty schoolboy at the back. Everyone was laughing at first and then the bus just went deadly silent. Everyone’s like ‘oh s***’.

“We get there and we get off the business, and Shalva’s gone [I’ll try my best Georgian accent]: ‘Hoggy, I respect you, but do that again and I will kill you.'”

“Hoggy, shat himself the whole trip, and wouldn’t go near him.”

Mamukashvili left Glasgow in 2016 and is now at Leicester Tigers in the Gallagher Premiership.

“At the end of the season, Shalva in the corner at an end of season do, just a typical Georgian, sat with a glass of ice and a bottle of vodka and Hoggy’s like ‘this is it, this is the night. He’s going to kill me’.