Highlanders and Moana Pasifika name teams for pre-season fixture
The very first game of 2024’s Super Rugby Pacific pre-season kicks off in Queenstown on Friday (6pm NZT) with a match between the Highlanders and Moana Pasifika.
Two of the bottom four finishers in the 2023 season, both sides will be out to prove a point in 2024 while recovering from some significant losses in personnel.
All Blacks Aaron Smith and Shannon Frizell have departed the Highlanders while Levi Aumua and Timoci Tavatavanawai are the big absentees for Moana this year. The latter of those players will feature off the bench against his former club on Friday, having joined the Highlanders this offseason.
While the Highlanders have named a starting unit and 14 reserves for the contest, the visiting Moana side have named an XV for each of the game’s quarters.
New Moana Pasifika recruit and former world champion with the All Blacks Julian Savea is set to feature in the second and third quarters of the game. Having made a name for himself on the left wing, Savea has expanded his skillset to include the midfield in recent years and will take the field at second five-eighth on Friday.
Highlanders team to face Moana Pasifika
1. Rohan Wingham
2. Henry Bell
3. Saula Ma’u
4. Pari Pari Parkinson
5. Max Hicks
6. Oliver Haig
7. Sean Withy (c)
8. Blair Ryall
9. Folau Fakatava
10. Rhys Patchell
11. Josh Whaanga
12. Matt Whaanga
13. Tanielu Tele’a
14. Jonah Lowe
15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens
Reserves: Solomone Tukuafu, Jack Taylor, Jermaine Ainsley, Hugo Plummer, Billy Harmon, Hayden Michaels, Will Stodart, James Arscott, Cameron Millar, Jona Nareki, Sam Gilbert, Tevita Latu, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Martín Bogado
Moana Pasifika team to face Highlanders
First 20-minute block
- James Lay (c)
- Sama Malolo
- Sekope Kepu
- Tom Savage
- Ofa Tauatevalu
- Irie Papuni
- Alamanda Motuga
- Iakopo Mapu
- Aisea Halo
- William Havili
- Tuna Tuitama
- Henry Taefu
- Pepesana Patafilo
- Viliame Fine
- Danny Toala
Second 20-minute block
- Abraham Pole
- Sama Malolo / Samiuela Moli
- Sekope Kepu (c) / Sione Mafileo
- Tom Savage
- Ofa Tauatevalu
- Irie Papuni
- Alamanda Motuga
- Iakopo Mapu
- Aisea Halo / Siaosi Nginingini
- William Havili / D’Angelo Leuila
- Tuna Tuitama
- Henry Taefu / Julian Savea (c)
- Pepesana Patafilo
- Kyren Taumoefolau
- Danny Toala
Third 20-minute block
- Abraham Pole / Sateki Latu
- Samiuela Moli
- Sione Mafileo
- Samuel Slade
- Allan Craig
- Miracle Faiilagi
- Sione Havili-Talitui (c)
- Semisi Paea
- Siaosi Nginingini
- D’Angelo Leuila
- Anzelo Tuitavuki
- Julian Savea
- Neria Fomai
- Nigel Ah Wong
- Kyren Taumoefolau
Fourth 20-minute block
- Sateki Latu
- Tomasi Maka
- Suetena Asouma
- Samuel Slade
- Allan Craig
- Miracle Faiilagi
- Sione Havili-Talitui (c)
- Semisi Paea
- Ereatara Enari
- Christian Lealiifano
- Anzelo Tuitavuki
- Neria Fomai
- Nigel Ah Wong
- Viliame Fine
- Kyren Taumoefolau
