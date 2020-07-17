12:34pm, 17 July 2020

Gloucester have shared photos of former Bath captain Matt Garvey training in his new colours. After seven years at The Rec, the 32-year-old was part of an extensive clear-out at Bath this summer and he agreed to join their fierce rivals last weekend on a short-term deal.

Gloucester have not fared well during the Covid-19 pandemic and have been haemorrhaging players in recent months following the departure of former head coach Johan Ackermann, so the arrival of Garvey stemmed the tide somewhat.

What’s more, the exit of both Franco Mostert and Gerbrandt Grobler left the Cherry and Whites threadbare in the lock department, so the former Bath man’s versatility and vast experience in the pack will be a welcome relief for new coach George Skivington.

This move sees Garvey and Skivington reunite having been teammates with London Irish almost ten years ago.

It may only be a short-term deal until the end of the 2019/20 Gallagher Premiership season, but Gloucester looked in a precarious position until recent weeks.

It is not only players that have been leaving Kingsholm as director of rugby David Humphreys also left his post at the end of June.

Elsewhere, Logovi’i Mulipola, another new signing, has also begun training after signing a similar short-term deal this week. The former Leicester Tigers and Newcastle Falcons prop will provide cover on both sides of the scrum when the Gallagher Premiership season resumes in August.

Gloucester are set to restart their season against Worcester Warriors at Sixways on August 15 with a squad that will look significantly different to the one that last took the field in March.

They were not experiencing a particularly successful season before a welter of their players left and are currently sitting in ninth place in the league, three places and four points behind Bath, Garvey’s former club.

