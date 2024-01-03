French duo cleared to play in Six Nations after red cards

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
27 - 21
FT
22 - 9
FT
21 - 22
FT
13 - 12
FT
Today
14:45
Today
14:45
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:05
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
15:05
Sunday
07:30
Sunday
10:00
Sunday
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Dan Biggar makes Six Nations selection plea to Warren Gatland

2

'I know England are speaking about him and he is on their radar'

3

Bears’ accounts provide reality check for Premiership – Andy Goode

4

The Ulster verdict on exploiting the Jacques Nienaber defence

5

England fly-half Jacob Umaga extends stay in Italy

More News More News

Latest Feature

Mike Blair: 'I took a lot on my shoulders at Edinburgh but I don't regret it'

The former Edinburgh coach on why he had to step down, and his new life in Japan.

Six Nations News

RFU unveil latest developments with imminent hybrid contracts

Exeter break silence on Immanuel Feyi-Waboso's international future

Is young prince Marcus Smith ready for the England throne?

Mako Vunipola available for Six Nations opener despite hefty ban

More Six Nations More News

Trending Video

Jacques Nienaber on evolution and why he left international rugby

Former Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has given his first Leinster press conference, speaking about family life when involved in test rugby, and spoke about how it will take a while to get things right at Leinster

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

New Year’s resolutions for Premiership Women’s Rugby
P
Poorfour 2 hours ago

For 2024, I’m very happy to see more non-EQPs in the squads and the coverage. Most of them are internationals in their own right, and many of them will be aiming to light upthe biggest stage at RWC 2025. The more we can build name recognition and get people interested in that, the greater the benefits for the women’s game as a whole - and by extension, all of rugby - will be

Go to comments More News
Phil Dowson backs George Furbank for England after signing new Northampton deal
C
Clive 2 hours ago

A far better all round player then he was when Eddie Gump capped him, too talented to get on to Borther’s radar.

Go to comments More News
Six Nations

French duo cleared to play in Six Nations after red cards

By Josh Raisey
Jonathan Danty

France veterans Jonathan Danty and Romain Taofifenua are both set to be available for the opening round of the Six Nations against Ireland in Marseille, providing a major boost to coach Fabien Galthie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both were shown red cards in round ten of the Top 14, the final round before Christmas, and have subsequently been handed bans, it is being reported in France.

La Rochelle centre Danty was dismissed early in the second-half of his side’s loss to Stade Francais for a stamp, and will serve a two week ban (one of which has already been served). The day before, Lyon lock Taofifenua, who announced a international retirement U-turn last month, had been sent off for a dangerous tackle in a heavy 46-10 loss to Bordeaux-Begles. He will serve a three week ban, meaning both with be available for the start of the Six Nations, which gets underway for Les Bleus on February 2 against the champions.

Video Spacer

WATCH as @king365ed talks to assistant coach Ricardo Laubscher and captain Marius Louw about a monstrous month of fixtures awaiting them at the start of 2024
Video Spacer
WATCH as @king365ed talks to assistant coach Ricardo Laubscher and captain Marius Louw about a monstrous month of fixtures awaiting them at the start of 2024

The bans are not good news for English club sides, as Danty will be available for La Rochelle’s next two Investec Champions Cup matches with this week’s Top 14 clash against Pau being the last week of his ban. He will return for a home clash against Leicester Tigers and a trip to Sale Sharks a week later as Ronan O’Gara’s side seek to get their title defence back on track after losing their opening two rounds against Leinster and the Stormers.

Taofifenua will miss round three of the Champions Cup against Connacht, as well as this weekend’s Top 14 clash against Toulouse, but will return for the round four trip to London to take on Saracens at the StoneX Stadium.

Danty and Taofifenua have been integral parts of Galthie’s French team over the past four years, and both featured in their agonising World Cup 29-28 quarter-final loss to South Africa in October, with Danty starting at inside centre and Taofifenua coming on from the bench.

Related

Tommy Freeman: 'Hopefully I'll get a shot in the Six Nations'

Just as well then that he spoke as quickly as he runs, gliding through a pile of queries with the same sort of panache that has him rated number one for Gallager Premiership linebreaks this season and third on the chart for defenders beaten.

Read Now

 

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE Joe Schmidt can lead Wallabies' reclamation - but only if Australia lets him Joe Schmidt can lead Wallabies' reclamation - but only if Australia lets him
Search