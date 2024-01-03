Tommy Freeman: 'Hopefully I'll get a shot in the Six Nations'

Time was of the essence when Tommy Freeman popped up on the weekly Northampton media Zoom call this week. He was booked in for a rub at the top of the hour, leaving just a short window for him to take questions.

Just as well then that he spoke as quickly as he runs, gliding through queries with the same sort of panache that has him rated number one for Gallager Premiership linebreaks this season and third on the chart for defenders beaten.

He’s not one who massively seeks out his stats. “A little bit here and here, a few high ball stuff and metres and things like that,” he suggested. But what is certain is he is enjoying himself in a campaign where six of his 11 league and cup starts have been at outside centre, a new position adding to his already acknowledged prowess on the wing and at full-back.

Asked why his stats are riding high in the linebreaks/defenders beaten categories, he explained: “I have got to say it’s the team in a way putting me in spaces, the way we go forward, and our game plan definitely helps linebreaks.

“But I’d say a bit of physicality for me as well, something I have definitely worked on over the last couple of months pre-season, getting a bit stronger and not making it easy to get me down. I think that plays a bit of a part as well.

“It’s more post metres in contact. We had a massive focus at the start of the year about putting weight on across the board. Me not so much because I had done most of that the year before but it was all about getting stronger the year before, making sure I was agile and you have seen it, it has helped our defence this year as well as attack. We are not as easy to go down and we are fighting for every metre we can.”

What is your own weight situation? “So l was still floating around the 100 mark. I’m probably around 103, 104 now, so I put on a couple but when I first joined I was 83kgs, then went up to 87 and 95 and that was all within a year so that went pretty quickly and then I had a few injury issues on the back of that, how quickly I was putting weight on. So last year it was all about getting stronger and maybe adding a few kilos here and there.”

The punch Freeman now packs has him optimistic he could soon be back in the England squad. His initial two caps came on the 2022 tour to Australia and while there was one follow-up appearance that autumn during Eddie Jones’ final block of games in charge, he has yet to secure selection under Steve Borthwick, who deemed him surplus to requirement when the numbers were crunched in 2023.

If he gets back in, the 22-year-old reckons he will be better placed to make good his selection than when a wide-eye rookie touring Australia a year and a half ago. “Hopefully I will get a shot in the Six Nations this year, that would be on the top of the pile, and then if there is something in summer as well, getting a shot there. I’m just going to carry on here playing well for the club and hopefully that will impress the boss.

“Something I have picked up individually is the way I go about my business now compared to a few years ago. I did feel like a little boy in a way (with England) whereas now I am definitely a lot more diligent than I used to be and the conversations I am having, there is a lot more focus and drive than probably when I did (first play).

“Last time it was all, ‘Oh wow, this is great, I’m getting my shot’ kind of thing whereas now it’s something that definitely I want to put my foot in the door but I want to stay there. It’s not about being on the fringes. I want to make that mark mine.”

What’s changed? “Just with my body, just looking after myself a lot better. I’m not saying I didn’t before. It was just I would go out and do some bits with the lads rather than think about my body and things like that.

“That is the main focus I would take away now. I always want to feel good and as I have got older you get to learn your body a lot better than when I was younger. You don’t want to go out and play golf, you want to make your body feel right for the Thursday session. That was probably the main takeaway.”

He knows the targets he has been trying to hit, chats with England coach Borthwick giving him something to aim for. “We have had a few conversations, there were a few work-ons post-World Cup camps that he made me go away and work on, things like that. We remain in touch but it is all pretty quiet at the moment and hopefully I hear from him very soon.

“He is quite happy with versatility so that played in my favour having 13, full-back and wing in the locker is definitely added to the strength. Definitely, now being at centre is a big one. That played a part. The main focus I took from Steve’s chats is that high ball focus, just making that a super strength of mine which I continue to do and hopefully not give him any excuse to not pick me.”

Centre is a big change from the freedom of flying down the wing for Northampton. What has the adjustment been like for Freeman? “Tough at the start. Probably struggled defensively to begin with. I played a little bit at school so it wasn’t too new but it was a lot of fun. I feel like I am popping up in different spaces, getting my hands on the ball a lot more. I have really enjoyed it and hopefully I can get a few more games in there.”

Would be like to stay in midfield in the long term? “It’s probably too early to say just yet. I’m happy to keep my options open at the moment. I’m thinking it is something I can add to my game. I’m getting good knowledge of being on the wing and understanding the 13 role and vice-versa. It’s something I want to add to my game and maybe in the future for sure it’s definitely a position I would be looking to get after.”

As it stands, Northampton are enjoying a rare first place in the Premiership heading to Exeter next Saturday while they have also won both Champions Cup matches so far. No wonder the mood is sweetness and light at Franklins Gardens.

“It’s so much fun. When the lads are all on their game it is that much better but we are building connections off the pitch, that is the main thing I am taking away. We are so close all of us, we are meeting up, having the right conversations and that can only bode well for these games coming up.

“It’s just getting together, we go and recover together, we have all got memberships of Virgin (Active) and stuff like that and obviously we are going to talk about rugby and things like that. If we can build those connections off the pitch it can only strengthen us on the pitch.”