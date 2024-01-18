Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
29 - 25
FT
20 - 33
FT
45 - 12
FT
55 - 15
FT
Tomorrow
15:00
Tomorrow
15:00
Tomorrow
15:00
Tomorrow
15:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
10:15
Saturday
10:15
Saturday
10:15
Saturday
10:15
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
15:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
10:15
Sunday
12:30
Sunday
12:30
Six NationsEnglandExeter ChiefsEthan RootsHenry SladeImmanuel Feyi-WabosoSteve Borthwick

Exeter boss gives verdict on Immanuel Feyi-Waboso's England call

By PA
Exeter Chiefs' Immanuel Feyi-Waboso during the Investec Champions Cup match between Exeter Chiefs and Glasgow Warriors at Sandy Park on January 13, 2024 in Exeter, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Exeter boss Rob Baxter has backed “calm character” Immanuel Feyi-Waboso to make the most of his opportunity with England.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 21-year-old Exeter wing was born in Cardiff and spoke with Wales defence coach Mike Forshaw ahead of this season’s Guinness Six Nations Championship.

But Feyi-Waboso also qualified for England, and he has taken that route, being named among seven uncapped players in Steve Borthwick’s squad for the tournament.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

The Exeter University medical student has excelled in Chiefs colours this season, scoring some memorable tries and consistently proving a handful for opposition defences.

Feyi-Waboso will potentially be up against the likes of Elliot Daly and Tommy Freeman for a starting place against England’s opening Six Nations opponents Italy on February 3.

And Baxter believes he will thrive in the England environment, having impressed him at every turn this term.

“He has maintained decent form on the field, hence his call-up, and he is a calm character on the whole. I would like to think he will take it in his stride,” Baxter said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At the same time, you get relatively short time in the England camps to prove a point, so he is going to have to step in there and get on with things and drive his own opportunity.

“I think he is just the kind of guy who might well do that. I don’t have any fears for him.

“I think he is a guy with a very bright future in the game, and this is just one of those steps for him.

“One of his dreams is playing international rugby, winning trophies and playing Premiership rugby, but another big part of his dream is qualifying to be a doctor. It is not just always about rugby.

“He is settled at Exeter University and is happy the way the course is going, and with us. Once he goes to play for Wales, that is it, there is no get-out for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If he wants to keep playing internationally, he has to go back to Wales, there is no leeway there for him.

“These are things people have to take into account when they wonder what he is doing. He has got big decisions to make, and it is not all one country over another.

“He has got himself up and running in his medical career. From what I can gather, England were in contact with him earlier than Wales, so there are a few factors.”

Feyi-Waboso will report for England duty next week alongside his Exeter colleagues Ethan Roots and Henry Slade, with Slade being recalled after missing out on the World Cup in France.

Baxter added: “The biggest thing I will say before they leave us after this weekend will be to make sure they are confident being themselves, and the qualities they have shown are the reason they got selected.

“If someone wants to pick you because of the way you play in club rugby, those are the attributes you have to show when you play.

“I always look at 100-cap international players, and nine times out of 10 when you watch them play they play pretty much the same when they play in a club game.

“They have that confidence in the way they play at club level, and if they do that well it transposes well into the international game.

“Henry getting back into the England set-up is a celebration for him, but it is a celebration for the team as well, and I really hope the team feel like that.

“He has almost, not reinvented himself, because he hasn’t had to because he is a very, very good player, but he has certainly reinvigorated himself.

“He is certainly playing with a pace, energy, enthusiasm and drive that is very evident.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

RWC Record Chasers

Gits and Genia

Rugby Explorer

Before They Make It

RUGBY'S GREATEST FANS

FIJIANA: LET'S PLAY

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit quits rugby immediately to join NFL

2

Alfie Barbeary cited for multiple infringements after red card

3

RPA statement: Verdict on Wasps, Worcester & London Irish hearings

4

Exeter handed boost for Champions Cup clash after disciplinary hearing

5

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso one of seven uncapped players picked for England

6

This is the reality of how Louis Rees-Zammit can get into the NFL

7

Jake White: 'I'd probably get killed for saying that back home'

8

Teenage sensation Posolo Tuilagi ineligible for France

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Can Munster shift Ireland's natural order this Six Nations?

Burgeoning stars from the Thomond Park province are threatening Leinster's dominance of the Ireland team.

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'Jamie George is England's rock at the head of a here's-hoping squad'

The new skipper has much on his plate, but there are reasons for cautious English optimism.

FEATURE

Rees-Zammit blow and injury crisis leave Wales with Himalayan task

Star winger's exit to NFL and a bloated injury list means Wales need to manage expectations.

Comments on RugbyPass

A
Andrew 24 minutes ago
Mick Cleary: 'Jamie George is England's rock at the head of a here's-hoping squad'

I think you're asking a bit much of Jamie George there bruv. Let him work his magic on the pitch. Maybe you and Will Carling can fix Rugby. True, someone needs to. And I'm in no position to, but just as a suggestion: Pay per View. It's an idealists dream to see Rugby freely available on terrestrial TV and expect it not to crash and burn. Pragmatically, the sport needs funding to survive; and to keeps out best players in the Prem, they need paying. So put it on Sky and if you can't afford to watch it at home, go to a Rugby friendly pub and watch it there with like minded fans. You might just stop a few more pubs closing to boot!

1 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 2 hours ago
Jake White: 'I'd probably get killed for saying that back home'

Rugby Pass eventually getting to publish some credible journalism via posting Rugby 365 articles.

1 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 4 hours ago
How the big boys of Europe pulverised England's Champions Cup hopefuls

Thanks Nick. Skelton is possibly running into the best form of his career ? I say that without having seen a real lot of him during his time at Sarries. I watched in full the LAR v Pau game a couple of weeks ago, and Skelton was a significant presence . You may have seen it ? It was a tight game, till Teddy Thomas scored at the death…off a lovely pass from Latu. But the damage in the lead up was a brutal carry by Skelton on the other side of the field.

52 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
All Blacks’ eligibility tradition isn’t worth losing the nation’s best talent

Yet another lazy article on this site beating the same drum. Can't professional authors find something else to say? This policy isn't a “tradition.” It's what keeps our pyramid strong. It's the same policy as Ireland, France and England. Australia has only gone downhill since the Giteau Law was introduced. The author makes a lazy connection with South Africa. Sure it's worked well in the short term but their winning fifteen had virtually nobody who has come through the system in the seven years since they relaxed their eligibility. We don't know what the long term cost will be. And once the toothpaste is out of the tube we're not going to get it back in.

38 Go to comments
S
Silk 6 hours ago
Recipe for Champions Cup tastes better than Super Rugby right now

I followed Supe Rugby from it’s inception back in the day. When the Bulls, Sharks etc switched to the URC I was apprehensive. I thought the rugby in the URC would be below standard and boring. I was wrong. The club rugby up North is exceptionally strong. Forward play is of a much higher standard than SR. Ball in hand and ball in play is very good. Lots of running rugby. The SA players that play up North, have drastically improved on all levels. I enjoy the URC much more than SR. I find SR boring

8 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 9 hours ago
All Blacks’ eligibility tradition isn’t worth losing the nation’s best talent

Seeing the same signs that we saw in SA back when we had the same policy of not selecting OS based players for the Springboks. First it was 1 or 2 Super Rugby Players and withing 3 years it was not only 1/2 the Springboks literally hundreds of other players from Super Rugby all the way through Currie Cup and down to guys being contracted by OS clubs while still in school. NZ & Aus are now at the same point SA was when the Springbok players started to turn their backs and take the big money on offer OS.

38 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 9 hours ago
Recipe for Champions Cup tastes better than Super Rugby right now

I haven’t watched even 2 minutes of Super Rugby since covid, and to be honest I have not missed it at all. The amount of good rugby on tv we now get in SA is astounding and during the EPRC weekends it is an absolute overload that takes you the rest of the week to catch up. The URC has been enthralling and our participation in the EPRC has been an absolute game changer for SA fans. With the competition for viewers from the URC, English Premiership, Top14, Champions and Challenge Cups, and their entertainment value, I just can’t see Super Rugby ever getting close to the kind of viewership it was back when SA Rugby was participating.

8 Go to comments
j
john 10 hours ago
'Eddie's biggest crime': Untold story of World Cup snub has infuriated Wallabies fans

It was always puzzling but it was thought maybe there was some background reason Eddie wasn’t telling us. Turns out is was just Eddie being an a………. to Australian rugby out of bitterness for previous slights and to make more room for hopeless Tah players like Donaldson. I hope they have plenty of lemon trees in Japan.

1 Go to comments
R
Rugby 11 hours ago
Jeff Wilson crowns 'the fastest guy I've ever seen on a rugby field'

“If I’ve got something, at least I’m fast. I may not be able to tackle very well…” Yes he is fast at shooting his mouth off. I can tell you what he *has not got*, he said Boks who picked 4 halfbacks for RWC 2023 squad (only needed one in the final) that one of them will fake an injury to bring Pollard back in to the team. **wrong**. The kept all four halfbacks in the squad. He also said when the Pacific Lions got beaten at Twickenham that he was not concerned, as that is all the Boks have. The Pacific lions are way better. **wrong*.* On a live cross for the Rugby Breakdown show he and Mils (100+) games for the Pacific Lions born in Apia were in transit coming home, they were asked about the RWC final. Mils ( a good man) said Boks won played well, Sam Cane also said Boks won congratulations, Jeffery - did not say congratulations. So he is gutless, who cares what Jeffery thinks, he played well for Otago and the Pacific lions but he can not coach and he can not give considered analysis of any game. He is gutless and he *has not got* integrity.

126 Go to comments
J
Jon 13 hours ago
Immanuel Feyi-Waboso one of seven uncapped players picked for England

Wow, wouldnt have thought that from what i’ve seen of the young welshmen. Disappointing from an Int rugby view but thats really a stupid thought, if he’s been selected on potential and doesn’t really turn into anything it’s no real lose for Wales either, and if he turns into an England winger then good on him. Anyone got any opinion on how money would have have swayed his choice?

14 Go to comments
J
Jon 14 hours ago
All Blacks’ eligibility tradition isn’t worth losing the nation’s best talent

> Richie Mo’unga has been elevating his standards in International rugby since he came out advertising his new found confidence and that he was ready to stand up and perform, producing standout performances against South Africa and Ireland in 2023 > Ditto with Shannon Frizell > Richie would have been on the same contract value as others like Damien McKenzie at the time of his Japanese contract negotiations, and struggling with progression in an Ian Foster game plan and missing big Rugby Championship games when taking paternity leave > Dmac has been Super Rugby’s most exceptional player of all time, continually leading multiple disciplines over multiple back to back years. If someone like Scott Roberston would have taken Richie to the next level in international rubgy and deserving of a top contract that could have kept him in the country, then he will be able to do even more with Dmac. > South African URC sides are of a poor standard but are making the most of bringing as much talent through as possible until a new Springbok shines through. They have competitive balance with Irish URC sides that helps drive innovation and standards, despite the continual drop in player standards over the years. It’s exciting for the fan, if not as much for the nuetral anymore. > Super Rugby Pacific is a niche product where the domestic scene is not able to cover expenses, it is all about the sellability of the product and it’s NFL like pedigree > Riche will sit out two international seasons, but if form stays, and All Blacks are still yet to have a back up and competitor to Dmac, he could be signed during his 2nd/3rd (last) season of JRLO and play for the All Blacks immediately after that (for 2 seasons before/including the WC). > All overseas Kiwi’s who are playing international standard should be selected for an All Black team, just not the All Blacks, the midweek team, 2nd team, Maori, a new team, just to ensure standards and know if they are worth resigning > Players playing overseas take an immediate drop in standard and would cost to bring them back up to speed, would they play for free, for the honor of being an All Black? The transition cycle and opening of places is what ABs continual success is driven from. Rules could be made right now to make all these players eligible from overseas, without a single detriment or causing a loss of further players. The important question therefor is, what’s the point?

38 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 14 hours ago
How the big boys of Europe pulverised England's Champions Cup hopefuls

Thanks NB. Australia does have the making of a good team if they pick smartly but there is something as you have pointed out about not coping with the opposition having a long stretch of ball. Will Australia rugby back Skelton to come out for the domestic season down south?

52 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 14 hours ago
'We've helped pave the way. We have a part of that history': Briggs and Snowsill back Lions tour

Im really strugling to see how this will pay for itself. I see it costing NZR a lot of cash. Is WR going to fund it?

1 Go to comments
d
d 14 hours ago
How the big boys of Europe pulverised England's Champions Cup hopefuls

Thanks Nick. Seems obvious when you put it like this that big forwards are key in 2024. Will RA see this? Will they develop the big lock coming to the Tahs from France? And I wonder if there will be a clear division of locks from now on - the giant Skelton types and the athletic Frost types?

52 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 14 hours ago
Grave questions loom for southern hemisphere nations in 2024

We dont want the Boks in the 6N. The URC is the lowest rated comp in Europe, let them have the dreggs.

47 Go to comments
P
Pecos 15 hours ago
All Blacks’ eligibility tradition isn’t worth losing the nation’s best talent

Agreed. Let’s talk, yell, & scream. And then do some version of it.

38 Go to comments
T
Thomas 16 hours ago
Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit quits rugby immediately to join NFL

I’m worried, he’s going to rue that decision. Also, what a kick in the teeth of Wales and Gloucester, exactly at a time when both are struggling. Nice timing there, Louis. Please, at least make it count.

16 Go to comments
P
Pecos 17 hours ago
Peter O'Mahony handed Ireland captaincy for Six Nations

As skipper he'll be a sh1t Johnny Sexton.

7 Go to comments
T
Thomas 17 hours ago
Peter O'Mahony handed Ireland captaincy for Six Nations

POM is a great player, if a bit hard to like in terms of his attitude. He’s certainly going to lead by example, as he always gives 100% effort. I imagine there won’t be any slipping standards under his watch. But he can’t be a long term solution for Ireland’s captaincy.

7 Go to comments
t
taffy 18 hours ago
Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit quits rugby immediately to join NFL

LZR good luck I’m welsh living in OZ sad in one way to see him go he is our best finisher in red jersey his speed and running ability is amazing He will be a good wide receiver with the perfect size for the position he’s also a great athlete with ball in hand He’s going to be following his instincts in a new game the bloke is going to be absolutely brilliant

16 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Alfie Barbeary cited for multiple infringements after red card Alfie Barbeary cited for multiple infringements after red card
Search