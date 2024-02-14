Ethan de Groot returns for Highlanders’ pre-season clash with Crusaders
All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot is back for the Highlanders and “ready” to take on the Crusaders in the team’s final pre-season game before the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific season.
De Groot, who started in last year’s Rugby World Cup final at loosehead prop, is available for the Highlanders’ trip to Methven following his rest period with the national team.
In a statement released by the Dunedin-based franchise on Wednesday, de Groot spoke about how eager he was to return after watching his teammates go to battle the last couple of weeks.
“I’ve never been one to sit on the sidelines,” de Groot said. “Watching the lads play over the last two weeks has left me feeling excited for the upcoming Super Rugby season.
SQUAD | Your Highlanders team to take on @crusadersrugbyteam in Methven for Pre season #3 🏉
WE GO 🔥 #FORTHESOUTH #preseason #superrugbynz #superrugbypacific #highlanders pic.twitter.com/jP1T3huBkt
— Highlanders (@Highlanders) February 14, 2024
“I’m ready to get back out there, run alongside some of the newer lads, and test the lungs against the Crusaders this Friday.”
The Highlanders will take on defending Super Rugby Pacific champions the Crusaders in another instalment of the traditional pre-season clash between the South Island rivals.
These two teams have previously met at various locations including Wanaka, Waimumu, Weston, Darfield and now Methven Rugby Club.
Henry Bell and Saula Ma’u join returning New Zealand international de Groot in the Highlanders’ starting front row this week.
“Ethan has evolved into a formidable presence in the front row and we’re looking forward to having him back in our starting XV,” forwards coach Tom Donnelly explained.
“I am pleased with the progress our forwards have made during the pre-season, and adding a quality scrummager like Ethan to the mix will undoubtedly bolster the team.”
Max Hicks and Fabian Holland will link up as the two locks while Sean Withy, captain Billy Harmon and Hugh Renton round out the forwards as the backrow trio.
All Black Folau Fakatava joins rising star Cam Millar in the halves, while vice-captain Sam Gilbert and Taniela Tele’a will combine in the midfield.
The outside backs are incredibly exciting, too, with wing Jona Nareki, the always-exciting Timoci Tavatavanawai and fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuku-Kneepknes starting in those roles.
Highlanders team to take on Crusaders
- Ethan de Groot, 2. Henry Bell, 3. Saula Ma’u, 4. Max Hicks, 5. Fabian Holland, 6. Sean Withy, 7. Billy Harmon (c), 8. Hugh Renton, 9. Folau Fakatava, 10. Cam Millar, 11. Jona Nareki, 12. Sam Gilbert (vc), 13. Tanielu Tele’a, 14. Timoci Tavatavanawai, 15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens
Reserves
- Jack Taylor, 2. Daniel Lienert-Brown, 3. Jermaine Ainsley, 4. Oliver Haig, 5. Nikora Broughton, 6. Nathan Hastie, 7. Rhys Patchell, 8. Jonah Lowe, 9. Martin Bogado, 10. Ayden Johnstone, 11. Ajay Faleafaga, 12. Hugo Plummer, 13. Jake Te Hiwi
Comments on RugbyPass
Is this the woman beater?2 Go to comments
Ditch them from 2025 & bring in an Argie or Japanese franchise. Or an American/Canadian combined one? Australia then has a deeper pool of players to strengthen the 4 home franchises.4 Go to comments
The Southern Hemisphere comes to the rescue again! God forbid we have to watch what the Home Unions dish up as ‘rugby’. It was exactly the same from England in the last World Cup…..b o r i n g. Just the TMO’s to get rid of now, and the game will return to it’s past glories.4 Go to comments
Clearly a try. The sooner they get rid of the TMO’s the better the games will be. These TMO’s ego’s and attitudes of ‘we know best’ are a blight on the game. As rugby fans, how long do we have to put up with this cr**?16 Go to comments
lets wait and see pre season is the time for injuries look at the blues losing their captain already and remember out of thenz teams the highlanders and hurricanes havent been overseas yet look what happened in Hamilton in the final hopefully some of the aussie sides play well and dont forget fiji drua amd mana or tana pacific will be betterthis year13 Go to comments
we have got them think barrett lord strange vai amongst others remember patrick a lock for the blues will be out for about 6 to 8 games with his broken jaw7 Go to comments
The commentary is the winner on the day!! Love it!!16 Go to comments
It should be the referee who makes the final decision, getting like VAR (FOOTBALL)16 Go to comments
This piece makes me think of the mighty ducks. When Emilio Estevez’ character has to come in and work with a struggling team of no-hopers. Except the no-hopers are back-to-back Stanley Cup winners. And this years competition is sh1tt1ng bricks.9 Go to comments
Looking forward to seeing Fabian Holland emerge as a leading lock in NZ over the next 3-4 years, got the size and work ethic….hopefully enough destructive qualities to be the full package.7 Go to comments
Thats exciting talk, and hope it can come to fruition. Hammer and tongs rugby is what excites me the most so it would be great to see SA bringing that to the game, and SH rugby, the Rugby Championship, in particular. I’m not sure SA can hit the hights of what was outlined at the beginning of this article, not with their - currently - very limited setup. Interesting to hear there might be an injection of funds in their game though, and if they could also either put two or three teams in Super Rugby, or preferably, run the Currie Cup as their premier competition, just using URC and Europe as SB trial runs, then I can also see them as having the ability to surpass even the AB benchmark. The article veered away from that to this current SB cycle however, but of course this reveals the slightly more realistic objectives for SA rugby of growing the top sides play, and long may the SH dominance continue if they can harness their different playing styles.9 Go to comments
The proof is in the pudding. The first service of pudding will be Ireland 1 and 2. The second service will be ABs 1 and 2 and the Rugby Championship trophy in 2024. Eddie is right about the boks as sleeping giants. Nobody’s been allowed to stick around in the Bok setup long enough to build this type of momentum. If the “hype” is valid nothing but winning all of the above in 2024 will matter. Pursuing a 2027 WC crown means being ruthless winners over the next 4 years. Blooding young talent into a high-performing culture and winning mindset. That’s what Tony Brown brings to the equation IMHO. With a group of more than 15 double World Cup winners to work with.9 Go to comments
Well done Quins and England selectors for letting a real talent disappear abroad.2 Go to comments
Do away with on-field decision - if he’s consulting the TMO there isn’t a decision. The ref should simply tell the TMO what he wants to see, view it and make a speedy decision without discussing it with the TMO. Right now the ref and the TMO are making a joint decision which is v time-consuming and wrong (though I see why the referee would want to share the responsibility!).16 Go to comments
I think this article is in error, and should say “Melbourne have seen their entire non-coaching staff made redundant, not the their non playing staff. Obviously you don’t need those staff if youre not going to be around another year, so I think this news pretty much puts to bed any idea ARU will keep them around for another year?4 Go to comments
Good article thanks. One observation though. This is international Rugby with two teams in the top six of the world facing one another. There is no “Scotland should have nailed it down earlier.” Its about moments lost and moments taken. They missed opportunities earlier. They got and took their opportunity at the death and the TMO robbed them of a just deserved win. What they did or did not do earlier is irrelevant. They scored a try and it was enough to win the game. The game was taken from them by horrific officiating and World Rugby needs to address this. Referees skew the function of the TMO by giving an on field decision. How about “can you tell me what you see? I couldnt tell in real time?”16 Go to comments
Nah, 106kgs (ref Chiefs website) is a lightweight in the locking department. Eat more weetbix to become a serious option. And lose the chill country boy vibe - we need a menacer. Compare: Retallick 123kgs, Whitelock 124kgs, Barrett 118kgs, Vaa'i 118kgs, Joe McCarthy 124kgs. Also, delete Powder Puff Paddy, has all the right dimensions but melts like a marshmallow when hit. A walking injury looking for a game to play, no less. The search is on.7 Go to comments
Are referees no longer allowed to pull a players arm or leg out the way to see if a ball is grounded or not? Sean Edwards said they’d been practicing putting bodies in the way as Scotland tended to pick and go. A French player was lying sideways behind Skinner with his right hand deliberately blocking the view. But, we squandered chances and it should never have come down to this.16 Go to comments
Powder Puff Paddy too soft.1 Go to comments
Dingwall is a solid player but he doesn't have the physical attributes to hold onto the shirt. Lawrence or Tuilagi will give England an extra dimension which is currently lacking. Martin I think is a much better international than Chessum. Chessum is a very skilfull lock but the top teams all have big, abrasive second rows. Unsurprisingly, Borthers is obviously a big fan of Chessum.3 Go to comments