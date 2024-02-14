Ethan de Groot returns for Highlanders’ pre-season clash with Crusaders

All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot is back for the Highlanders and “ready” to take on the Crusaders in the team’s final pre-season game before the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific season.

ADVERTISEMENT

De Groot, who started in last year’s Rugby World Cup final at loosehead prop, is available for the Highlanders’ trip to Methven following his rest period with the national team.

In a statement released by the Dunedin-based franchise on Wednesday, de Groot spoke about how eager he was to return after watching his teammates go to battle the last couple of weeks.

“I’ve never been one to sit on the sidelines,” de Groot said. “Watching the lads play over the last two weeks has left me feeling excited for the upcoming Super Rugby season.

“I’m ready to get back out there, run alongside some of the newer lads, and test the lungs against the Crusaders this Friday.”

The Highlanders will take on defending Super Rugby Pacific champions the Crusaders in another instalment of the traditional pre-season clash between the South Island rivals.

These two teams have previously met at various locations including Wanaka, Waimumu, Weston, Darfield and now Methven Rugby Club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Henry Bell and Saula Ma’u join returning New Zealand international de Groot in the Highlanders’ starting front row this week.

“Ethan has evolved into a formidable presence in the front row and we’re looking forward to having him back in our starting XV,” forwards coach Tom Donnelly explained.

“I am pleased with the progress our forwards have made during the pre-season, and adding a quality scrummager like Ethan to the mix will undoubtedly bolster the team.”



Max Hicks and Fabian Holland will link up as the two locks while Sean Withy, captain Billy Harmon and Hugh Renton round out the forwards as the backrow trio.

ADVERTISEMENT

All Black Folau Fakatava joins rising star Cam Millar in the halves, while vice-captain Sam Gilbert and Taniela Tele’a will combine in the midfield.

The outside backs are incredibly exciting, too, with wing Jona Nareki, the always-exciting Timoci Tavatavanawai and fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuku-Kneepknes starting in those roles.

Highlanders team to take on Crusaders

Reserves