All Black props rated hardest hitters in Super Rugby Pacific

The Super Rugby Pacific captains have given up their first-hand knowledge on the hardest hitters in the competition with a handful of All Blacks making the cut.

Leading the way was Highlanders loosehead prop Ethan de Groot who took multiple votes as a hitman who made ball carriers pay.

It’s no surprise the 25-year-old is at the top of the list after leading a tight five rejuvenation for the All Blacks in 2022.

De Groot was part of the front row trio including Samisoni Taukei’aho and Tyrel Lomax that led a turnaround in the latter half of that year that resulted in a Rugby World Cup final appearance a year later.

The Southland prop immediately made his presence felt on the tour of South Africa in 2022 by belting a number of Springbok forwards as the All Blacks rediscovered a hard-nosed defence.

Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu was quick to name All Black prop Ofa Tu’ungafasi as a power hitter in Super Rugby.

The 31-year-old has long been a force in defence when he connects, well remembered for a crunching hit on former Wallabies flyhalf Bernard Foley in 2017.

Foley was cut in half by a Tu’ungafasi special that saw the ball pop skyward in that Bledisloe Cup clash.

For the Hurricanes, powerful hooker Asafo Aumua was tipped by Brad Shields while former Crusader Sione Havili was mentioned by Moana Pasifika captain James Lay. Crusaders captain Scott Barrett named one-cap All Black Cullen Grace as the club’s hardest hitter.

Wallabies tighthead prop Taniela Tupou was named by his international propping partner Allan Alaalatoa while Australian flanker Michael Wells was also nominated.