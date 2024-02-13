Select Edition

Sevu Reece returns for Crusaders more than 310 days after injury

By Finn Morton
Sevu Reece warms up for the Crusaders. Photo by Pita Simpson/Getty Images

All Blacks wing Sevu Reece has been named to return for the Crusaders for the first time since suffering a serious knee injury against the Blues in at Eden Park on the 18th of March, 2023.

Reece, 27, ruptured his ACL during the Round Four Super Rugby Pacific derby which ruled the New Zealand international out for the rest of the year – including contention for the All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup squad.

But more than 310 days after picking up the devasting injury, Reece is in line to return for the Crusaders after being named on the right wing for the final pre-season clash.

Reece will wear the No. 14 jersey when defending Super Rugby Pacific champions the Crusaders take on South Island rivals the Highlanders in Methven on Friday.

Hooker Brodie McAlister will captain the side which includes All Blacks duo Tamaiti Williams and Fletcher Newell in the front row. Antonio Shalfoon and Tahlor Cahill round out the tight five.

George Reeves, Flecher Anderson and Torian Barnes make up the loose forwards trio, while Louie Chapman and Dan Hawkins will link up in the halves.

Midfielder Jone Rova and Toby Bell have been given a start while Heremaia Murra and Taine Robinson joins Reece in the outside backs.

This match won’t be broadcast anywhere so the Crusaders have advised supporters that If they want to watch the game, “you’ll need to be there in person.”

The match at Methven Rugby Club will get underway at 4:00 pm NZT on Friday.

Crusaders team to take on Highlanders

  1. Tamaiti Williams
  2. Brodie McAlister (c)
  3. Fletcher Newell
  4. Antonio Shalfoon
  5. Tahlor Cahill
  6. George Reeves
  7. Fletcher Anderson
  8. Torian Barnes
  9. Louie Chapman
  10. Dan Hawkins
  11. Heremaia Murray
  12. Jone Rova
  13. Toby Bell
  14. Sevu Reece
  15. Taine Robinson

Replacements

  1. Ioane Moananu
  2. Joe Moody
  3. Seb Calder
  4. Liam Jack
  5. Corey Kellow
  6. Noah Hotham
  7. Cooper Roberts
  8. Isaac Hutchinson
  9. Blair Murray
  10. Jack Gray

Comments on RugbyPass

P
Pecos 35 minutes ago
'There is a void': Scott Barrett on how Crusaders will deal with personnel losses

#CrusadeOn ❤️🖤

1 Go to comments
b
brandon 1 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific 2024: Crusaders to crumble, Brumbies will shine

Terribly uninformed article, Tahs with all their talent will be trash again. Reds will be much better.

11 Go to comments
F
Flatcoat 1 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific 2024: Crusaders to crumble, Brumbies will shine

Early days .the season hasn't started yet..the Blues have looked good in pre season games before and then been shite in the comp proper..the Crudaders can never be written of..they have a winning culture whoever plays will step up..the Chiefs are the team that will be up for it..they need to make up for last seasons disappointment Aussie sides will continue to struggle until they get rid of the Rebels.

11 Go to comments
A
Alister 2 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific 2024: Crusaders to crumble, Brumbies will shine

For goodness sake there are only a limited certainties in life! 1THE ONLY Ausralian team anywhere close to winning Super Rugby Final is The Brumbies.2 The Crusaders can lose games & still win Super Rugby,{Already proven)3 As long as we have the lure of quick easy money in Japan & Europe then Super Rugby is on slippery Slope. 4 The whole competition is long overdue for an overhaul.5 You can almost already predict your top 4 & bottom 4,even before season begins.5 Western Force,Moana Pacifica,Rebels already bottom 4.If I am wrong PLEASE tell me what will change

11 Go to comments
D
Don 4 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific 2024: Crusaders to crumble, Brumbies will shine

What hog wash about the Crusaders , they simply have for years brought on the next army - The Blues will crash, the Chiefs will be there abouts but again haven’t the structured play, Hurricans will be worse and up & down ,& the Highlanders will still be in a development mode with some success. The AB’s will finally have a leader that is first pick in his position and is a Crusader, the half back will certainly be Roygard first pick, Blackadder will be in the team, first five is a nightmare

11 Go to comments
A
Allen 7 hours ago
High time conversion charge downs were consigned to history

Because it was England

15 Go to comments
A
Alec 8 hours ago
High time conversion charge downs were consigned to history

Leave the charge down. It adds spice to the game . And rewards another skillset . It was not by chance that Kolbe effected the charge down vs France. Springboks apparently practiced charge downs and hard work in that department paid off . Refs today have benefit of technology to assist them.

15 Go to comments
R
Rohan 8 hours ago
In-demand Newcastle youngster Guy Pepper will join Bath next season

Pepper is already under contract for next season, so are you saying Bath are buying him out of this?

1 Go to comments
K
Kevin 9 hours ago
Schrodinger's Try

If, and it is a big “if” we are going to rely on the “TMO” so heavily (I am not in favour) - then the referees view on the pitch is irrelevant. Quite simply allow the TMO to make the call without additional pressure from the referee on the pitch - generally speaking, the “No Try” decision on the pitch is as a result of the referee NOT seeing something - how can you justifiably influence a decision on a blind guess?? Aside from this, the reliance on the TMO is becoming silly - the referee no longer has to referee the game, as the eyes in the car park are doing most of the heavy lifting where influential decisions are concerned. We appear to be obsessed with making a physical, imperfect game perfect. Not very appealing I am afraid.

8 Go to comments
K
Kevin 9 hours ago
High time conversion charge downs were consigned to history

Drop the Charge Down completely and allow players to recover in the time window. Reduce the shot clock to 45 seconds from the second a shot is called by the referee - this will stop time wasting, and increase pressure on the kicker without affecting player recovery - hopefully leading to a more intense game of rugby.

15 Go to comments
W
William 9 hours ago
Jimmy Gopperth: 'I've been blown away by the quality of the Pro D2'

Great article. A wide range of experiences, I’m sure Jimmy would make a good job of coaching.

1 Go to comments
K
KiwiSteve 9 hours ago
Ollie Lawrence on Harlequins' radar if Andre Esterhuizen heads home

Why on earth would Esterhuizen move back. He came with a young family from high violence, gated compounds, high security, lack of freedom because of that. His wife can walk round south west London safe as houses. Madness. He should think of his family and stay, and get UK citizenship.

3 Go to comments
K
KiwiSteve 9 hours ago
Ireland only focused on one thing amid Grand Slam talk

Ireland are going to win the world 🌍 cup 🗑️

1 Go to comments
A
Anthony 10 hours ago
Second-half comeback sees unconvincing England edge past Wales

fin . I appreciate not everyone has the same liking of sports people whatever their sport, but I have watched rugby since the 1970,s from Barry John ,to Wilkinson, to the latterday pretenders. At Leicester, Northants, Worcs, Wasps, Harlequins, Stourbridge and Bridgnorth ..Back in the day i had 2 debentures at Twickenham . right on the halfwayline. Far from watching highlights I have been there in the flesh . Can you imagine Fin Russell, Johnny Sexton, or anyone , after 90 odd caps being suggested by ex players they should take more decisive control of the game . This is just pathetic . Just look at the Irish No 10 who has taken over from Sexton . He attacks the line , makes breaks , takes the hit and off loads. Nor does he have 90 odd caps to have learnt to try. This is precisely why England keep failing to do better. Its just not in Ford to attempt such things. You will see a flying England with a change at 10 . At present the back line is hamstrung to the pedestrian tactics and lack of adventure .

9 Go to comments
M
Michael 11 hours ago
Scarlets captain Macleod out for season with cover already recruited

Carlos Deus or Manuel Diana would be good acquisitions for Welsh or any clubs for that matter. Very good tier 2 players capable and affordable for URC level.

1 Go to comments
j
john 11 hours ago
The England changes Chris Ashton insists Steve Borthwick must make

Borthwick needs to pick the best players available this England team is not physical enough need more players running over defences Lawrence and Freeman in centre Roebuck and waboso on wings ,hope we see George Martin and Cunningham south start

2 Go to comments
A
Ace 12 hours ago
High time conversion charge downs were consigned to history

“It is inconsistent, surely, that players are allowed to charge a conversion but not a penalty kick.“ No, it’s not. A penalty is a punishment. A try is a reward. Regarding the start of the kicker’s run-up, apparently the law states that when the kicker starts moving IN ANY DIRECTION to take the kick, the opposition can charge (Fact check me on this). Therefore, if a kicker has the kick lined up and then takes a step backward before moving towards the ball, the charge can start with the step backwards.

15 Go to comments
T
Terry 13 hours ago
High time conversion charge downs were consigned to history

I am English, but I believe Ford was rightly charged down. He had stepped back, then stood for at least 5 seconds before a slight move to his left. Opposition players all watch his kicking routine and technique and know when he is going to actually start his run-up to kick. Ford lost out because he was trying to eke out more seconds off the two-players sin-bins. I like Mark 30 second max time once the tee is on the pitch. Check how quick a conversion is when the try-scoring team needs another score to win.

15 Go to comments
D
David 13 hours ago
High time conversion charge downs were consigned to history

Yes, it’s probably the right suggestion to scrap the charge down altogether; it adds nothing to the game. Pity we didn’t hear these voices saying the same thing after the Ramos/Kolbe incident

15 Go to comments
B
BigMaul 14 hours ago
High time conversion charge downs were consigned to history

I don’t follow your argument here. You think charge downs should be scrapped because….? It makes life easier for the ref? I can’t see any other reasoning in your article. Following to absurdity, why not scrap all the rules. Then we don’t need a ref at all? Or… you know… why not just accept the rules are the rules and play the game. Ford messed up. Kolbe made an incredible impact on the game. It all adds to the drama and the spectacle.

15 Go to comments
