Sevu Reece returns for Crusaders more than 310 days after injury

All Blacks wing Sevu Reece has been named to return for the Crusaders for the first time since suffering a serious knee injury against the Blues in at Eden Park on the 18th of March, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reece, 27, ruptured his ACL during the Round Four Super Rugby Pacific derby which ruled the New Zealand international out for the rest of the year – including contention for the All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup squad.

But more than 310 days after picking up the devasting injury, Reece is in line to return for the Crusaders after being named on the right wing for the final pre-season clash.



Reece will wear the No. 14 jersey when defending Super Rugby Pacific champions the Crusaders take on South Island rivals the Highlanders in Methven on Friday.

Hooker Brodie McAlister will captain the side which includes All Blacks duo Tamaiti Williams and Fletcher Newell in the front row. Antonio Shalfoon and Tahlor Cahill round out the tight five.

George Reeves, Flecher Anderson and Torian Barnes make up the loose forwards trio, while Louie Chapman and Dan Hawkins will link up in the halves.

Midfielder Jone Rova and Toby Bell have been given a start while Heremaia Murra and Taine Robinson joins Reece in the outside backs.

ADVERTISEMENT

This match won’t be broadcast anywhere so the Crusaders have advised supporters that If they want to watch the game, “you’ll need to be there in person.”

The match at Methven Rugby Club will get underway at 4:00 pm NZT on Friday.

Crusaders team to take on Highlanders

Tamaiti Williams Brodie McAlister (c) Fletcher Newell Antonio Shalfoon Tahlor Cahill George Reeves Fletcher Anderson Torian Barnes Louie Chapman Dan Hawkins Heremaia Murray Jone Rova Toby Bell Sevu Reece Taine Robinson

Replacements