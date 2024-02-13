Tate McDermott's first impression of Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt
The Wallabies’ fresh start in 2024 took a step forward on Wednesday morning as all five Australian Super Rugby Pacific captains met new national coach Joe Schmidt.
Schmidt, 58, is the Wallabies’ third coach in as many years following stints from New Zealand-born coach Dave Rennie and now-Japan boss Eddie Jones.
But Schmidt, who just like Dave Rennie is also a New Zealander, brings a wealth of experience into the role following historic stints with Ireland and the All Blacks. More recently, he was an assistant coach under Ian Foster during New Zealand’s run to last year’s World Cup final.
During his coaching reign with Ireland, Schmidt led the men in green to their first-ever win over the All Blacks and their ascent to world number-one status for the first time in history.
But this might be Schmidt’s biggest test. Following the Wallabies’ disastrous Rugby World Cup exit last year, the new boss will look to inspire Australia’s redemption as a rugby nation.
While the Wallabies’ first Test of the year against Wales (July 6 in Sydney) is just under five months away, Schmit had a chance to meet some of Australia’s best on Wednesday morning.
“Very casual chat with Joe but good to meet him,” Queensland Reds captain Tate McDermott told reporters in Auckland.
“I’ve heard a lot about him from different people – New Zealanders and also Irish people – and heard nothing but good things about him.
“There’s still a lot of unknowns about the Wallabies environment, about who surrounds Joe and his staff, but that’ll come with time.
“It was great just to get to meet him really.”
The Wallabies are ninth on World Rugby’s official men’s rankings with last year’s World Cup rivals Wales (eighth) and Fiji (10th) sitting either side of them.
If history is anything to go by, especially recent history, then this is a tough mountain to scale for Schmidt and the yet-to-be-confirmed coaching group.
But from a player’s point of view, the chance to make amends – or at least to star that process – begins in just over one week when the new Super Rugby Pacific season gets underway.
“It starts at Super Rugby,” McDermott added.
“There’s been a lot of change from what happened last year at all levels – executive level, new coach, new Super Rugby coaches.
“For me, it’s just about going back to Super Rugby and improving.
“We’ve got to upskill, we’ve got to get fitter, we’ve got to get faster and I guess it’s very rare for Wallabies to have such a big pre-season that we’ve had, so I guess that’s the other way you can look at it.
“We had three weeks pre-Christmas, from a Reds point of view, where we had new coaches, new staff and new players. We’ve got to make sure that when we’re getting that amount of tie, you put in that time to work, (that) you’re making sure you get the most out of it. That’s the way I’m looking at it.
“I’ve got to play good footy anyway to make the Wallabies. It starts in a week and a half time.”
The Queensland Reds kick off their season at home against arch-rivals the NSW Waratahs in a “State of Origin” battle at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on February 24.
“It’s our version of State of Origin. The oldest rivalry pretty much in Australian sport,” McDermott said.
“A lot of people don’t know that but it’s big. There’s a lot in it, there’s a lot on the line.
“To have them in our home at Suncorp Stadium in a week and a half’s time, it’s brilliant.”
For goodness sake there are only a limited certainties in life! 1THE ONLY Ausralian team anywhere close to winning Super Rugby Final is The Brumbies.2 The Crusaders can lose games & still win Super Rugby,{Already proven)3 As long as we have the lure of quick easy money in Japan & Europe then Super Rugby is on slippery Slope. 4 The whole competition is long overdue for an overhaul.5 You can almost already predict your top 4 & bottom 4,even before season begins.5 Western Force,Moana Pacifica,Rebels already bottom 4.If I am wrong PLEASE tell me what will change9 Go to comments
What hog wash about the Crusaders , they simply have for years brought on the next army - The Blues will crash, the Chiefs will be there abouts but again haven’t the structured play, Hurricans will be worse and up & down ,& the Highlanders will still be in a development mode with some success. The AB’s will finally have a leader that is first pick in his position and is a Crusader, the half back will certainly be Roygard first pick, Blackadder will be in the team, first five is a nightmare9 Go to comments
Because it was England15 Go to comments
Leave the charge down. It adds spice to the game . And rewards another skillset . It was not by chance that Kolbe effected the charge down vs France. Springboks apparently practiced charge downs and hard work in that department paid off . Refs today have benefit of technology to assist them.15 Go to comments
Pepper is already under contract for next season, so are you saying Bath are buying him out of this?1 Go to comments
If, and it is a big “if” we are going to rely on the “TMO” so heavily (I am not in favour) - then the referees view on the pitch is irrelevant. Quite simply allow the TMO to make the call without additional pressure from the referee on the pitch - generally speaking, the “No Try” decision on the pitch is as a result of the referee NOT seeing something - how can you justifiably influence a decision on a blind guess?? Aside from this, the reliance on the TMO is becoming silly - the referee no longer has to referee the game, as the eyes in the car park are doing most of the heavy lifting where influential decisions are concerned. We appear to be obsessed with making a physical, imperfect game perfect. Not very appealing I am afraid.8 Go to comments
Drop the Charge Down completely and allow players to recover in the time window. Reduce the shot clock to 45 seconds from the second a shot is called by the referee - this will stop time wasting, and increase pressure on the kicker without affecting player recovery - hopefully leading to a more intense game of rugby.15 Go to comments
Great article. A wide range of experiences, I’m sure Jimmy would make a good job of coaching.1 Go to comments
Why on earth would Esterhuizen move back. He came with a young family from high violence, gated compounds, high security, lack of freedom because of that. His wife can walk round south west London safe as houses. Madness. He should think of his family and stay, and get UK citizenship.3 Go to comments
Ireland are going to win the world 🌍 cup 🗑️1 Go to comments
fin . I appreciate not everyone has the same liking of sports people whatever their sport, but I have watched rugby since the 1970,s from Barry John ,to Wilkinson, to the latterday pretenders. At Leicester, Northants, Worcs, Wasps, Harlequins, Stourbridge and Bridgnorth ..Back in the day i had 2 debentures at Twickenham . right on the halfwayline. Far from watching highlights I have been there in the flesh . Can you imagine Fin Russell, Johnny Sexton, or anyone , after 90 odd caps being suggested by ex players they should take more decisive control of the game . This is just pathetic . Just look at the Irish No 10 who has taken over from Sexton . He attacks the line , makes breaks , takes the hit and off loads. Nor does he have 90 odd caps to have learnt to try. This is precisely why England keep failing to do better. Its just not in Ford to attempt such things. You will see a flying England with a change at 10 . At present the back line is hamstrung to the pedestrian tactics and lack of adventure .9 Go to comments
Carlos Deus or Manuel Diana would be good acquisitions for Welsh or any clubs for that matter. Very good tier 2 players capable and affordable for URC level.1 Go to comments
Borthwick needs to pick the best players available this England team is not physical enough need more players running over defences Lawrence and Freeman in centre Roebuck and waboso on wings ,hope we see George Martin and Cunningham south start2 Go to comments
“It is inconsistent, surely, that players are allowed to charge a conversion but not a penalty kick.“ No, it’s not. A penalty is a punishment. A try is a reward. Regarding the start of the kicker’s run-up, apparently the law states that when the kicker starts moving IN ANY DIRECTION to take the kick, the opposition can charge (Fact check me on this). Therefore, if a kicker has the kick lined up and then takes a step backward before moving towards the ball, the charge can start with the step backwards.15 Go to comments
I am English, but I believe Ford was rightly charged down. He had stepped back, then stood for at least 5 seconds before a slight move to his left. Opposition players all watch his kicking routine and technique and know when he is going to actually start his run-up to kick. Ford lost out because he was trying to eke out more seconds off the two-players sin-bins. I like Mark 30 second max time once the tee is on the pitch. Check how quick a conversion is when the try-scoring team needs another score to win.15 Go to comments
Yes, it’s probably the right suggestion to scrap the charge down altogether; it adds nothing to the game. Pity we didn’t hear these voices saying the same thing after the Ramos/Kolbe incident15 Go to comments
I don’t follow your argument here. You think charge downs should be scrapped because….? It makes life easier for the ref? I can’t see any other reasoning in your article. Following to absurdity, why not scrap all the rules. Then we don’t need a ref at all? Or… you know… why not just accept the rules are the rules and play the game. Ford messed up. Kolbe made an incredible impact on the game. It all adds to the drama and the spectacle.15 Go to comments
Firstly Bath would have to be insane to derail the squad building they've been doing and the progress they've been making by selling one of their key attacking players. Secondly OL has played all his best rugby at 13 and it would be a shame if his club career was hindered with the same limited “big fella must be an inside centre” logic that has dogged his test experience so far.3 Go to comments
Great news. Let the artists play total rugby. Not even sure this will increase the number of tries because the players will be more tired and then will make more mistakes. That’s what rugby is about.3 Go to comments
Why do we have so long on the shot clock? Thirty seconds is more than enough. The spectators at Twickenham paid a lot of money to watch 80 minutes of rugby but were presented with long periods of inactivity caused by kickers determined to take every second of the allowed time to take their kicks, minutes of waiting for scrums to form only for them to be reset again and teams taking forever to form the line outs. A possible solution for the conversion fiasco would be that only 30 seconds maximum is allowed from the point when the referee deems that the kick can be taken ( ie the ball is in the right place, the opposition is behind the goal line and the kicking tee is available to the kicker). At that point, the referee calls “time on” , blows the whistle and raises his arm to alert all players that the game has resumed and that the kicker now has 30 seconds to place the ball, and take the kick. After 20 seconds, the referee drops his arm which signals to the opposition that they can now charge the kicker, whether the kicker has started his run up or not. They are not allowed to charge the kick under any circumstances until 20 seconds have elapsed. If the penalty was awarded before 80 mins, but the kicking process is not completed before until after the 80 mins is up, then the game restarts and carries on until the ball next goes dead. The result would be a faster game, kickers forced to have the skill to kick promptly, the opposition given a chance to punish slow kicking and prevent kickers killing exciting games by running down the last two or three minutes, and I think create an exciting spectacle for the crowd15 Go to comments