‘Dropped 2kgs already’: Patrick Tuipulotu provides update on injury layoff

After breaking his jaw in Japan earlier this month, Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu has revealed he’s already lost two kilograms as the injury keeps him to just “soft” and “mashed food.”

Tuipulotu, 31, was injured in the dying stages of the Blues’ emphatic pre-season win over Tokyo Sungoliath in Tokyo after colliding with teammate Adrian Choat in a set-piece play.

While the Blues remained in the Land of the Rising Sun ahead of their second pre-season clash with Yokohama Canon Eagles – which they won 57-22 – Tuipulotu returned to New Zealand.

With the Blues and Tuipulotu both expecting surgery, the original prognosis wasn’t great for the All Blacks lock. Tuipulotu was set to miss between eight to 10 weeks.

But the latest update will come as a relief to Blues fans, and potentially All Blacks supporters who expect Tuipulotu to be back in the mix under new coach Scott Robertson.

“Yeah not too bad. I don’t have to get surgery so good signs there. Hopefully another six to eight weeks,” Tuipulotu told reporters on Auckland. “Aiming to be back around (round) five, six.

“I had a broken arm last year, (but) before the season even starts and having a broken jaw is a bit frustrating.

“I’ve got the resilience to be had during this time so if I keep myself busy enough around the team I should be okay.

“No strenuous activity but still light stuff. On the baby food with my little one,” he added.



“I’ve broken the other side of my jaw pretty bad so I know what a proper break is like. This one is not too bad.”

It’s a cruel blow for Tuipulotu considering the circumstances of the year ahead. With All Blacks greats Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick retiring from international duty, Tuipulotu was among the leading candidates to step up into New Zealand’s second row.

But, at least for now, steps towards a potential international return have been put on hold, although international honours remain at the top of his list.

“That’s certainly the goal this year as well as staying injury-free,” Tuipulotu said.

“I suppose there’s a silver lining in that it’s early on in the season still got a big year of rugby to go.”

With former boss Leon MacDonald leaving the Blues to take up an opportunity as part of the All Blacks’ new-look coaching staff, the Auckland-based franchise needed a new head coach.

Internationally-renowned coach Vern Cotter, who was previously in charge of the Flying Fijians, has stepped into the role on a two-year deal.

“Vern’s a bit old school but in saying that he’s got a good eye for things around the team.

“A lot of our forward work has been pretty good right through pre-season. He brings a good edge to that.



“I’ve enjoyed pre-season and working with him up until now.

“Looking forward to round one. Obviously we’ve had two pre-season games in Japan which prepped us well – we had some good games there, obviously a few things to work on.

“I’m certainly looking forward to the start of the season.”

The Blues get their 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season underway against the ever-dangerous Fijian Drua at Okara Park, Whangarei, on February 24th.