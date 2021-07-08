England make five changes, including selection of 4 uncapped players

6:08am, 08 July 2021

England boss Eddie Jones has made five changes to his starting team to face Canada this Saturday at Twickenham following last Sunday’s 43-29 win over the USA which featured a matchday 23 that included a dozen players who were earning their debut caps.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Max Malins suffering a shoulder ligament injury ten minutes into the opening game of the two-match summer series, Jones was never in a position to name the same starting XV if he had wanted to and he has opted to include four uncapped players, including Adam Radwan who comes in for Malins.

Midfielder Dan Kelly, who takes over from Ollie Lawrence, lock Harry Wells, who replaces Josh McNally, and Alex Dombrandt, who is at No8 for Callum Chick, are the other three newcomers while Jamie Blamire, who debuted at hooker last week off the bench, makes his first start in place of Curtis Langdon.

Ryan Wilson, Simon Zebo and Greg O’Shea guest on the latest RugbyPass Offload

Jones said: “Our focus this camp is being as strong a 36-player squad as we can be and there has been a lot of hard work and intense competition. There is a responsibility on the 23 players selected to perform to their personal best.

“We want to go out there and put smiles on the faces of all the supporters watching at Twickenham and at home on Channel 4.”

The new characters who are emerging in Eddie Jones' refreshed England squad… https://t.co/VyltlSnBbN — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) July 8, 2021

ENGLAND (vs Canada, Saturday)

15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)

14. Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 10 caps)

13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 39 caps)

12. Dan Kelly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

11. Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 1 cap)

9. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 1 cap)

1. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 29 caps)

2. Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 1 cap)

3. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)

4. Harry Wells (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

5. Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 22 caps)

6. Lewis Ludlow (C) (Gloucester Rugby, 1 cap)

7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 23 caps)

8. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, uncapped)

ADVERTISEMENT

Replacements

16. Curtis Langdon (Sale Sharks, 1 cap)

17. Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 2 caps)

18. Paul Hill (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)

19. Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, 1 cap)

20. Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 9 caps)

21. Dan Robson (Wasps, 13 caps)

22. George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)

23. Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 5 caps)