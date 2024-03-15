Crusaders v Hurricanes takeaways: It’ll get worse for Saders, Roigard is ABs' 9
The Crusaders have lost their first four matches in a Super Rugby season for the first time in team history after falling to the Hurricanes 14-10 in a thriller on Friday evening.
Replacement Justin Sangster snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a try late in the piece. It kept the Hurricanes’ unbeaten start to the season alive as well.
It’s going to get worse for the Crusaders before it gets better
0-4. For fans who have watched the Crusaders win title after title over nearly three decades of Super Rugby, their winless start to the season in 2024 is nothing short of baffling.
With no Richie Mo’unga, Sam Whitelock or Leicester Fainga’anuku, and we can’t forget about the coaching genius of Scott Robertson, the defending champions have failed to make their mark.
The Crusaders don’t look like the Crusaders of old. This is a new side struggling to find their own identity and that shows both on the scoreboard and in their general play.
Three different halfbacks started in the No. 9 jersey across their opening few games, and there has been some rotation at fly-half as well.
Riley Hohepa, who debuted for the Crusaders off the pine a week ago, was thrust into the Super Rugby Pacific cauldron by wearing the famous 10 jersey against the ladder-leading Canes.
But once again, the Crusaders have lost.
After losing to the Chiefs, Waratahs and Fijian Drua, the most successful team in Super Rugby history are the first team to lose four matches this season.
The issue that seems to be plaguing the Crusaders is execution and consistency. To point out the obvious, it’s fairly tough to win rugby games when those factors don’t go your way.
It’s likely the Crusaders’ winless run extends to six defeats to start the campaign, too. They play the Blues in Auckland next before returning home to face the Chiefs.
Their most realistic chance at breaking their losing streak this season might be in 28 days’ time against the Waratahs. But even then, who knows?
How the mighty have fallen, but if rugby fans can agree on one thing it’s that you can never rule the Crusaders out.
Visitors almost Caned by lack of execution
Replacement Justin Sangster was the hero for the Hurricanes at the death, but if the replacement hadn’t scored that try, the narrative would’ve been very different for the Canes.
It was a scrappy match down in Christchurch, but there’s no denying who the better team was for the majority of the contest – the better team won in the end.
But it was only a 7-point game at the break with the Canes scoring a sole try through prop Tyrel Lomax. They failed to turn their attacking pressure into points time and time again.
Fly-half Brett Cameron also missed a couple of shots at goal – both of which appeared to be relatively routine for the one-Test All Black – which could’ve been the difference in the end.
Compared to their win over the Blues last weekend, it wasn’t an outstanding performance from the Hurricanes who were so nearly made to pay after failing to turn attacking pressure into points.
Cam Roigard has a hold on the All Blacks’ No. 9 jersey
Scott Robertson might as well give Cam Roigard his All Blacks No. 9 jersey now. It’s not a new take but it’s incredible to see just how consistent the young Hurricane is.
Playing alongside other improving talents Josh Moorby and Brayden Iose, Roigard has continued to take Super Rugby Pacific by storm during an impressive run of games in the starting jumper.
Roigard looked cool, calm and collected once again on Friday night with the half leading the ladder-leaders around the park with determination and patience.
The 23-year-old’s general gameplay really does remind this writer of Antoine Dupont. There are so many weapons to his game, beyond his accurate and quick passing game of course.
The equaliser 🤯
Crusaders 7 | Hurricanes 7
— Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) March 15, 2024
It was called back, but only for a moment, rugby fans in the Pacific stopped in awe after Roigard’s 70-metre runaway try early in the second term. It was called back, but it was the reaction that it generated which deserves a mention.
It wasn’t a surprise to see Roigard seemingly pull off another feat of individual brilliance. The young halfback is just that kind of player.
Other contenders for All Blacks honours include Folau Fakatava, Finlay Christie and Cortez Ratima. All three are quality players but there’s clearly a front-runner and it’s not even close.
Super saves from Sevu Reece 🦸♂️
— Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) March 15, 2024
Questions still remain about the Crusaders’ best option at No. 10
Riley Hohepa made his starting debut for the Crusaders on Friday night. Hohepa looked nervous, and that showed a bit in his gameplay, but the playmaker also did well in parts.
After missing what seemed to be a simple penalty attempt in the 5th minute, Hohepa dropped his head and placed his hands on his knees. The nerves appeared to get the better of him.
Later, the first five juggled the ball in open play before failing to find a teammate with a pass a few phases later. The Crusaders were subsequently parked deep inside their own half.
But much later in the contest, with only 15 seconds to play and the Crusaders needing to retain the restart, Hohepa didn’t make the 10 with the kick-off – but was fortunate that a Hurricane played at the ball to keep the game alive.
But it can be easy to dwell on the negatives. There were positive signs from Hohepa who helped direct the team around the park.
But after another Crusaders loss, questions still remain about who their best option is in the famed No. 10 jumper.
It’s funny isn’t it how the long line of 1st 5s has come out of Christchurch. Wayne Smith, merhtens, carter, mounga. It’s seems so long they had an endless stream of talent. This poor kid steps in and after 3 games he is being treated like he is nothing. Bit unfair.5 Go to comments
Great article. I was starting to get upset but you came back solidly, like you replaced your pack! Any team can do it and as for flair I am constantly surprised at how some forwards dummy the backline players. A prop dummying a centre keeps me pumped!25 Go to comments
Canterbury and more recently the Crusaders have/had the “Very Best Team Culture of any rugby team in the World. Overseas coaches have tried to emulate this phenomenon. Simply they can’t. Players will come and go. The Crusaders will find a way. Robertson is a huge loss. There will be a number 10 out there who will surprise us all. Their “motivation” will have to come within the team this year. Super Rugby has “weakened” since South African Teams have gone. Robertson needs to work his “magic” for the All Blacks.5 Go to comments
Hi Brett, so this is where you hang out these days. I’ve been missing you over at the other place. The juice bit for me is how it gives the lie to the stuff about going for youth with a view to 2027. The wild expenditure suggests Hamish was desperate to go deep. This opens a window on many interesting questions. What was the real reason for axing experience, defying the world cup wisdom of multitudes? Was the youth/2027 a deliberatly disingenuous cover story for a desperate bid? Or was it a true aim at first, but Hamish panicked at the hurdle as the foolhardiness became apparent and started chucking out money desperately, aware he had led the show into the ground? Best wishes12 Go to comments
I think you fundamentally misunderstand the Springboks and Rassie. Rassie first coached the cheetahs and with that team he used multiphase attacks with planned moves coming off second, third and fourth phase. He used his light system way back then and then with the stormers he did the same. Munster, when coached by him, were exciting to watch and opened up defences with strong attacking play. The Springboks are pragmatic, they play whats in front of them. They played the games against NZ in the final and England in the semi with a basic game plan because it was wet. In every other game they ran the ball a significant amount. Against France they even turned down the three on several occassions in search of the try and ran the ball a lot during that match. Against Scotland they attacked for large portions of the match. Against Ireland they were not allowed to develop phases because Ireland kept winning turnovers but they ran plenty of ball in that game only losing narrowly to a side who were better at retaining the ball. Rassie has brought in Brown to develop their attacking game further because he knows with law changes the Boks need to adapt further and winning the next world cup will need a higher ball in play time and a team that can retain the ball more and break down defences with good movement and attacking plays. Rassie is not a dictator but rather an innovator open to ideas and with Brown they will collaborate on how to get the best out of their players.24 Go to comments
Well different tactics have different merits and each needs specialised players and talent to pull them off so why the 6-2 is demonised is beyond me. Its a valid tactic and bench strength in this age of big benches is something that is used as a weapon by all teams so why shouldnt teams be able to decide how they want to use that weapon. This endless drove of righteous crusaders who hate the idea of a 6-2 and claim its spoiling the game would rather everyone conforms to the same standard but that would remove interesting narratives and create boring predictable use of the bench. This would create an even less interesting spectacle and would harm the game25 Go to comments
Getting the team back together, the one that was making progress before it was unceremoniously jettisoned by McLennan and Jones.6 Go to comments
So what’s new, give them a break. With all the players missing from last years team, it’s going to take them awhile to come right & be competitive again. Next year, you’ll be singing their praises. All teams have down time. From international teams down to grassroots5 Go to comments