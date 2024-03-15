Crusaders v Hurricanes takeaways: It’ll get worse for Saders, Roigard is ABs' 9

The Crusaders have lost their first four matches in a Super Rugby season for the first time in team history after falling to the Hurricanes 14-10 in a thriller on Friday evening.

Replacement Justin Sangster snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a try late in the piece. It kept the Hurricanes’ unbeaten start to the season alive as well.

It’s going to get worse for the Crusaders before it gets better

0-4. For fans who have watched the Crusaders win title after title over nearly three decades of Super Rugby, their winless start to the season in 2024 is nothing short of baffling.

With no Richie Mo’unga, Sam Whitelock or Leicester Fainga’anuku, and we can’t forget about the coaching genius of Scott Robertson, the defending champions have failed to make their mark.

The Crusaders don’t look like the Crusaders of old. This is a new side struggling to find their own identity and that shows both on the scoreboard and in their general play.

Three different halfbacks started in the No. 9 jersey across their opening few games, and there has been some rotation at fly-half as well.

Riley Hohepa, who debuted for the Crusaders off the pine a week ago, was thrust into the Super Rugby Pacific cauldron by wearing the famous 10 jersey against the ladder-leading Canes.

But once again, the Crusaders have lost.

After losing to the Chiefs, Waratahs and Fijian Drua, the most successful team in Super Rugby history are the first team to lose four matches this season.

The issue that seems to be plaguing the Crusaders is execution and consistency. To point out the obvious, it’s fairly tough to win rugby games when those factors don’t go your way.

It’s likely the Crusaders’ winless run extends to six defeats to start the campaign, too. They play the Blues in Auckland next before returning home to face the Chiefs.

Their most realistic chance at breaking their losing streak this season might be in 28 days’ time against the Waratahs. But even then, who knows?

How the mighty have fallen, but if rugby fans can agree on one thing it’s that you can never rule the Crusaders out.



Visitors almost Caned by lack of execution

Replacement Justin Sangster was the hero for the Hurricanes at the death, but if the replacement hadn’t scored that try, the narrative would’ve been very different for the Canes.

It was a scrappy match down in Christchurch, but there’s no denying who the better team was for the majority of the contest – the better team won in the end.

But it was only a 7-point game at the break with the Canes scoring a sole try through prop Tyrel Lomax. They failed to turn their attacking pressure into points time and time again.

Fly-half Brett Cameron also missed a couple of shots at goal – both of which appeared to be relatively routine for the one-Test All Black – which could’ve been the difference in the end.

Compared to their win over the Blues last weekend, it wasn’t an outstanding performance from the Hurricanes who were so nearly made to pay after failing to turn attacking pressure into points.

Cam Roigard has a hold on the All Blacks’ No. 9 jersey

Scott Robertson might as well give Cam Roigard his All Blacks No. 9 jersey now. It’s not a new take but it’s incredible to see just how consistent the young Hurricane is.

Playing alongside other improving talents Josh Moorby and Brayden Iose, Roigard has continued to take Super Rugby Pacific by storm during an impressive run of games in the starting jumper.

Roigard looked cool, calm and collected once again on Friday night with the half leading the ladder-leaders around the park with determination and patience.

The 23-year-old’s general gameplay really does remind this writer of Antoine Dupont. There are so many weapons to his game, beyond his accurate and quick passing game of course.

It was called back, but only for a moment, rugby fans in the Pacific stopped in awe after Roigard’s 70-metre runaway try early in the second term. It was called back, but it was the reaction that it generated which deserves a mention.

It wasn’t a surprise to see Roigard seemingly pull off another feat of individual brilliance. The young halfback is just that kind of player.

Other contenders for All Blacks honours include Folau Fakatava, Finlay Christie and Cortez Ratima. All three are quality players but there’s clearly a front-runner and it’s not even close.

Questions still remain about the Crusaders’ best option at No. 10

Riley Hohepa made his starting debut for the Crusaders on Friday night. Hohepa looked nervous, and that showed a bit in his gameplay, but the playmaker also did well in parts.

After missing what seemed to be a simple penalty attempt in the 5th minute, Hohepa dropped his head and placed his hands on his knees. The nerves appeared to get the better of him.

Later, the first five juggled the ball in open play before failing to find a teammate with a pass a few phases later. The Crusaders were subsequently parked deep inside their own half.

But much later in the contest, with only 15 seconds to play and the Crusaders needing to retain the restart, Hohepa didn’t make the 10 with the kick-off – but was fortunate that a Hurricane played at the ball to keep the game alive.

But it can be easy to dwell on the negatives. There were positive signs from Hohepa who helped direct the team around the park.

But after another Crusaders loss, questions still remain about who their best option is in the famed No. 10 jumper.