Super Rugby Pacific

‘They’re the best’: Former Wallaby praises Blues trio before Tahs clash

By Finn Morton
Caleb Clark of the Blues and Zarn Sullivan of the Blues shake hands during the round six Super Rugby Pacific match between the Highlanders and the Blues at Forsyth Barr Stadium on March 26, 2022 in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

Dual international Mat Rogers believes the Blues have the “best back three” in Super Rugby Pacific with Caleb Clarke, Mark Tele’a and Zarn Sullivan set to start against the Waratahs.

All Blacks wing Tele’a, who was crowned World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year last October in Paris, joins Sullivan in the top 10 for tries scored this season with two each.

Clarke, 24, is set to return to the Blues’ lineup in round four after missing their loss to the ladder-leading Hurricanes in Wellington last weekend due to a family wedding.

The 20-Test All Black was red-hot in pre-season, though, with the slimmed-down Clarke scoring an eye-catching hat-trick during their win over Yokohama in Japan.

In the leadup to the Blues’ trip across the Tasman to face the NSW Waratahs at Allianz Stadium, a former Wallaby has explained what makes the trio so lethal.

“I certainly think they’re the best back three at the moment in the competition,” Mat Rogers said on Stan Sports’ The Night Before Gameday. “But are they the best back three of all time?

“Just the speed and power and ability to move the ball and great feet, great pace, great hands. They’ve got it all covered.”

While the Blues boast plenty of strike power, the Waratahs have their own attacking weapons including star centre Izaia Perese.

Perese, who scored in try in last week’s agonising defeat to the Highlanders at the Sydney venue, has been highlighted as the danger man for the Tahs ahead of their round four clash.

“He’s built low to the ground. He’s a little bit shorter than me but he’s about 10 kilos heavier than me which just shows that he’s a power athlete,” Rogers said.

“Nine tackle busts on the weekend against the Highlanders. He’s a devastating ball runner, a great defender, not afraid of contact and just a real joy to watch.

“He’s a bit part of the Waratahs’ attack and defence obviously,” he added. “If he can get the ball in the right place you know he can do some damage.”

In other team news, the Blues have welcomed back fellow All Blacks Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Hoskins Sotutu to the starting lineup.

Sotutu was the form player of the competition across the opening two rounds, with the Blues enforcer crossing for a competition-high five tries against the Drua and Highlanders.

As for the Waratahs, their injury toll has risen to a troubling total of nine players, including their first-choice fullback Max Jorgensen. Wallaby Mark Nawaqanitawase will start at No. 15 instead.

Comments on RugbyPass

j
john 4 minutes ago
Joe Schmidt brings Laurie Fisher back into Wallabies camp as assistant

The problem is, Fisher likes his teams to incessantly cheat when they are under pressure, like kiwis. His Brumbies teams did it and so did the Wallabies when he was coaching under Rennie. He will get on well with the Acerbic Hobbit. Look how much the Reds penalty rate has dropped now that hopeless kiwi Thorn is not coaching the Reds

6 Go to comments
N
NHinSH 7 minutes ago
Joe Schmidt brings Laurie Fisher back into Wallabies camp as assistant

Getting the team back together, the one that was making progress before it was unceremoniously jettisoned by McLennan and Jones.

6 Go to comments
D
Darcy 1 hours ago
Crusaders vs Hurricanes | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

go hurricanes!!

14 Go to comments
I
Ian 2 hours ago
'No one likes us because we are a proper rugby team'

Traitor, although he wouldn't have made it into AB’s

8 Go to comments
I
Ian 2 hours ago
Crusaders won't be contenders without a top-class fly-half

So what’s new, give them a break. With all the players missing from last years team, it’s going to take them awhile to come right & be competitive again. Next year, you’ll be singing their praises. All teams have down time. From international teams down to grassroots

2 Go to comments
J
Jen 3 hours ago
Joe Schmidt brings Laurie Fisher back into Wallabies camp as assistant

I like this for the Aussies. It’d be great to get back to a proper arm-wrestle for the Bledisloe every year.

6 Go to comments
M
Mamaruth 3 hours ago
'No one likes us because we are a proper rugby team'

The whole arrogant tone of this is why nobody likes England.

8 Go to comments
W
Willie 3 hours ago
Joe Schmidt brings Laurie Fisher back into Wallabies camp as assistant

There’s a sniff of Bledisloe in the air.

6 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 5 hours ago
Joe Schmidt brings Laurie Fisher back into Wallabies camp as assistant

Good addition - I recall he had the Aussies highly ranked in the world in defending the maul amongst other impressive stats.

6 Go to comments
R
Rugby 5 hours ago
We need to talk about the 6-2 split

Gets even more cray cray with HIA and Blood bin and temp replacements. Gatland had a whinge about that during RWC on a game that did not involve him. *Temporary replacements - all* A temporary replacement can be temporarily replaced (even if all replacements have been used). If a temporary replacement is injured, that player may also be replaced. If a temporary replacement is sent off, the originally replaced player is not permitted to return to the playing area, except to comply with Law 3.19 or 3.20, and only if the player has been medically cleared to do so and does so within the required time of leaving the field of play. If the temporary replacement is temporarily suspended, the replaced player is not permitted to return to the field of play until after the period of suspension, except to comply with Law 3.19 or 3.20, and only if the player has been medically cleared to do so and does so within the required time of leaving the field of play. If the time allowed for a temporary replacement elapses during half-time, the replacement shall become permanent unless the replaced player returns to the field of play immediately at the start of the second half. *Tactical replacements joining the match* Tactically replaced players may return to play only when replacing: An injured front-row player. A player with a blood injury. A player with a head injury. A player who has just been injured as a result of foul play (as verified by the match officials). The nominated player described in Law 3.19 or 3.20.

21 Go to comments
R
Rugby 5 hours ago
We need to talk about the 6-2 split

*Determined by Squad size* Squad size - 15 or fewer Minimum number of front row players in the squad - 3 Squad size - 16, 17 or 18 Minimum number of front row players in the squad - 4 Must be able to replace at the first time of asking - Either a prop or a hooker Squad size - 19, 20, 21 or 22 Minimum number of front row players in the squad - 5 Must be able to replace at the first time of asking - Both a prop and a hooker Squad size - 23 Minimum number of front row players in the squad - 6 Must be able to replace at the first time of asking - Loose-head prop, tight-head prop and hooker

21 Go to comments
T
Turlough 5 hours ago
'I don’t think there’s any bigger challenge': Scots braced for Ireland

F this. There must be a major reaction by Ireland. Last game. In Dublin. We put this right.

1 Go to comments
C
Cameron 5 hours ago
We need to talk about the 6-2 split

I don’t know where people (such as the author) get off calling a 5-3 split “traditional”, rugby didn’t even have replacements until 1968, only had two or less until 1990 (and these were extremely restricted in use), and it wasn’t until the professional era that they went up to three and permitted voluntary substitution. Eight is even more recent, coming only in 2009. At this rate of change, an entire XV will be sitting on the bench by the end of the decade. Why rugby doesn’t just introduce a cap on the number of substitutions made and reduce the number of replacements back to 5 or less is beyond me, but if the lawmakers continue to prefer this path, they can’t complain that rugby is dominated by kicking and teams are using 6-2 and 7-1 benches, since they have actively incentivised it.

21 Go to comments
L
Lachlan 5 hours ago
Crusaders vs Hurricanes | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

If crusaders lose ima kill my friend

14 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 5 hours ago
We need to talk about the 6-2 split

I’m not entirely sure what is meant by this. “By 1972 replacements were present in all international matches. In 1990 the number of permitted substitutes was increased to three. It became four in 1992 and quickly jumped to six with a seventh added to ensure an entire cohort of specialist front-rowers would be available.” Is this the idea that the number of permitted replacements during a game was limited regardless of the number of named reserves? I certainly remember that 6 players where on the reserves list from the first programme I purchased back in 1989.

21 Go to comments
E
Euan 6 hours ago
Two-time RWC winner Ma’a Nonu names All Blacks who would thrive in SVNS

You missed out Damien McKenzie. He'd run rings around them.

1 Go to comments
R
Rugby 7 hours ago
We need to talk about the 6-2 split

WTF > recalibrate the game to find that perfect balance between an evasion and collision game If you wanna watch evasion then watch football/soccer. Evasion - who came up with his turd noun? to describe our game? Besides is it wrong Mr Jones Evasion is a noun that means the act of avoiding or escaping, especially through trickery, cunning, or illegal means. For example, "He was arrested for tax evasion" By illegal means like whats his face pop, popham’s weighted gloves slight, illegal.

21 Go to comments
R
Rugby 7 hours ago
We need to talk about the 6-2 split

Oh pray tell, who is the master of *Rugby’s soul* ? the spirit of the game ? Is it Matt Williams (where is your Honorary doctorate?) Chris Jones Alix Popham

21 Go to comments
R
Rugby 7 hours ago
We need to talk about the 6-2 split

As you said > World Cup quarter-final last year between France and South Africa. In what was arguably the greatest match ever played in the sport’s grand history, both sides opted for the six-two split.

21 Go to comments
R
Rugby 7 hours ago
We need to talk about the 6-2 split

I totally agree with you that we should celebrate this daring approach for the bravery and skill that’s required to pull it off successfully. That’s why he got an Honorary doctorate (amongst other things).

21 Go to comments
