Joe Schmidt brings Laurie Fisher back into Wallabies camp as assistant
Wallabies’ coach Joe Schmidt has made the first key appointment in his support team, offering another chance to Laurie Fisher, one of the men ditched in the calamitous Eddie Jones era.
The 65-year-old Fisher has been brought back on board as one of New Zealander Schmidt’s assistants, bringing with him two decades of professional coaching experience and an unmistakably distinctive white-bearded presence.
It will be Fisher’s second stint with the national side, having previously been an assistant to Dave Rennie but then sacked when Jones came on board for his disruptive and unsuccessful reign.
The Canberran, known in the sport as “Lord”, is a former Australia U21s head coach, having also spent time in different coaching capacities with the ACT Brumbies, Irish province Munster and English club Gloucester in England.
Fisher, who spent 18 years in total with the Brumbies, will join up with the Wallabies in April.
He’s known Schmidt for a long time, with the pair having coached against each other in provincial rugby when they were in Ireland a decade ago.
“It’s a genuine privilege to get another opportunity to work with the Wallabies,” said Fisher.
“I’m really excited to work alongside Joe and the team he puts together, which I know will be of the highest quality.
“There’s no doubt there’s a lot to do and I’m looking forward to doing my bit to contribute to the growth of the team and resurgence of Australian Rugby.”
Schmidt has also linked up with former Ireland and Melbourne Rebels analyst Eoin Toolan, who will join the Australia camp as head of analysis and skills coach.
“Laurie brings a wealth of experience to the role and is highly respected around the rugby world,” said Schmidt, 58.
“Having worked with Eoin in Ireland, I know he will bring a strong attention to detail and be a very positive addition to the staff and wider team.”
Comments on RugbyPass
I don’t know where people (such as the author) get off calling a 5-3 split “traditional”, rugby didn’t even have replacements until 1968, only had two or less until 1990 (and these were extremely restricted in use), and it wasn’t until the professional era that they went up to three and permitted voluntary substitution. Eight is even more recent, coming only in 2009. At this rate of change, an entire XV will be sitting on the bench by the end of the decade. Why rugby doesn’t just introduce a cap on the number of substitutions made and reduce the number of replacements back to 5 or less is beyond me, but if the lawmakers continue to prefer this path, they can’t complain that rugby is dominated by kicking and teams are using 6-2 and 7-1 benches, since they have actively incentivised it.9 Go to comments
If crusaders lose ima kill my friend1 Go to comments
I’m not entirely sure what is meant by this. “By 1972 replacements were present in all international matches. In 1990 the number of permitted substitutes was increased to three. It became four in 1992 and quickly jumped to six with a seventh added to ensure an entire cohort of specialist front-rowers would be available.” Is this the idea that the number of permitted replacements during a game was limited regardless of the number of named reserves? I certainly remember that 6 players where on the reserves list from the first programme I purchased back in 1989.9 Go to comments
You missed out Damien McKenzie. He'd run rings around them.1 Go to comments
WTF > recalibrate the game to find that perfect balance between an evasion and collision game If you wanna watch evasion then watch football/soccer. Evasion - who came up with his turd noun? to describe our game? Besides is it wrong Mr Jones Evasion is a noun that means the act of avoiding or escaping, especially through trickery, cunning, or illegal means. For example, "He was arrested for tax evasion" By illegal means like whats his face pop, popham’s weighted gloves slight, illegal.9 Go to comments
Oh pray tell, who is the master of *Rugby’s soul* ? the spirit of the game ? Is it Matt Williams (where is your Honorary doctorate?) Chris Jones Alix Popham9 Go to comments
As you said > World Cup quarter-final last year between France and South Africa. In what was arguably the greatest match ever played in the sport’s grand history, both sides opted for the six-two split.9 Go to comments
I totally agree with you that we should celebrate this daring approach for the bravery and skill that’s required to pull it off successfully. That’s why he got an Honorary doctorate (amongst other things).9 Go to comments
Yes I agree Frans Steyn was a perfect player to use for his versatility in the ‘Bomb Squad’. He had/has a clever rugby brain.9 Go to comments
Should it be called a 6-2 split? or even a 7-1 split. No longer do those previously called subs come on with 1min, 5 min or 10 mins to go, or not at all (how stupid was that, not using a sub). Bokke now bring them on before halftime, halftime or just after. Change the entire front row. Instead of one after the other or not at all. Sure some 6-2 teams will lose sometimes. It is an evolution, slow change. It will stay if current laws favour defensive play. If laws shift who knows it could be a 3-5 split to backs. I do not think we should see it as 6-2 split or even a 7-1 split. *I think it is a discussion around forwards backs composition. It is a team of 23*. It is not 15 plus 8 (which get cut to 5-3, 6-2, 7-1). *It is a forwards backs composition, with a team of 23. So it becomes 15-8, 14-9, 13-10.* Not 6-2. You have to make decisions from a squad of 23. _You have to pick 23 based on the forwards backs composition 15-8, 14-9, 13-10. You can not pick 15 then say um shall we go 5-4, 6-2, 7-1._ You pick 23 based on the forwards backs composition 15-8, 14-9, 13-10. You correctly identified the Bokke using versatile players like Kwagga Smith, Damian Willemse, Kolbe, Brannas that is done using the 23 squad philosophy. Players empty the tank. It is not about having picking 15 then 8 subs. The ‘Bomb Squad’ tactic is not just about allowing fresh forwards on. It allows the starting players to empty their tank. It also provides versatile cover and currently is defensive oriented, turnover ball in tackle. That may change. It also has specific players and playing styles that have dominate impacts with specific mind sets. Under rugby rules you have cover the front row. All teams have to have a spare front row. But the bombsquad front row, often come on together. So it is not just bring on fresh players it is the timing and the number that come on that is the impact. Not all countries do this with the front row. They wait for and injury or wait for the last 5 mins, or if the hooker throws a skew lineout ball coaches react and sub off, or if tight head is giving penalties away at scrum time. You need to think about what gives the greatest impact. Sometimes the Bokke bring on 5 new forwards at the same time!! Bam.9 Go to comments
Yes, Daniel Excellent work. Topic on point. Timing on point. We are in our time witnessing an evolution of the game. From Wikipedia Just like in the 1890s, the Welsh had introduced the "four three-quarters" formation – with seven backs and eight forwards instead of six backs and nine forwards – which revolutionised the sport and was eventually adopted almost universally at international and club level9 Go to comments
> Warren Gatland says he relishes the high-pressure stakes of international sport as Wales strive to avoid a first Guinness 6 Nations wooden spoon for 21 years. Master of spin, we are coming last - but hey I like high pressure sport. nah I actually I just like the pay cheque. > Asked about the pressure, Gatland said: “I love it. You find out about people in weeks like this when you are under a bit of pressure, how you respond to that pressure, who is going to put their hand up, who is going to accept the responsibility. > “You find out so much more about individuals when you are under pressure. Master of deflection. Yes deflect and say we find out about players when they are under pressure. Remember you are the director of the show. you stuffed up. Why don’t you put your hand up, plonker. Why don’t you accept responsibility. You must go, you have taken too much already2 Go to comments
All Gatland’s quotes are cliches. he does not say anything of substance. love this one > Both winning and losing become habits, and we’ve got to break that.2 Go to comments
I certainly won't write off the Crusaders’ 2024 first fives when the long time heir apparent hasn't even played yet.1 Go to comments
Finn. Maybe you watched a different game. But the in the one everyone else saw there was a huge cheer when Ford went off and Marcus came on . The tempo picked up , he made a break and far from the England attack struggling i seem to remember Marcus kicked the winning drop goal . I have heard of short memory but less than a week takes the biscuit. Only in England would a superstar be left out of the starting team . If the game was at Twickers there would be quite a call for Borthwick to reverse his Mr Steady George decision .6 Go to comments
Well soon find out if razor is a good as you imply or whether the current crusader performance is essentially due to their player situation.2 Go to comments
I love how BS presumes to know what Erasmus wants to do. And how he tries to create an image of a potential power struggle - Rassie a dictator. This is childish amateurism at its absolute purest. Write about the ABs rather Ben. Something you might know more about.19 Go to comments
I find a lot of these conversations a little bit silly. Number 8 and Openside are only fixed positions at scrum time, so there’s no reason players need to stick to them in open play. If Earl is best scrumming at flanker, but needs to be involved less than a typical openside, then coaches might be able to make that work without switching him to 8.1 Go to comments
Farrell needs to be more ruthless. Playing O’Mahony ahead of Ryan Baird again will not look smart if he underplays or gets carded again trying to compensate for last week. What is Conor Murray doing on the bench? He is there for experience in the big matches. He has failed in his last two outings under real pressure in big matches (NZ, England). You have to bring in someone else now surely. We have1 Go to comments
The championship won’t go down to the wire. Barring a miracle, Ireland will win it I’ll be happy if England can put in another performance like they did against Ireland. This will show they can be consistent and play with the same level if intensity week on week.6 Go to comments