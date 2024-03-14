Two-time RWC winner Ma’a Nonu names All Blacks who would thrive in SVNS
Two-time Rugby World Cup-winning All Black Ma’a Nonu was quick to name a few current New Zealand internationals who could hypothetically make a successful switch to the SVNS Series.
On the final day at SVNS LAX at Dignity Health Sports Park earlier this month, Nonu watched on as the world’s best rugby sevens talent went head-to-head in decisive knockout fixtures.
Nonu’s countrywomen the Black Ferns Sevens went on to win their second leg of the season in Los Angeles, while Antoine Dupont helped inspire France’s drought-breaking run to glory.
Dupont, who is a former World Rugby 15s Player of the Year, made the official dream team on debut in Vancouver and made the selection again a week later in the City of Angels.
While the move between 15s and sevens is no easy feat, New Zealand rugby great Ma’a Nonu believes a number of current All Blacks could make the switch and thrive.
“I could name a few names,” Nonu told RugbyPass & SVNS Series in LA.
“Will Jordan would be a good player, Mark Tele’a as well. Ardie Savea would be a great sevens player – he did play sevens as well, and Rieko Ioane.
“There’s a handful of them.”
Before winning back-to-back World Cups with the All Blacks in 2011 and 2015, Nonu entered the fray of rugby sevens as a youngster on the rise in 2004.
20 years later, at the age of 41, Nonu is still playing the sport he loves with San Diego Legion in the United States’ Major League Rugby competition.
But after reflecting on his own days in sevens, the Test centurion explained how rugby’s shorter format can help players improve before returning to the more traditional 15s game.
“In 2004 they had an All Blacks trial but I wasn’t allowed to play it because I wasn’t actually fit enough to play,” Nonu explained.
“I got sent to the sevens with Gordan Tietjens back in the day and jumped on the circuit for the last round in Bordeaux and in England.
“It was a tough month training. I think I was weighing in at about 105 (kilograms) and then once I got on the circuit I was 99kgs. Such a great experience.
“You’ve seen a lot of sevens players come through the system in sevens and then obviously play for the All Blacks.
“I guess it’s easier really because you get your fitness up. Sevens is an elusive game and it’s not long,” he added.
“Other than that, when you start playing 15s, especially at Super Rugby or international, you’ve got to try and cement your spot as a specialist in a position.”
The All Blacks Sevens are currently sixth on the SVNS Series standings as the circuit prepares for the fifth leg of the campaign in just a couple of weeks’ time.
“I was hoping my All Blacks boys would be here in the final in the end but all the teams are getting better and better,” Nonu said in LA.
For the last time at Hong Kong Stadium, the SVNS Series will head to one of the spiritual homes of the sport from April 5 to 7. Tickets for the Hong Kong Sevens can be bought HERE.
Comments on RugbyPass
I think the appointment of Tony brown is for one of these three things. 1) We still going to play our game, but the amount of times the springboks fail to turn 22 entries into points is scary, we play 1 or 2 fases then seem lost, Could be to improve on that. 2) So we have a extra plan in our play books, especially to be able to come from behind when needed. 3) And this is the one I hope for and I think it would be better for his creativity. The springboks feed off the oppositions mistakes, and people are more prone to mistakes when there is scoreboard pressure. We start off with a bang, get a 15-25 Point lead, then when the other team is trying to make up for lost points, we puah over the penalties. Remember, Rassie has also mentioned that its about time for a new style/Game plan, as he feels other coaches have likely caught up now2 Go to comments
Great work Ned. There is another article on RugbyPass by about Brownie by ”the boy that cried Wolf” Ben Smith. It is crap.4 Go to comments
Somebody obviously is not watching what is going on with the SA clubs in the URC & Europe…2 Go to comments
Marky hasn’t worked at 15 in the past, and therefore unlikely to work now.1 Go to comments
The euphoria over the Reds win is extraordinary. They better win SR now or it could get really ugly the way expectations have been raised to the stratosphere.116 Go to comments
I can not find the source, I will and add later. It is evidence based, fact not made up. BUT of all the tier one nations the country with the most players is…… ……. England. I was surprised by that others are NZ, SA, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga etc. Thinking about it England probably have the most playing numbers in the world so it makes sense. But SA the Bokke are 100% their own team. where as NZ is the *Pacific Lions* (10-20% at times other non NZ born PI players) - Not fair.35 Go to comments
“I’ve always understood the doubts some people have about Robertson” - Coming from someone who earns a bit of cash for writing occasional gobbledegook, it’s a bit ironic. But i guess those of us who feel small, sometimes feel bigger, when we doubt greatness.1 Go to comments
The *6-2 bench split* is increasing in frequency in the 6 nations, URC and Super rugby Pacific. Yes some tricky problems have emerged from early injuries. So interesting to see this evolve in our time. Thanks Dr Erasmus. HOWEVER Who is brave enough to try the very recent innovation *7-1 bench split* ? Come on this is a like RWC finals, winner takes all, use it as experience for knockouts. If you are not at the top of the table (i.e. Ireland) take a risk, what is there to lose? France v England Ireland v scotland Italy V Wales GO Italy you can do it2 Go to comments
Too full of himself - yesterdays man. Agree with Colin!4 Go to comments
There is one reason Japan will not be in the top 4 - Jones.4 Go to comments
I agree chessum was great at 6 why change3 Go to comments
Jesus. Bonus points have meant that European teams now attack more and trailing teams keep playing all the way even when they are looking at defeat. Short memories. The matches used to be dire.2 Go to comments
Cloudy and cool morning here, as autumn begins to put it’s stamp on the land. At just under 18 C, I am wearing a light top. 27 C max today. I hope the daffodills are apppearing in your part of Wales, and sunny spring weather and all the joys that brings are soon upon your land. I really enjoyed that Wales v France game. Whilst Wales have not won a game, I feel that Warren Gatland has done an admitable job with his young team, and his best players have stepped up well. Aaron Wainright and Rio Dyer have been very good, never taking a backward step, and Tommy Reffell has just done what he dies every week, every game, this time for his country. Really, in my view, it is nonsense to talk of Gatland’s job being in danger. Give the man another couple of years to bring this group on. France were just frightening at times in this game, as well as a joy to watch. Fickou showing why he is one of the world’s best centres, the giant Meafou following in the footsteps of that other Australian giant, Will Skelton, and Nolann La Garrec(love that name) playing with such joy in his soul. That reverse pass ! That is a play that remains an image in the mind forever. Shades of the great gareth Edwards indeed. I would fear England may have drawn the short straw in this 6N of ‘24. I would not be wanting to be sitting here contemplating Ireland taking them on down in Lyon !16 Go to comments
OMG applaud, what a fantastic piece of writing. I am gobsmacked. Fatland has to go, he has taken enough. Fabien Galthié is an enigma. It does beg the question do you need one top coach? could it be a duo or a panel? Like Rassie and Jacques Nienaber? I am certain that you can not just be a technical genius. You need to have strong positive personal relationships (learnt that from Gordon Hunter). That is why ex teachers and policemen are good coaches as they value relationships, they speak a lot. John Hart spoke too much. It is a balance. I see Raphaël Ibanez in the shadows, I am sure he picks up all the broken pieces. SOLUTION: Maybe Galthié needs an equal partner (Hyde & Jekyll), clip his wings a bit and promote Ibanez a bit? Co-coach. Or like the Bokke, players and coaches have input into ideas. However the French sports bureaucracy is next level. of note How good was Nolann Le Garrec! France have really loaded the scrum Damian Penaud at 36 tries is closing in on the French record by the great Serge Blanco - 38 oh and Duhan is also closing in.16 Go to comments
Maybe the Irish are a bit tired as the world’s best team. It’s a struggle at the top.3 Go to comments
Legend!4 Go to comments
Been a good player for the Sharks. Always had an eye for a finish and a real fighter on the pitch who sets the tone. Sometimes lacks the raw pace a winger needs and his wide defence at times lets him down not because he is a weak tackler but rather because he sometimes reads it wrong leaving the wider channels exposed. Still a good signing for Ulster2 Go to comments
Chessum had a great game at 6. Can’t we start with three locks every game???3 Go to comments
Martin should be absolutely locked in as first choice tighthead lock for the foreseeable. Be good to see Tuima brought into the squad and given some game time tn the position too as he's the only other player at the moment with the size and power. Partnering them with a more athletic no 5 like Itoje, Chessum or Cole gives a real balance in set piece and loose play3 Go to comments
Gotta give credit to England. Didnt think they had it in them to play that way. Its a work in progress but shows their potential.3 Go to comments