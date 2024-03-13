The identity struggle the Springboks will have with Tony Brown
The appointment of ex-All Black first five Tony Brown as one of the new Springboks assistant coaches raised eyebrows as a surprise move, but one that has generated excitement.
Do the South Africans need help from Kiwis on how to play attacking rugby? Perhaps the appointment says so. Brown is one of the more innovative minds in the game in that regard.
But the most intriguing part of this appointment will be how much sway Brown will have over what plays the Springboks run and where, and whether they will try to become a front-foot attacking side, instead of a reactive one.
While they have demonstrated different game plans with varying degrees of intent to use the ball, when push comes to shove they revert to type in big games against the rest of the best.
The Springboks are a dangerous counter-attacking unit. They love broken fields from kick contests and prey on opposition errors. But that style is reactive, relies on a rock solid defence first, and a Sun Tzu mentality of letting your opposition make the mistakes and being the one to avoid them.
During the big knockout win over France at the Rugby World Cup, Les Blues were undone by their own incompetence and this strategy by South Africa.
A spilled aerial ball bounced right into the path of Kurt-Lee Arendse for a gift seven points. Another dropped high ball resulted in a try for Damian de Allende. A poor handling error resulted in Jesse Kriel threading a grubber kick in for Cheslin Kolbe on the counter phase.
When it was all said and done, 19 critical points were thrown away by the French. The Springboks took full advantage, but France were their own worst enemies. And that’s the game Erasmus wants to play for the most part.
Low risk, low error rugby, playing power when needed through the maul and scrum and trying to open up a team through the air for counter opportunities.
If Tony Brown wants to open up the playbook, play more possession-based rugby, try something more complicated than a De Allende hit-up on first phase, how long does it last if South Africa become an error-strewn circus again?
This is the conundrum for the Springboks and the oncoming struggle for autonomy between Brown and Erasmus. Will the big man be the director or the dictator? The Lion doesn’t need advice from Kiwi sheep after all.
However, if Brown does change their game the move could certainly pay off as the Springboks search for success outside of World Cups in 2024.
In every full version of the Rugby Championship under Erasmus and Nienaber, they’ve lost the title to New Zealand in 2018, 2021 and 2022. They’ve been under 40 per cent against the other big five nations in between World Cup years.
Their game outside of the major tournament has simply not worked.
If they win more trophies and a find higher win rate than 62 per cent, they’ll finally become a historically great side, rather than one that has a historically great achievement, back-to-back World Cups.
That risk is worth taking and giving Brown a shot to shape the Springboks with a New Zealand view could be the answer. Just don’t tear him down too much if it all falls apart.
Comments on RugbyPass
The euphoria over the Reds win is extraordinary. They better win SR now or it could get really ugly the way expectations have been raised to the stratosphere.116 Go to comments
I can not find the source, I will and add later. It is evidence based, fact not made up. BUT of all the tier one nations the country with the most players is…… ……. England. I was surprised by that others are NZ, SA, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga etc. Thinking about it England probably have the most playing numbers in the world so it makes sense. But SA the Bokke are 100% their own team. where as NZ is the *Pacific Lions* (10-20% at times other non NZ born PI players) - Not fair.35 Go to comments
“I’ve always understood the doubts some people have about Robertson” - Coming from someone who earns a bit of cash for writing occasional gobbledegook, it’s a bit ironic. But i guess those of us who feel small, sometimes feel bigger, when we doubt greatness.1 Go to comments
The *6-2 bench split* is increasing in frequency in the 6 nations, URC and Super rugby Pacific. Yes some tricky problems have emerged from early injuries. So interesting to see this evolve in our time. Thanks Dr Erasmus. HOWEVER Who is brave enough to try the very recent innovation *7-1 bench split* ? Come on this is a like RWC finals, winner takes all, use it as experience for knockouts. If you are not at the top of the table (i.e. Ireland) take a risk, what is there to lose? France v England Ireland v scotland Italy V Wales GO Italy you can do it2 Go to comments
Too full of himself - yesterdays man. Agree with Colin!4 Go to comments
There is one reason Japan will not be in the top 4 - Jones.4 Go to comments
I agree chessum was great at 6 why change3 Go to comments
Jesus. Bonus points have meant that European teams now attack more and trailing teams keep playing all the way even when they are looking at defeat. Short memories. The matches used to be dire.2 Go to comments
Cloudy and cool morning here, as autumn begins to put it’s stamp on the land. At just under 18 C, I am wearing a light top. 27 C max today. I hope the daffodills are apppearing in your part of Wales, and sunny spring weather and all the joys that brings are soon upon your land. I really enjoyed that Wales v France game. Whilst Wales have not won a game, I feel that Warren Gatland has done an admitable job with his young team, and his best players have stepped up well. Aaron Wainright and Rio Dyer have been very good, never taking a backward step, and Tommy Reffell has just done what he dies every week, every game, this time for his country. Really, in my view, it is nonsense to talk of Gatland’s job being in danger. Give the man another couple of years to bring this group on. France were just frightening at times in this game, as well as a joy to watch. Fickou showing why he is one of the world’s best centres, the giant Meafou following in the footsteps of that other Australian giant, Will Skelton, and Nolann La Garrec(love that name) playing with such joy in his soul. That reverse pass ! That is a play that remains an image in the mind forever. Shades of the great gareth Edwards indeed. I would fear England may have drawn the short straw in this 6N of ‘24. I would not be wanting to be sitting here contemplating Ireland taking them on down in Lyon !14 Go to comments
OMG applaud, what a fantastic piece of writing. I am gobsmacked. Fatland has to go, he has taken enough. Fabien Galthié is an enigma. It does beg the question do you need one top coach? could it be a duo or a panel? Like Rassie and Jacques Nienaber? I am certain that you can not just be a technical genius. You need to have strong positive personal relationships (learnt that from Gordon Hunter). That is why ex teachers and policemen are good coaches as they value relationships, they speak a lot. John Hart spoke too much. It is a balance. I see Raphaël Ibanez in the shadows, I am sure he picks up all the broken pieces. SOLUTION: Maybe Galthié needs an equal partner (Hyde & Jekyll), clip his wings a bit and promote Ibanez a bit? Co-coach. Or like the Bokke, players and coaches have input into ideas. However the French sports bureaucracy is next level. of note How good was Nolann Le Garrec! France have really loaded the scrum Damian Penaud at 36 tries is closing in on the French record by the great Serge Blanco - 38 oh and Duhan is also closing in.14 Go to comments
Maybe the Irish are a bit tired as the world’s best team. It’s a struggle at the top.3 Go to comments
Legend!4 Go to comments
Been a good player for the Sharks. Always had an eye for a finish and a real fighter on the pitch who sets the tone. Sometimes lacks the raw pace a winger needs and his wide defence at times lets him down not because he is a weak tackler but rather because he sometimes reads it wrong leaving the wider channels exposed. Still a good signing for Ulster2 Go to comments
Chessum had a great game at 6. Can’t we start with three locks every game???3 Go to comments
Martin should be absolutely locked in as first choice tighthead lock for the foreseeable. Be good to see Tuima brought into the squad and given some game time tn the position too as he's the only other player at the moment with the size and power. Partnering them with a more athletic no 5 like Itoje, Chessum or Cole gives a real balance in set piece and loose play3 Go to comments
Gotta give credit to England. Didnt think they had it in them to play that way. Its a work in progress but shows their potential.3 Go to comments
From the moment this lad stepped out on the field you could see he was destined to become a legend. What a great player he has turned out to be and really achieved alot with Wales. Made them a better team and really has been a top not finisher who always had the ability to run a defence ragged and if he couldnt do that he just ran right over them.4 Go to comments
I think assessing Earl really depends on what position he is playing. As a number 8 he’s more than good enough in defence, but as a 7 its not clear that he’s international standard. If Henry Pollock continues developing as expected England could have the blessing/curse of having the two best attacking opensides in the world, but with neither good enough defensively.1 Go to comments
2.6m AUS spent on flights, hotels, dinners and embarassing losses…sounds about right9 Go to comments
Chiefs were lacking good decision makers in those last 5 mins unlike the Canes who got the job done. That’s were Sam Cane, Brad Weber and Brodie from last year would have been useful. Canes looking sharp this year so far. How the Crusaders could have done with Cameron at 10?2 Go to comments