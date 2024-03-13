The Crusaders start to the season shows their loss is the All Blacks gain
Not all coaches are created equal.
So, as I watched the Crusaders slump to a third-straight defeat, to start the Super Rugby Pacific season, I couldn’t help but think of Ian Foster.
The Chiefs weren’t a bad team once. They just weren’t an elite one while Foster was at the helm.
In came Dave Rennie, though, and the team won back-to-back championships.
Scott Robertson was always going to be a hard, if not impossible, act for Rob Penney to follow at the Crusaders.
On that score, Penney’s not unlike Foster.
If there’s a difference between what Robertson had and what Penney has now, it’s two key players.
We know all that. We know Sam Whitelock was the beating heart of the Crusaders and Richie Mo’unga its brains.
We knew they were irreplaceable and so it’s proved so far this season.
But no-one should be surprised that, by their own high standards, the Crusaders are struggling. We all saw this coming and predicted it months back.
Penney isn’t in Robertson’s echelon as a coach, just as Foster wasn’t in Rennie’s.
That’s life and something people on the ground in Christchurch need to make sure the Crusaders’ board is made to ponder in the coming months.
They appointed Penney and the results during his tenure are on them.
But what this situation does is enthuse me about the All Blacks and the potential for Robertson to do something quite transformational with that side.
He isn’t your average coach. He isn’t your steady-as-she-goes, let’s not rock the boat type.
He is a man of vision.
More importantly, Robertson is a man able to sell that vision to players.
Notwithstanding the absences of Whitelock and Mo’unga, which are huge, the Crusaders’ start to the season speaks volumes to me about how good Robertson was.
How for all the quirks and occasional gobbledegook, he was just a winner.
A man who knew how he wanted to play the game, gave his players simple jobs, instilled them with unwavering confidence and then looked forward to his end of season dance.
Our faith in the All Blacks began to wane a bit in 2017. It took a further hit in 2019 and then we sat through the defeats to Argentina and Ireland and basically counted down the days till Foster was gone.
We hoped they might surprise at last year’s Rugby World Cup – and they came close – but some of us felt any encouraging performance was probably in spite of the man at the helm.
We don’t have that issue now.
Yes, the All Blacks have lost some talent. Not least Whitelock and Mo’unga.
But the Robertson appointment presents an opportunity to reimagine what this team is capable of and to invigorate the environment.
I’ve always understood the doubts some people have about Robertson. Hell, even New Zealand Rugby baulked at appointing him in 2019.
But the current state of the Crusaders tells us a lot about his prowess as a coach and should encourage us to hope for more from the All Blacks in the coming years.
If Robertson’s career has taught us anything, it’s that he’s not your average coach.
Too full of himself - yesterdays man. Agree with Colin!4 Go to comments
There is one reason Japan will not be in the top 4 - Jones.4 Go to comments
I agree chessum was great at 6 why change3 Go to comments
Jesus. Bonus points have meant that European teams now attack more and trailing teams keep playing all the way even when they are looking at defeat. Short memories. The matches used to be dire.1 Go to comments
Cloudy and cool morning here, as autumn begins to put it’s stamp on the land. At just under 18 C, I am wearing a light top. 27 C max today. I hope the daffodills are apppearing in your part of Wales, and sunny spring weather and all the joys that brings are soon upon your land. I really enjoyed that Wales v France game. Whilst Wales have not won a game, I feel that Warren Gatland has done an admitable job with his young team, and his best players have stepped up well. Aaron Wainright and Rio Dyer have been very good, never taking a backward step, and Tommy Reffell has just done what he dies every week, every game, this time for his country. Really, in my view, it is nonsense to talk of Gatland’s job being in danger. Give the man another couple of years to bring this group on. France were just frightening at times in this game, as well as a joy to watch. Fickou showing why he is one of the world’s best centres, the giant Meafou following in the footsteps of that other Australian giant, Will Skelton, and Nolann La Garrec(love that name) playing with such joy in his soul. That reverse pass ! That is a play that remains an image in the mind forever. Shades of the great gareth Edwards indeed. I would fear England may have drawn the short straw in this 6N of ‘24. I would not be wanting to be sitting here contemplating Ireland taking them on down in Lyon !13 Go to comments
OMG applaud, what a fantastic piece of writing. I am gobsmacked. Fatland has to go, he has taken enough. Fabien Galthié is an enigma. It does beg the question do you need one top coach? could it be a duo or a panel? Like Rassie and Jacques Nienaber? I am certain that you can not just be a technical genius. You need to have strong positive personal relationships (learnt that from Gordon Hunter). That is why ex teachers and policemen are good coaches as they value relationships, they speak a lot. John Hart spoke too much. It is a balance. I see Raphaël Ibanez in the shadows, I am sure he picks up all the broken pieces. SOLUTION: Maybe Galthié needs an equal partner (Hyde & Jekyll), clip his wings a bit and promote Ibanez a bit? Co-coach. However the French sports bureaucracy is next level. of note How good was Nolann Le Garrec! France have really loaded the scrum Damian Penaud at 36 tries is closing in on the French record by the great Serge Blanco - 38 oh and Duhan is also closing in.13 Go to comments
Maybe the Irish are a bit tired as the world’s best team. It’s a struggle at the top.3 Go to comments
Legend!4 Go to comments
Been a good player for the Sharks. Always had an eye for a finish and a real fighter on the pitch who sets the tone. Sometimes lacks the raw pace a winger needs and his wide defence at times lets him down not because he is a weak tackler but rather because he sometimes reads it wrong leaving the wider channels exposed. Still a good signing for Ulster2 Go to comments
Chessum had a great game at 6. Can’t we start with three locks every game???3 Go to comments
Martin should be absolutely locked in as first choice tighthead lock for the foreseeable. Be good to see Tuima brought into the squad and given some game time tn the position too as he's the only other player at the moment with the size and power. Partnering them with a more athletic no 5 like Itoje, Chessum or Cole gives a real balance in set piece and loose play3 Go to comments
Gotta give credit to England. Didnt think they had it in them to play that way. Its a work in progress but shows their potential.3 Go to comments
From the moment this lad stepped out on the field you could see he was destined to become a legend. What a great player he has turned out to be and really achieved alot with Wales. Made them a better team and really has been a top not finisher who always had the ability to run a defence ragged and if he couldnt do that he just ran right over them.4 Go to comments
I think assessing Earl really depends on what position he is playing. As a number 8 he’s more than good enough in defence, but as a 7 its not clear that he’s international standard. If Henry Pollock continues developing as expected England could have the blessing/curse of having the two best attacking opensides in the world, but with neither good enough defensively.1 Go to comments
2.6m AUS spent on flights, hotels, dinners and embarassing losses…sounds about right8 Go to comments
Chiefs were lacking good decision makers in those last 5 mins unlike the Canes who got the job done. That’s were Sam Cane, Brad Weber and Brodie from last year would have been useful. Canes looking sharp this year so far. How the Crusaders could have done with Cameron at 10?2 Go to comments
I’d start Ford and maybe have Slade take on the goal kicking. Smith probably gets flashbacks of England getting smoked by France at Twickenham last year.7 Go to comments
World class… great player.4 Go to comments
I was thinking this too, but now AG has said it I know it must be wrong.7 Go to comments
This guy will be back in the job market in 2 years. Sounds like he’s on a mission to destroy Japan’s attack the way he did with Australia.4 Go to comments