Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
29 - 21
FT
25 - 19
FT
31 - 29
FT
23 - 22
FT
24 - 45
FT
Friday
02:05
Friday
04:35
Friday
07:00
Friday
15:00
U20
Friday
15:30
U20
Friday
16:00
U20
Friday
23:35
Saturday
02:30
Saturday
04:35
Saturday
10:15
Saturday
12:45
Saturday
16:00
Super Rugby Pacific

The Crusaders start to the season shows their loss is the All Blacks gain

By Hamish Bidwell
Coach Scott Robertson of the Crusaders and Scott Barrett of the Crusaders pose for a photo with the Super Rugby Pacific trophy following the Super Rugby Pacific Final match between Chiefs and Crusaders at FMG Stadium Waikato, on June 24, 2023, in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Not all coaches are created equal.

So, as I watched the Crusaders slump to a third-straight defeat, to start the Super Rugby Pacific season, I couldn’t help but think of Ian Foster.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chiefs weren’t a bad team once. They just weren’t an elite one while Foster was at the helm.

In came Dave Rennie, though, and the team won back-to-back championships.

Scott Robertson was always going to be a hard, if not impossible, act for Rob Penney to follow at the Crusaders.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

On that score, Penney’s not unlike Foster.

If there’s a difference between what Robertson had and what Penney has now, it’s two key players.

We know all that. We know Sam Whitelock was the beating heart of the Crusaders and Richie Mo’unga its brains.

We knew they were irreplaceable and so it’s proved so far this season.

But no-one should be surprised that, by their own high standards, the Crusaders are struggling. We all saw this coming and predicted it months back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Penney isn’t in Robertson’s echelon as a coach, just as Foster wasn’t in Rennie’s.

Team Form

Last 5 Games

Team Logo
20 - 10
Team Logo
Team Logo
24 - 37
Team Logo
Team Logo
33 - 29
Team Logo
Team Logo
20 - 25
Team Logo
Team Logo
52 - 15
Team Logo
Team Logo
29 - 21
Team Logo
Team Logo
38 - 33
Team Logo
Team Logo
14 - 44
Team Logo
Team Logo
37 - 33
Team Logo
Team Logo
27 - 26
Team Logo
2
Wins
4
3
Streak
3
18
Tries Scored
23
15
Points Difference
40
3/5
First Try
4/5
4/5
First Points
4/5
3/5
Race To 10 Points
4/5

That’s life and something people on the ground in Christchurch need to make sure the Crusaders’ board is made to ponder in the coming months.

They appointed Penney and the results during his tenure are on them.

But what this situation does is enthuse me about the All Blacks and the potential for Robertson to do something quite transformational with that side.

He isn’t your average coach. He isn’t your steady-as-she-goes, let’s not rock the boat type.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is a man of vision.

More importantly, Robertson is a man able to sell that vision to players.

Notwithstanding the absences of Whitelock and Mo’unga, which are huge, the Crusaders’ start to the season speaks volumes to me about how good Robertson was.

How for all the quirks and occasional gobbledegook, he was just a winner.

A man who knew how he wanted to play the game, gave his players simple jobs, instilled them with unwavering confidence and then looked forward to his end of season dance.

Our faith in the All Blacks began to wane a bit in 2017. It took a further hit in 2019 and then we sat through the defeats to Argentina and Ireland and basically counted down the days till Foster was gone.

We hoped they might surprise at last year’s Rugby World Cup – and they came close – but some of us felt any encouraging performance was probably in spite of the man at the helm.

We don’t have that issue now.

Yes, the All Blacks have lost some talent. Not least Whitelock and Mo’unga.

But the Robertson appointment presents an opportunity to reimagine what this team is capable of and to invigorate the environment.

I’ve always understood the doubts some people have about Robertson. Hell, even New Zealand Rugby baulked at appointing him in 2019.

But the current state of the Crusaders tells us a lot about his prowess as a coach and should encourage us to hope for more from the All Blacks in the coming years.

If Robertson’s career has taught us anything, it’s that he’s not your average coach.

Related

Crusaders reveal Scott Barrett injury, name team to face top dog Hurricanes

The Crusaders are reeling after suffering their third straight loss to start the Super Rugby pacific season.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Beyond 80 | Episode 4

Aotearoa Rugby Podcast | Who can truly be called the best rugby side in the world

Justin Marshall | The Big Jim Show | Full Episode

Sevens Challenger Montevideo - Day 3

Japan Rugby League One | Wildknights v Bravelupus | Full Match Replay

Boks Office | Episode 8 | Six Nations Round 4 Preview

Los Angeles HSBC SVNS - Day 3 - Full Replay

Boks Office | Episode 7 | Six Nations Round 3 Recap

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

2

Clive Woodward calls out Ben Earl over post-match comments

3

Incensed Andy Farrell caught in tunnel spat with Steve Borthwick

4

Fans hungry for top ranked clash snap up Springbok tickets in record time

5

Cameron Woki walkout fuels speculation around French unrest

6

Now is the time for Borthwick to make bold selection call – Andy Goode

7

Things get awkward as Warren Gatland walks out of interview

8

Ireland handed double injury boost ahead of Six Nations decider

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

'Borthwick may conclude George Martin is now indispensable'

All the best teams have an enforcer’s presence and in George Martin, England have a natural

FEATURE

The Last Chance Saloon

The final furlong is in sight and every nation will be stretching every sinew in order to depart this Six Nations with a pocketful of positives

FEATURE

How petit general Le Garrec inspired Jekyll-and-Hyde France

The Racing 92 tyro's Cardiff masterclass eased the pressure on his truculent coach Fabien Galthie.

Comments on RugbyPass

R
Red 5 minutes ago
Eddie Jones eyes huge Japanese rankings surge with 'new style'

Too full of himself - yesterdays man. Agree with Colin!

4 Go to comments
W
Willie 15 minutes ago
Eddie Jones eyes huge Japanese rankings surge with 'new style'

There is one reason Japan will not be in the top 4 - Jones.

4 Go to comments
j
john 52 minutes ago
'Borthwick may conclude George Martin is now indispensable'

I agree chessum was great at 6 why change

3 Go to comments
T
Turlough 57 minutes ago
Six Nations chief leaps to defence of bonus points amid criticism

Jesus. Bonus points have meant that European teams now attack more and trailing teams keep playing all the way even when they are looking at defeat. Short memories. The matches used to be dire.

1 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hours ago
How petit general Le Garrec inspired Jekyll-and-Hyde France

Cloudy and cool morning here, as autumn begins to put it’s stamp on the land. At just under 18 C, I am wearing a light top. 27 C max today. I hope the daffodills are apppearing in your part of Wales, and sunny spring weather and all the joys that brings are soon upon your land. I really enjoyed that Wales v France game. Whilst Wales have not won a game, I feel that Warren Gatland has done an admitable job with his young team, and his best players have stepped up well. Aaron Wainright and Rio Dyer have been very good, never taking a backward step, and Tommy Reffell has just done what he dies every week, every game, this time for his country. Really, in my view, it is nonsense to talk of Gatland’s job being in danger. Give the man another couple of years to bring this group on. France were just frightening at times in this game, as well as a joy to watch. Fickou showing why he is one of the world’s best centres, the giant Meafou following in the footsteps of that other Australian giant, Will Skelton, and Nolann La Garrec(love that name) playing with such joy in his soul. That reverse pass ! That is a play that remains an image in the mind forever. Shades of the great gareth Edwards indeed. I would fear England may have drawn the short straw in this 6N of ‘24. I would not be wanting to be sitting here contemplating Ireland taking them on down in Lyon !

13 Go to comments
R
Rugby 1 hours ago
How petit general Le Garrec inspired Jekyll-and-Hyde France

OMG applaud, what a fantastic piece of writing. I am gobsmacked. Fatland has to go, he has taken enough. Fabien Galthié is an enigma. It does beg the question do you need one top coach? could it be a duo or a panel? Like Rassie and Jacques Nienaber? I am certain that you can not just be a technical genius. You need to have strong positive personal relationships (learnt that from Gordon Hunter). That is why ex teachers and policemen are good coaches as they value relationships, they speak a lot. John Hart spoke too much. It is a balance. I see Raphaël Ibanez in the shadows, I am sure he picks up all the broken pieces. SOLUTION: Maybe Galthié needs an equal partner (Hyde & Jekyll), clip his wings a bit and promote Ibanez a bit? Co-coach. However the French sports bureaucracy is next level. of note How good was Nolann Le Garrec! France have really loaded the scrum Damian Penaud at 36 tries is closing in on the French record by the great Serge Blanco - 38 oh and Duhan is also closing in.

13 Go to comments
N
Natas 2 hours ago
England stole Ireland's game plan and did it better than them

Maybe the Irish are a bit tired as the world’s best team. It’s a struggle at the top.

3 Go to comments
T
Turlough 3 hours ago
Wales great George North announces international retirement

Legend!

4 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 3 hours ago
Werner Kok to become the first Ulster signing for 2024/25

Been a good player for the Sharks. Always had an eye for a finish and a real fighter on the pitch who sets the tone. Sometimes lacks the raw pace a winger needs and his wide defence at times lets him down not because he is a weak tackler but rather because he sometimes reads it wrong leaving the wider channels exposed. Still a good signing for Ulster

2 Go to comments
N
Neil 3 hours ago
'Borthwick may conclude George Martin is now indispensable'

Chessum had a great game at 6. Can’t we start with three locks every game???

3 Go to comments
A
Alex 3 hours ago
'Borthwick may conclude George Martin is now indispensable'

Martin should be absolutely locked in as first choice tighthead lock for the foreseeable. Be good to see Tuima brought into the squad and given some game time tn the position too as he's the only other player at the moment with the size and power. Partnering them with a more athletic no 5 like Itoje, Chessum or Cole gives a real balance in set piece and loose play

3 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 3 hours ago
England stole Ireland's game plan and did it better than them

Gotta give credit to England. Didnt think they had it in them to play that way. Its a work in progress but shows their potential.

3 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 3 hours ago
Wales great George North announces international retirement

From the moment this lad stepped out on the field you could see he was destined to become a legend. What a great player he has turned out to be and really achieved alot with Wales. Made them a better team and really has been a top not finisher who always had the ability to run a defence ragged and if he couldnt do that he just ran right over them.

4 Go to comments
f
finn 5 hours ago
Ben Earl explains why he was unsatisfied with his Ireland display

I think assessing Earl really depends on what position he is playing. As a number 8 he’s more than good enough in defence, but as a 7 its not clear that he’s international standard. If Henry Pollock continues developing as expected England could have the blessing/curse of having the two best attacking opensides in the world, but with neither good enough defensively.

1 Go to comments
J
John 5 hours ago
2.6 million reasons why Wallabies review had to be released

2.6m AUS spent on flights, hotels, dinners and embarassing losses…sounds about right

8 Go to comments
D
David 5 hours ago
Chiefs may no longer be SRP favourites after underdog Reds’ famous upset

Chiefs were lacking good decision makers in those last 5 mins unlike the Canes who got the job done. That’s were Sam Cane, Brad Weber and Brodie from last year would have been useful. Canes looking sharp this year so far. How the Crusaders could have done with Cameron at 10?

2 Go to comments
D
Dan 6 hours ago
Now is the time for Borthwick to make bold selection call – Andy Goode

I’d start Ford and maybe have Slade take on the goal kicking. Smith probably gets flashbacks of England getting smoked by France at Twickenham last year.

7 Go to comments
R
Rodrigo 7 hours ago
Wales great George North announces international retirement

World class… great player.

4 Go to comments
N
Nickers 7 hours ago
Now is the time for Borthwick to make bold selection call – Andy Goode

I was thinking this too, but now AG has said it I know it must be wrong.

7 Go to comments
N
Nickers 7 hours ago
Eddie Jones eyes huge Japanese rankings surge with 'new style'

This guy will be back in the job market in 2 years. Sounds like he’s on a mission to destroy Japan’s attack the way he did with Australia.

4 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE 'Borthwick may conclude George Martin is now indispensable' 'Borthwick may conclude George Martin is now indispensable'
Search