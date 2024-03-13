All Blacks great tips more history-making pain for winless Crusaders
Rugby World Cup-winning All Black Mils Muliaina has tipped the Crusaders to create unwanted team history this week ahead of their Round Four clash with the ladder-leading Hurricanes in Christchurch.
For the first time since 1996, which was the inaugural season of the then-called Super 12, the Crusaders have begun their quest for Super Rugby glory with three losses from as many starts.
The Crusaders, who are searching for their eighth Super Rugby title in as many years, started their title defence with a loss on the road against the Chiefs and a Super Round upset defeat to the NSW Waratahs in Melbourne.
But after being beaten by the Fijian Drua in Lautoka on Saturday afternoon, the Crusaders are now just one loss away from what would be their worst start to a season in history.
In 1996 they lost their first three games but managed to draw their Round Four clash 16-all with Western Province.
All Blacks great Mils Muliaina believes the Crusaders’ winless start to Super Rugby Pacific will go from bad to worse on Friday evening when they take on the undefeated Hurricanes at Apollo Projects Stadium.
“I honestly think the Hurricanes are going to come away with this,” Muliaina said on Stan Sports’ The Call Up.
“They know how to go down there and be competitive.
“There’s a lot going on in the Crusaders camp but I think the Hurricanes are going to be too strong.”
After starting three different halfbacks across the opening few rounds, coach Rob Penney has stuck with the same No. 9 for the second week in a row after selecting England international Willi Heinz.
Heinz will partner playmaker Riley Hohepa in the halves. Hohepa only made his Super Rugby Pacific last weekend in the loss to the Drua in Fiji.
But the big team news for the Crusaders is the absence of their skipper. All Blacks and Crusaders lock Scott Barrett is expected to miss up to six weeks with a broken finger.
“Not the start they would’ve thought they would’ve had,” Muliaina said.
“Interesting to see how close these games have been. Last week, the biggest winning margin was 10 and that was against the Drua and (the Crusaders) lost.
“Certainly not good news, the fact that they’re 0-3. And their captain, he’s been really good, inspirational.
“They’ve still got some good cattle there. It’ll be interesting to see, Quentin Strange comes back into the fold of things.
“The big one at the moment is the fact that (Riley) Hohepa will now start for them… they need to bounce back against the number one team at the moment and that’s the Hurricanes.”
It’s a very different story for the Hurricanes, though, who are the only undefeated side in Super Rugby Pacific after the opening three rounds.
The Hurricanes kicked off their season with a clinical win over the Western Force in Perth and backed that up with a golden point thriller against the Reds in Melbourne.
But last weekend’s 29-21 win over the Blues in the capital was a statement win from a side that will be full of confidence and belief ahead of their trip down south.
“The thing is with them you still haven’t got (Jodie) Barrett back,” Muliaina explained
“Great game against the Blues, although the Blues will probably feel they didn’t get the balance right in terms of the bench and what unfolded, but they look settled, they look confident.
“The first three rounds were huge for them. To go over to Perth and then to Melbourne for the Super Round, and then to have this big game to follow up against the Blues, they’ve got some big confidence behind their team at the moment.
“They look really settled, really hardened up front,” he added. “Ruben Love, he’s in some sensational form but that’s on the back of that contact they’re winning up front.
“Really nice balance in terms of their loosies. Peter (Lakai) and Brandon Iose, they’re providing that balance and how good is it to see guys like Cam Roigard really stepping up? Gee, he’s got some power, he’s got some pace.”
Comments on RugbyPass
The *6-2 bench split* is increasing in frequency in the 6 nations, URC and Super rugby Pacific. Yes some tricky problems have emerged from early injuries. So interesting to see this evolve in our time. HOWEVER Who is brave enough to try the very recent innovation *7-1 bench split* ? Come on this is a like RWC finals, winner takes all, use it as experience for knockouts. If you are not at the top of the table (i.e. Ireland) take a risk, what is there to lose? France v England Ireland v scotland Italy V Wales GO Italy you can do it2 Go to comments
Too full of himself - yesterdays man. Agree with Colin!4 Go to comments
There is one reason Japan will not be in the top 4 - Jones.4 Go to comments
I agree chessum was great at 6 why change3 Go to comments
Jesus. Bonus points have meant that European teams now attack more and trailing teams keep playing all the way even when they are looking at defeat. Short memories. The matches used to be dire.2 Go to comments
Cloudy and cool morning here, as autumn begins to put it’s stamp on the land. At just under 18 C, I am wearing a light top. 27 C max today. I hope the daffodills are apppearing in your part of Wales, and sunny spring weather and all the joys that brings are soon upon your land. I really enjoyed that Wales v France game. Whilst Wales have not won a game, I feel that Warren Gatland has done an admitable job with his young team, and his best players have stepped up well. Aaron Wainright and Rio Dyer have been very good, never taking a backward step, and Tommy Reffell has just done what he dies every week, every game, this time for his country. Really, in my view, it is nonsense to talk of Gatland’s job being in danger. Give the man another couple of years to bring this group on. France were just frightening at times in this game, as well as a joy to watch. Fickou showing why he is one of the world’s best centres, the giant Meafou following in the footsteps of that other Australian giant, Will Skelton, and Nolann La Garrec(love that name) playing with such joy in his soul. That reverse pass ! That is a play that remains an image in the mind forever. Shades of the great gareth Edwards indeed. I would fear England may have drawn the short straw in this 6N of ‘24. I would not be wanting to be sitting here contemplating Ireland taking them on down in Lyon !13 Go to comments
OMG applaud, what a fantastic piece of writing. I am gobsmacked. Fatland has to go, he has taken enough. Fabien Galthié is an enigma. It does beg the question do you need one top coach? could it be a duo or a panel? Like Rassie and Jacques Nienaber? I am certain that you can not just be a technical genius. You need to have strong positive personal relationships (learnt that from Gordon Hunter). That is why ex teachers and policemen are good coaches as they value relationships, they speak a lot. John Hart spoke too much. It is a balance. I see Raphaël Ibanez in the shadows, I am sure he picks up all the broken pieces. SOLUTION: Maybe Galthié needs an equal partner (Hyde & Jekyll), clip his wings a bit and promote Ibanez a bit? Co-coach. However the French sports bureaucracy is next level. of note How good was Nolann Le Garrec! France have really loaded the scrum Damian Penaud at 36 tries is closing in on the French record by the great Serge Blanco - 38 oh and Duhan is also closing in.13 Go to comments
Maybe the Irish are a bit tired as the world’s best team. It’s a struggle at the top.3 Go to comments
Legend!4 Go to comments
Been a good player for the Sharks. Always had an eye for a finish and a real fighter on the pitch who sets the tone. Sometimes lacks the raw pace a winger needs and his wide defence at times lets him down not because he is a weak tackler but rather because he sometimes reads it wrong leaving the wider channels exposed. Still a good signing for Ulster2 Go to comments
Chessum had a great game at 6. Can’t we start with three locks every game???3 Go to comments
Martin should be absolutely locked in as first choice tighthead lock for the foreseeable. Be good to see Tuima brought into the squad and given some game time tn the position too as he's the only other player at the moment with the size and power. Partnering them with a more athletic no 5 like Itoje, Chessum or Cole gives a real balance in set piece and loose play3 Go to comments
Gotta give credit to England. Didnt think they had it in them to play that way. Its a work in progress but shows their potential.3 Go to comments
From the moment this lad stepped out on the field you could see he was destined to become a legend. What a great player he has turned out to be and really achieved alot with Wales. Made them a better team and really has been a top not finisher who always had the ability to run a defence ragged and if he couldnt do that he just ran right over them.4 Go to comments
I think assessing Earl really depends on what position he is playing. As a number 8 he’s more than good enough in defence, but as a 7 its not clear that he’s international standard. If Henry Pollock continues developing as expected England could have the blessing/curse of having the two best attacking opensides in the world, but with neither good enough defensively.1 Go to comments
2.6m AUS spent on flights, hotels, dinners and embarassing losses…sounds about right8 Go to comments
Chiefs were lacking good decision makers in those last 5 mins unlike the Canes who got the job done. That’s were Sam Cane, Brad Weber and Brodie from last year would have been useful. Canes looking sharp this year so far. How the Crusaders could have done with Cameron at 10?2 Go to comments
I’d start Ford and maybe have Slade take on the goal kicking. Smith probably gets flashbacks of England getting smoked by France at Twickenham last year.7 Go to comments
World class… great player.4 Go to comments
I was thinking this too, but now AG has said it I know it must be wrong.7 Go to comments