Fijian Drua name eight changes from team that beat Crusaders

The Fijian Drua will look to back up their big win over the reigning Super Rugby Pacific champion Crusaders with a new-look 23 against the Chiefs.

Four players have been shifted into the starting unit with a further four cracking the bench for the first time this season.

After a Man of the Match performance in round three, halfback Frank Lomani will be absent in Hamilton, with Simione Kuruvoli named at nine.

He’ll partner the young and promising Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula at 10 in a backline that features perhaps the competition’s form winger in Salestino Ravutaumada.

The explosive back row of Etonia Waqa, Vilive Miramira and captain Meli Derenalagi keep their strong combination intact along with Mesake Vocevoce and Leone Rotuisolia at lock.

The front row sees a change with Haereiti Hetet, Mesulame Dolokoto and Jone Koroiduadua set to square off with the Chiefs’ big boys.

Fijian Drua team to face the Chiefs

Haereiti Hetet Mesulame Dolokoto Jone Koroiduadua Mesake Vocevoce Leone Rotuisolia Etonia Waqa Vilive Miramira Meli Derenalagi Simione Kuruvoli Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula Junior Ratuva Michael Naitokani Iosefo Masi Selestino Ravutaumada Ilaisa Droasese

Reserves

16. Zuriel Togitama

17. Emosi Tuqiri

18. Samuela Tawake

19. Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta

20. Elia Canakaivata

21. Peni Matawalu

22. Kemu Valetini

23. Taniela Rakuro