Sevens

Second major SVNS head coach change as Blitzboks turn to legend

By Jon Newcombe
South Africa head coach Philip Snyman speaks to the team after the cup final win over Argentina on day two of the Emirates Dubai 7s at the Sevens Stadium on 3 December, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo credit: Mike Lee - KLC fotos for World Rugby

South Africa, winners of the Sevens World Series as recently as 2021, have changed their head coach with their future at the elite end of global international sevens in jeopardy.

In a reversal of roles, current head coach Sandile Ngcobo has been demoted to an assistant role with Blitzboks legend, Philip Snyman, stepping into the hot seat for the remainder of the SVNS series.

The Blitzboks, who had finished in the top two in 12 of the previous 16 HSBC SVNS seasons, are currently seventh on the standings after finishing ninth and 11th in the last two events in Vancouver and Los Angeles, respectively.

If the team fails to finish in the top eight of the standings, it will be required to play in a promotion and relegation series.

Ngcobo was promoted from Sevens Academy coach to take over from Neil Powell in September 2022, with Snyman, a former Blitzbok captain, appointed as assistant coach.

Snyman will now hold the head coach role until the end of July and the completion of the Olympic Games in Paris – for which the team has yet to qualify.

“We have a talented and experienced group of Sevens players, but they have underperformed since winning the opening event of the World Series in Dubai and results have only worsened,” said Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby, in a statement on Wednesday.

“We have yet to qualify for the Olympics and there is a danger that the team will not automatically retain its core status on the series. We greatly appreciate the honesty of Sandile’s approach and must praise him for placing the team’s needs above his personal ambitions.

“We will continue to invest in his development and believe he has a future in our systems. However, the short-term needs of the team are such that for continuity purposes we have given Philip the task of reviving the team’s fortunes.

“A review of the broader Sevens department’s structure will continue to ensure that it is fit for purpose. The Blitzboks have been a shining light for rugby for many seasons and we wish to see them on fire once again.”

South Africa’s decision comes soon after Fiji called time on Ben Gollings’ tenure as their head coach due to disappointing results.

Beyond 80 | Episode 4

Aotearoa Rugby Podcast | Who can truly be called the best rugby side in the world

Justin Marshall | The Big Jim Show | Full Episode

Sevens Challenger Montevideo - Day 3

Japan Rugby League One | Wildknights v Bravelupus | Full Match Replay

Boks Office | Episode 8 | Six Nations Round 4 Preview

Los Angeles HSBC SVNS - Day 3 - Full Replay

Boks Office | Episode 7 | Six Nations Round 3 Recap

Latest Features

FEATURE

'Borthwick may conclude George Martin is now indispensable'

All the best teams have an enforcer’s presence and in George Martin, England have a natural

FEATURE

The Last Chance Saloon

The final furlong is in sight and every nation will be stretching every sinew in order to depart this Six Nations with a pocketful of positives

FEATURE

How petit general Le Garrec inspired Jekyll-and-Hyde France

The Racing 92 tyro's Cardiff masterclass eased the pressure on his truculent coach Fabien Galthie.

Comments on RugbyPass

R
Red 6 minutes ago
Eddie Jones eyes huge Japanese rankings surge with 'new style'

Too full of himself - yesterdays man. Agree with Colin!

4 Go to comments
W
Willie 15 minutes ago
Eddie Jones eyes huge Japanese rankings surge with 'new style'

There is one reason Japan will not be in the top 4 - Jones.

4 Go to comments
j
john 52 minutes ago
'Borthwick may conclude George Martin is now indispensable'

I agree chessum was great at 6 why change

3 Go to comments
T
Turlough 58 minutes ago
Six Nations chief leaps to defence of bonus points amid criticism

Jesus. Bonus points have meant that European teams now attack more and trailing teams keep playing all the way even when they are looking at defeat. Short memories. The matches used to be dire.

1 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hours ago
How petit general Le Garrec inspired Jekyll-and-Hyde France

Cloudy and cool morning here, as autumn begins to put it’s stamp on the land. At just under 18 C, I am wearing a light top. 27 C max today. I hope the daffodills are apppearing in your part of Wales, and sunny spring weather and all the joys that brings are soon upon your land. I really enjoyed that Wales v France game. Whilst Wales have not won a game, I feel that Warren Gatland has done an admitable job with his young team, and his best players have stepped up well. Aaron Wainright and Rio Dyer have been very good, never taking a backward step, and Tommy Reffell has just done what he dies every week, every game, this time for his country. Really, in my view, it is nonsense to talk of Gatland’s job being in danger. Give the man another couple of years to bring this group on. France were just frightening at times in this game, as well as a joy to watch. Fickou showing why he is one of the world’s best centres, the giant Meafou following in the footsteps of that other Australian giant, Will Skelton, and Nolann La Garrec(love that name) playing with such joy in his soul. That reverse pass ! That is a play that remains an image in the mind forever. Shades of the great gareth Edwards indeed. I would fear England may have drawn the short straw in this 6N of ‘24. I would not be wanting to be sitting here contemplating Ireland taking them on down in Lyon !

13 Go to comments
R
Rugby 1 hours ago
How petit general Le Garrec inspired Jekyll-and-Hyde France

OMG applaud, what a fantastic piece of writing. I am gobsmacked. Fatland has to go, he has taken enough. Fabien Galthié is an enigma. It does beg the question do you need one top coach? could it be a duo or a panel? Like Rassie and Jacques Nienaber? I am certain that you can not just be a technical genius. You need to have strong positive personal relationships (learnt that from Gordon Hunter). That is why ex teachers and policemen are good coaches as they value relationships, they speak a lot. John Hart spoke too much. It is a balance. I see Raphaël Ibanez in the shadows, I am sure he picks up all the broken pieces. SOLUTION: Maybe Galthié needs an equal partner (Hyde & Jekyll), clip his wings a bit and promote Ibanez a bit? Co-coach. However the French sports bureaucracy is next level. of note How good was Nolann Le Garrec! France have really loaded the scrum Damian Penaud at 36 tries is closing in on the French record by the great Serge Blanco - 38 oh and Duhan is also closing in.

13 Go to comments
N
Natas 2 hours ago
England stole Ireland's game plan and did it better than them

Maybe the Irish are a bit tired as the world’s best team. It’s a struggle at the top.

3 Go to comments
T
Turlough 3 hours ago
Wales great George North announces international retirement

Legend!

4 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 3 hours ago
Werner Kok to become the first Ulster signing for 2024/25

Been a good player for the Sharks. Always had an eye for a finish and a real fighter on the pitch who sets the tone. Sometimes lacks the raw pace a winger needs and his wide defence at times lets him down not because he is a weak tackler but rather because he sometimes reads it wrong leaving the wider channels exposed. Still a good signing for Ulster

2 Go to comments
N
Neil 3 hours ago
'Borthwick may conclude George Martin is now indispensable'

Chessum had a great game at 6. Can’t we start with three locks every game???

3 Go to comments
A
Alex 3 hours ago
'Borthwick may conclude George Martin is now indispensable'

Martin should be absolutely locked in as first choice tighthead lock for the foreseeable. Be good to see Tuima brought into the squad and given some game time tn the position too as he's the only other player at the moment with the size and power. Partnering them with a more athletic no 5 like Itoje, Chessum or Cole gives a real balance in set piece and loose play

3 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 3 hours ago
England stole Ireland's game plan and did it better than them

Gotta give credit to England. Didnt think they had it in them to play that way. Its a work in progress but shows their potential.

3 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 3 hours ago
Wales great George North announces international retirement

From the moment this lad stepped out on the field you could see he was destined to become a legend. What a great player he has turned out to be and really achieved alot with Wales. Made them a better team and really has been a top not finisher who always had the ability to run a defence ragged and if he couldnt do that he just ran right over them.

4 Go to comments
f
finn 5 hours ago
Ben Earl explains why he was unsatisfied with his Ireland display

I think assessing Earl really depends on what position he is playing. As a number 8 he’s more than good enough in defence, but as a 7 its not clear that he’s international standard. If Henry Pollock continues developing as expected England could have the blessing/curse of having the two best attacking opensides in the world, but with neither good enough defensively.

1 Go to comments
J
John 5 hours ago
2.6 million reasons why Wallabies review had to be released

2.6m AUS spent on flights, hotels, dinners and embarassing losses…sounds about right

8 Go to comments
D
David 5 hours ago
Chiefs may no longer be SRP favourites after underdog Reds’ famous upset

Chiefs were lacking good decision makers in those last 5 mins unlike the Canes who got the job done. That’s were Sam Cane, Brad Weber and Brodie from last year would have been useful. Canes looking sharp this year so far. How the Crusaders could have done with Cameron at 10?

2 Go to comments
D
Dan 6 hours ago
Now is the time for Borthwick to make bold selection call – Andy Goode

I’d start Ford and maybe have Slade take on the goal kicking. Smith probably gets flashbacks of England getting smoked by France at Twickenham last year.

7 Go to comments
R
Rodrigo 7 hours ago
Wales great George North announces international retirement

World class… great player.

4 Go to comments
N
Nickers 7 hours ago
Now is the time for Borthwick to make bold selection call – Andy Goode

I was thinking this too, but now AG has said it I know it must be wrong.

7 Go to comments
N
Nickers 7 hours ago
Eddie Jones eyes huge Japanese rankings surge with 'new style'

This guy will be back in the job market in 2 years. Sounds like he’s on a mission to destroy Japan’s attack the way he did with Australia.

4 Go to comments
