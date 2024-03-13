What Wallabies great expects from Mark Nawaqanitawase at fullback
Wallabies legend Tim Horan is excited to see how Mark Nawaqanitawase fares at fullback for the Waratahs on Saturday evening after Max Jorgensen was ruled out of the clash against the visiting Blues with a hip injury.
Nawaqanitawase, who will move to the Sydney Roosters for next year’s NRL season, rose to superstar status with the Wallabies by starring on the right wing.
The 23-year-old was a shining line for the Wallabies during the Rugby World Cup in France, and Nawaqanitawase has continued to impress in Sky Blue this season.
But with the Waratahs’ injury toll rising to a staggering list of nine players, the Sydney-based club has been forced into some key changes to their starting XV and reserves.
Not only is Jorgensen out, but with both David Porecki and Mahe Vailanu being deemed unavailable, hooker Jay Fonokalafi received the callup from coach Darren Coleman while working on a building site during the week.
But injuries aside, two-time Rugby World Cup-winning Wallaby Tim Horan is excited to see how “Marky Mark” goes out the back in this weekend’s Super Rugby Pacific clash.
“I think that’s a good option,” Horan said on Stan Sports’ The Call Up.
“We’ve tried so many different fullbacks for the Wallabies over the years – you look at Tom Banks, Tom Wright, (Andrew) Kellaway of course, last year Ben Donaldson.
“Mark Nawaqanitawase, I think it’s good. It’s probably going to open up his eyes to the game a bit more… when you’re on the wing for such a long time, sometimes you’ve got to go looking for work where if you’re at 15 the ball is going to find you a lot more.
“He’ll get more opportunities at the back.”
The Waratahs face a tough challenge this weekend with the Blues also vying to return to winning ways after falling to the Hurricanes in Wellington in Round Three.
But coach Vern Cotter has welcomed back the cavalry into the starting side with All Blacks Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Hoskins Sotutu and Caleb Clarke among those named to return.
“For the Blues, however, they’ll be hurting after the loss against the Hurricanes,” former All Black Mils Muliaina said on the same show.
“Ofa Tu’ungafasi comes back in so plenty of experience. (Mark) Tele’a, he was extraordinary.
“The big thing for me last week was when they did lose those backs, they had to play a different sort of style. It was almost like helter-skelter and it almost sort of came off to a certain degree.
“I love the fact that they’ve got now Akira Ioane and also Hoskins Sotutu who came off the bench last week, he ended up playing in the midfield… they’ll bring plenty of physicality which they are going to need.
“Caleb Clarke comes into it and obviously Bryce Heem in the midfield. He’ll bring stability in terms of the ball carry but defensively as well, especially when you look at the likes of (Tane) Edmed on the other side who can tear backlines to pieces.”
Comments on RugbyPass
“I’ve always understood the doubts some people have about Robertson” - Coming from someone who earns a bit of cash for writing occasional gobbledegook, it’s a bit ironic. But i guess those of us who feel small, sometimes feel bigger, when we doubt greatness.1 Go to comments
The *6-2 bench split* is increasing in frequency in the 6 nations, URC and Super rugby Pacific. Yes some tricky problems have emerged from early injuries. So interesting to see this evolve in our time. Thanks Dr Erasmus. HOWEVER Who is brave enough to try the very recent innovation *7-1 bench split* ? Come on this is a like RWC finals, winner takes all, use it as experience for knockouts. If you are not at the top of the table (i.e. Ireland) take a risk, what is there to lose? France v England Ireland v scotland Italy V Wales GO Italy you can do it2 Go to comments
Too full of himself - yesterdays man. Agree with Colin!4 Go to comments
There is one reason Japan will not be in the top 4 - Jones.4 Go to comments
I agree chessum was great at 6 why change3 Go to comments
Jesus. Bonus points have meant that European teams now attack more and trailing teams keep playing all the way even when they are looking at defeat. Short memories. The matches used to be dire.2 Go to comments
Cloudy and cool morning here, as autumn begins to put it’s stamp on the land. At just under 18 C, I am wearing a light top. 27 C max today. I hope the daffodills are apppearing in your part of Wales, and sunny spring weather and all the joys that brings are soon upon your land. I really enjoyed that Wales v France game. Whilst Wales have not won a game, I feel that Warren Gatland has done an admitable job with his young team, and his best players have stepped up well. Aaron Wainright and Rio Dyer have been very good, never taking a backward step, and Tommy Reffell has just done what he dies every week, every game, this time for his country. Really, in my view, it is nonsense to talk of Gatland’s job being in danger. Give the man another couple of years to bring this group on. France were just frightening at times in this game, as well as a joy to watch. Fickou showing why he is one of the world’s best centres, the giant Meafou following in the footsteps of that other Australian giant, Will Skelton, and Nolann La Garrec(love that name) playing with such joy in his soul. That reverse pass ! That is a play that remains an image in the mind forever. Shades of the great gareth Edwards indeed. I would fear England may have drawn the short straw in this 6N of ‘24. I would not be wanting to be sitting here contemplating Ireland taking them on down in Lyon !14 Go to comments
OMG applaud, what a fantastic piece of writing. I am gobsmacked. Fatland has to go, he has taken enough. Fabien Galthié is an enigma. It does beg the question do you need one top coach? could it be a duo or a panel? Like Rassie and Jacques Nienaber? I am certain that you can not just be a technical genius. You need to have strong positive personal relationships (learnt that from Gordon Hunter). That is why ex teachers and policemen are good coaches as they value relationships, they speak a lot. John Hart spoke too much. It is a balance. I see Raphaël Ibanez in the shadows, I am sure he picks up all the broken pieces. SOLUTION: Maybe Galthié needs an equal partner (Hyde & Jekyll), clip his wings a bit and promote Ibanez a bit? Co-coach. Or like the Bokke, players and coaches have input into ideas. However the French sports bureaucracy is next level. of note How good was Nolann Le Garrec! France have really loaded the scrum Damian Penaud at 36 tries is closing in on the French record by the great Serge Blanco - 38 oh and Duhan is also closing in.14 Go to comments
Maybe the Irish are a bit tired as the world’s best team. It’s a struggle at the top.3 Go to comments
Legend!4 Go to comments
Been a good player for the Sharks. Always had an eye for a finish and a real fighter on the pitch who sets the tone. Sometimes lacks the raw pace a winger needs and his wide defence at times lets him down not because he is a weak tackler but rather because he sometimes reads it wrong leaving the wider channels exposed. Still a good signing for Ulster2 Go to comments
Chessum had a great game at 6. Can’t we start with three locks every game???3 Go to comments
Martin should be absolutely locked in as first choice tighthead lock for the foreseeable. Be good to see Tuima brought into the squad and given some game time tn the position too as he's the only other player at the moment with the size and power. Partnering them with a more athletic no 5 like Itoje, Chessum or Cole gives a real balance in set piece and loose play3 Go to comments
Gotta give credit to England. Didnt think they had it in them to play that way. Its a work in progress but shows their potential.3 Go to comments
From the moment this lad stepped out on the field you could see he was destined to become a legend. What a great player he has turned out to be and really achieved alot with Wales. Made them a better team and really has been a top not finisher who always had the ability to run a defence ragged and if he couldnt do that he just ran right over them.4 Go to comments
I think assessing Earl really depends on what position he is playing. As a number 8 he’s more than good enough in defence, but as a 7 its not clear that he’s international standard. If Henry Pollock continues developing as expected England could have the blessing/curse of having the two best attacking opensides in the world, but with neither good enough defensively.1 Go to comments
2.6m AUS spent on flights, hotels, dinners and embarassing losses…sounds about right8 Go to comments
Chiefs were lacking good decision makers in those last 5 mins unlike the Canes who got the job done. That’s were Sam Cane, Brad Weber and Brodie from last year would have been useful. Canes looking sharp this year so far. How the Crusaders could have done with Cameron at 10?2 Go to comments
I’d start Ford and maybe have Slade take on the goal kicking. Smith probably gets flashbacks of England getting smoked by France at Twickenham last year.7 Go to comments
World class… great player.4 Go to comments