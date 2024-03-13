Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
29 - 21
FT
25 - 19
FT
31 - 29
FT
23 - 22
FT
24 - 45
FT
Friday
02:05
Friday
04:35
Friday
07:00
Friday
15:00
U20
Friday
15:30
U20
Friday
16:00
U20
Friday
23:35
Saturday
02:30
Saturday
04:35
Saturday
10:15
Saturday
12:45
Saturday
16:00
Super Rugby Pacific

What Wallabies great expects from Mark Nawaqanitawase at fullback

By Finn Morton
Mark Nawaqanitawase of the Waratahs looks on during the round 15 Super Rugby Pacific match between NSW Waratahs and Moana Pasifika at Allianz Stadium on June 03, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Wallabies legend Tim Horan is excited to see how Mark Nawaqanitawase fares at fullback for the Waratahs on Saturday evening after Max Jorgensen was ruled out of the clash against the visiting Blues with a hip injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nawaqanitawase, who will move to the Sydney Roosters for next year’s NRL season, rose to superstar status with the Wallabies by starring on the right wing.

The 23-year-old was a shining line for the Wallabies during the Rugby World Cup in France, and Nawaqanitawase has continued to impress in Sky Blue this season.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
0
Draws
0
Wins
5
Average Points scored
17
39
First try wins
60%
Home team wins
60%

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

But with the Waratahs’ injury toll rising to a staggering list of nine players, the Sydney-based club has been forced into some key changes to their starting XV and reserves.

Not only is Jorgensen out, but with both David Porecki and Mahe Vailanu being deemed unavailable, hooker Jay Fonokalafi received the callup from coach Darren Coleman while working on a building site during the week.

But injuries aside, two-time Rugby World Cup-winning Wallaby Tim Horan is excited to see how “Marky Mark” goes out the back in this weekend’s Super Rugby Pacific clash.

“I think that’s a good option,” Horan said on Stan Sports’ The Call Up.

“We’ve tried so many different fullbacks for the Wallabies over the years – you look at Tom Banks, Tom Wright, (Andrew) Kellaway of course, last year Ben Donaldson.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mark Nawaqanitawase, I think it’s good. It’s probably going to open up his eyes to the game a bit more… when you’re on the wing for such a long time, sometimes you’ve got to go looking for work where if you’re at 15 the ball is going to find you a lot more.

Related

All Blacks great tips more history-making pain for winless Crusaders

Rugby World Cup-winning All Black Mils Muliaina has tipped the Crusaders to create unwanted team history this weekend.

Read Now

“He’ll get more opportunities at the back.”

The Waratahs face a tough challenge this weekend with the Blues also vying to return to winning ways after falling to the Hurricanes in Wellington in Round Three.

But coach Vern Cotter has welcomed back the cavalry into the starting side with All Blacks Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Hoskins Sotutu and Caleb Clarke among those named to return.

“For the Blues, however, they’ll be hurting after the loss against the Hurricanes,” former All Black Mils Muliaina said on the same show.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ofa Tu’ungafasi comes back in so plenty of experience. (Mark) Tele’a, he was extraordinary.

“The big thing for me last week was when they did lose those backs, they had to play a different sort of style. It was almost like helter-skelter and it almost sort of came off to a certain degree.

“I love the fact that they’ve got now Akira Ioane and also Hoskins Sotutu who came off the bench last week, he ended up playing in the midfield… they’ll bring plenty of physicality which they are going to need.

“Caleb Clarke comes into it and obviously Bryce Heem in the midfield. He’ll bring stability in terms of the ball carry but defensively as well, especially when you look at the likes of (Tane) Edmed on the other side who can tear backlines to pieces.”

Recommended

Forgotten former Hurricane set for debut with Western Force

The Crusaders start to the season shows their loss is the All Blacks gain

OPINION

Second major SVNS head coach change as Blitzboks turn to legend

BREAKING

Gloucester statement: The signing of Christian Wade from Racing

BREAKING
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Beyond 80 | Episode 4

Aotearoa Rugby Podcast | Who can truly be called the best rugby side in the world

Justin Marshall | The Big Jim Show | Full Episode

Sevens Challenger Montevideo - Day 3

Japan Rugby League One | Wildknights v Bravelupus | Full Match Replay

Boks Office | Episode 8 | Six Nations Round 4 Preview

Los Angeles HSBC SVNS - Day 3 - Full Replay

Boks Office | Episode 7 | Six Nations Round 3 Recap

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

2

Now is the time for Borthwick to make bold selection call – Andy Goode

3

Ireland handed double injury boost ahead of Six Nations decider

4

Fans hungry for top ranked clash snap up Springbok tickets in record time

5

Clive Woodward calls out Ben Earl over post-match comments

6

England wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso out of France clash

7

Ex England centre Jonathan Joseph to team up with Zach Mercer again

8

Incensed Andy Farrell caught in tunnel spat with Steve Borthwick

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

'Borthwick may conclude George Martin is now indispensable'

All the best teams have an enforcer’s presence and in George Martin, England have a natural

FEATURE

The Last Chance Saloon

The final furlong is in sight and every nation will be stretching every sinew in order to depart this Six Nations with a pocketful of positives

FEATURE

How petit general Le Garrec inspired Jekyll-and-Hyde France

The Racing 92 tyro's Cardiff masterclass eased the pressure on his truculent coach Fabien Galthie.

Comments on RugbyPass

h
h 1 hours ago
The Crusaders start to the season shows their loss is the All Blacks gain

“I’ve always understood the doubts some people have about Robertson” - Coming from someone who earns a bit of cash for writing occasional gobbledegook, it’s a bit ironic. But i guess those of us who feel small, sometimes feel bigger, when we doubt greatness.

1 Go to comments
R
Rugby 1 hours ago
Six Nations chief leaps to defence of bonus points amid criticism

The *6-2 bench split* is increasing in frequency in the 6 nations, URC and Super rugby Pacific. Yes some tricky problems have emerged from early injuries. So interesting to see this evolve in our time. Thanks Dr Erasmus. HOWEVER Who is brave enough to try the very recent innovation *7-1 bench split* ? Come on this is a like RWC finals, winner takes all, use it as experience for knockouts. If you are not at the top of the table (i.e. Ireland) take a risk, what is there to lose? France v England Ireland v scotland Italy V Wales GO Italy you can do it

2 Go to comments
R
Red 3 hours ago
Eddie Jones eyes huge Japanese rankings surge with 'new style'

Too full of himself - yesterdays man. Agree with Colin!

4 Go to comments
W
Willie 3 hours ago
Eddie Jones eyes huge Japanese rankings surge with 'new style'

There is one reason Japan will not be in the top 4 - Jones.

4 Go to comments
j
john 3 hours ago
'Borthwick may conclude George Martin is now indispensable'

I agree chessum was great at 6 why change

3 Go to comments
T
Turlough 4 hours ago
Six Nations chief leaps to defence of bonus points amid criticism

Jesus. Bonus points have meant that European teams now attack more and trailing teams keep playing all the way even when they are looking at defeat. Short memories. The matches used to be dire.

2 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 4 hours ago
How petit general Le Garrec inspired Jekyll-and-Hyde France

Cloudy and cool morning here, as autumn begins to put it’s stamp on the land. At just under 18 C, I am wearing a light top. 27 C max today. I hope the daffodills are apppearing in your part of Wales, and sunny spring weather and all the joys that brings are soon upon your land. I really enjoyed that Wales v France game. Whilst Wales have not won a game, I feel that Warren Gatland has done an admitable job with his young team, and his best players have stepped up well. Aaron Wainright and Rio Dyer have been very good, never taking a backward step, and Tommy Reffell has just done what he dies every week, every game, this time for his country. Really, in my view, it is nonsense to talk of Gatland’s job being in danger. Give the man another couple of years to bring this group on. France were just frightening at times in this game, as well as a joy to watch. Fickou showing why he is one of the world’s best centres, the giant Meafou following in the footsteps of that other Australian giant, Will Skelton, and Nolann La Garrec(love that name) playing with such joy in his soul. That reverse pass ! That is a play that remains an image in the mind forever. Shades of the great gareth Edwards indeed. I would fear England may have drawn the short straw in this 6N of ‘24. I would not be wanting to be sitting here contemplating Ireland taking them on down in Lyon !

14 Go to comments
R
Rugby 4 hours ago
How petit general Le Garrec inspired Jekyll-and-Hyde France

OMG applaud, what a fantastic piece of writing. I am gobsmacked. Fatland has to go, he has taken enough. Fabien Galthié is an enigma. It does beg the question do you need one top coach? could it be a duo or a panel? Like Rassie and Jacques Nienaber? I am certain that you can not just be a technical genius. You need to have strong positive personal relationships (learnt that from Gordon Hunter). That is why ex teachers and policemen are good coaches as they value relationships, they speak a lot. John Hart spoke too much. It is a balance. I see Raphaël Ibanez in the shadows, I am sure he picks up all the broken pieces. SOLUTION: Maybe Galthié needs an equal partner (Hyde & Jekyll), clip his wings a bit and promote Ibanez a bit? Co-coach. Or like the Bokke, players and coaches have input into ideas. However the French sports bureaucracy is next level. of note How good was Nolann Le Garrec! France have really loaded the scrum Damian Penaud at 36 tries is closing in on the French record by the great Serge Blanco - 38 oh and Duhan is also closing in.

14 Go to comments
N
Natas 5 hours ago
England stole Ireland's game plan and did it better than them

Maybe the Irish are a bit tired as the world’s best team. It’s a struggle at the top.

3 Go to comments
T
Turlough 6 hours ago
Wales great George North announces international retirement

Legend!

4 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 6 hours ago
Werner Kok to become the first Ulster signing for 2024/25

Been a good player for the Sharks. Always had an eye for a finish and a real fighter on the pitch who sets the tone. Sometimes lacks the raw pace a winger needs and his wide defence at times lets him down not because he is a weak tackler but rather because he sometimes reads it wrong leaving the wider channels exposed. Still a good signing for Ulster

2 Go to comments
N
Neil 6 hours ago
'Borthwick may conclude George Martin is now indispensable'

Chessum had a great game at 6. Can’t we start with three locks every game???

3 Go to comments
A
Alex 6 hours ago
'Borthwick may conclude George Martin is now indispensable'

Martin should be absolutely locked in as first choice tighthead lock for the foreseeable. Be good to see Tuima brought into the squad and given some game time tn the position too as he's the only other player at the moment with the size and power. Partnering them with a more athletic no 5 like Itoje, Chessum or Cole gives a real balance in set piece and loose play

3 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 6 hours ago
England stole Ireland's game plan and did it better than them

Gotta give credit to England. Didnt think they had it in them to play that way. Its a work in progress but shows their potential.

3 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 6 hours ago
Wales great George North announces international retirement

From the moment this lad stepped out on the field you could see he was destined to become a legend. What a great player he has turned out to be and really achieved alot with Wales. Made them a better team and really has been a top not finisher who always had the ability to run a defence ragged and if he couldnt do that he just ran right over them.

4 Go to comments
f
finn 8 hours ago
Ben Earl explains why he was unsatisfied with his Ireland display

I think assessing Earl really depends on what position he is playing. As a number 8 he’s more than good enough in defence, but as a 7 its not clear that he’s international standard. If Henry Pollock continues developing as expected England could have the blessing/curse of having the two best attacking opensides in the world, but with neither good enough defensively.

1 Go to comments
J
John 8 hours ago
2.6 million reasons why Wallabies review had to be released

2.6m AUS spent on flights, hotels, dinners and embarassing losses…sounds about right

8 Go to comments
D
David 9 hours ago
Chiefs may no longer be SRP favourites after underdog Reds’ famous upset

Chiefs were lacking good decision makers in those last 5 mins unlike the Canes who got the job done. That’s were Sam Cane, Brad Weber and Brodie from last year would have been useful. Canes looking sharp this year so far. How the Crusaders could have done with Cameron at 10?

2 Go to comments
D
Dan 10 hours ago
Now is the time for Borthwick to make bold selection call – Andy Goode

I’d start Ford and maybe have Slade take on the goal kicking. Smith probably gets flashbacks of England getting smoked by France at Twickenham last year.

7 Go to comments
R
Rodrigo 10 hours ago
Wales great George North announces international retirement

World class… great player.

4 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Fans hungry for top ranked clash snap up Springbok tickets in record time Fans hungry for top ranked clash snap up Springbok tickets
Search