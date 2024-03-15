Winless Crusaders create unwanted history as Hurricanes snatch thriller late
For the first time ever, the Crusaders have started a Super Rugby season with four defeats from as many starts after a late Justin Sangster try snatched a 14-10 win for the Hurricanes in Christchurch.
It wasn’t the prettiest game at times with plenty of loose ball in tough conditions at Apollo Projects Stadium, but the Hurricanes did enough in the end to emerge victorious.
The ladder-leading Hurricanes have maintained their unbeaten start to the season but it’s exactly the opposite for the Crusaders who have collected a losing bonus point against New Zealand opposition for the second time this season.
With a cheer from the crowd, one-Test All Black Brett Cameron kicked off proceedings on a wet and greasy Friday evening. This game promised plenty of excitement and running rugby on paper, but Mother Nature had other ideas during a scrappy start to the contest.
Both teams struggled to settle in and find their groove during the opening exchanges as fans watching live at the ground and at home on their TV witnessed two minutes of dropped passes and loose balls, as well as a penalty awarded each way.
The Crusaders could’ve opened the scoring through fly-half Riley Hohepa who lined up a penalty attempt from close range in the 5th minute. But Hohepa, who was on his starting debut in Super Rugby Pacific, shanked the kick wide left.
Hohepa immediately dropped his head. The Hurricanes ended up pouncing on that missed opportunity as they began to take some control over the contest.
Crusaders flanker Tom Christie was penalised near halfway which gave Brett Cameron the chance to kick the Canes into the home side’s 22. From there, the visitors threw everything at the defending champions.
Just after the 10-minute mark, the Hurricanes unleashed their first genuine assault on the Crusaders’ try line. Co-captain Asafo Aumua offered a clan throw into the team’s lineout, and after retaining the pill, they ended up mere metres out from the line soon after.
The Hurricanes had an advantage, and with a wayward pass from Cam Roigard seeing the play blown up by the referee, the visitors were given the option to kick for points or go again.
Five metres out from the try line, directly in front, the Canes opted for the scrum – and it worked out for them. Prop Tyrel Lomax crashed over only a few moments later.
The momentum was well and truly in the Hurricanes’ favour as they took control of the contest, but they couldn’t add to their lead.
Shortly after the Lomax try, Brett Cameron pushed what appeared to be a relatively routine penalty attempt wide right from inside the 22.
That kept the Crusaders in with a chance.
Right wing Josh Moorby had a blistering 10-minute period which included a stunning break into the Crusaders’ 22 and some clever work on defence. But once again, no points were scored.
It was actually the Crusaders who looked the more likely to score. Wing Macca Springer broke down the right edge in the 36th minute and after knocking a kick in behind the Canes’ defensive line, Springer looked an odds-on favourite to reel in the loose ball.
But Ruben Love came out of nowhere to save the day. Love dove onto the ball to secure a goal line dropout for the Hurricanes which allowed them to relieve pressure with the half-time break not too far away.
After the break, the teams came back onto the field for the second term and it appeared to be more of the same. The Crusaders would offer something, and the Hurricanes would stand tall before returning the favour.
But, out of nowhere, Cam Roigard silenced the Christchurch crowd with a 70-metre runaway try just after the break.
Roigard was still out of breath as the TMO called the play back for a knock-on. No try was awarded as the chess match continued.
The war raged on as minutes ticked by. It was an unpredictable clash between two great rivals and to the delight of the crowd, it was the hosts who struck next.
Playing with an advantage, Crusaders No. 8 Cullen Grace crashed over for a score less than 15 minutes into the second half. Both teams were locked at 7-all.
The scrappiness continued as both teams searched for the breakthrough with about 15 minutes to play. Confusion at the lineout saw the Hurricanes turnover the ball inside the Crusaders’ 22.
But a rushed Riley Hohepa clearance kick gifted the Hurricanes with another golden opportunity deep inside the red zone. Phase after phase, they began to make their way forward.
But more loose ball and a turnover at the breakdown saw the Crusaders hang on once again. It was desperate defence from the reigning champions and it was working.
Then, Asafo Aumua failed to hit his target at the lineout. The ball went down the other end and, almost suddenly, the Crusaders were on the front foot to strike – and strike they did.
An infringement at the set piece saw Riley Hohepa line up a tough penalty 15 metres in from the right touchline. Hohepa nailed the attempt to give the Crusaders the lead for the first time.
10-7 Crusaders. Only nine minutes remained.
The Hurricanes had their chance, with Brett Cameron lining up an attempt directly in front about 41-metres back, but the playmaker sent the attempt wide.
10-7 Crusaders. But this time, only seven minutes remained.
TJ Perenara and Josh Moorby were both involved in a stunning Hurricanes break which almost ended up in a try. But they were dragged down just short but had a penalty to play with.
After opting to go for the corner, Peter Lakai failed to gather the throw but the Hurricanes still ended up with possession. The quest for a match-winner continued.
As the onslaught continued, Crusaders replacement Jamie Hannah was shown a yellow card. With history on the line in this clash, a tense finale awaited.
The scrum was pulled up for a penalty, but after a Du’Plessis Kirifi quick tap, the Canes crossed for the match-stealing try with only a few minutes to play.
Replacement Justin Sangster was the hero.
After the full-time siren, in the final play of the match, Crusaders prop Owen Franks was shown a yellow card for a high shot. It was a sour end to an otherwise thrilling New Zealand derby.
Comments on RugbyPass
When are we going to get consistency in refereeing, penalty against the Crusaders for not allowing the player to stand after going to ground with the ball, then happens to the Crusaders 3 times with no penalty1 Go to comments
Sonja McLoughlin has to be the very worst interviewer in the world. How on earth she got the job in the first place is beyond me. Probably related to some big boss in the BBC. I mute her interviews she's so irritating!12 Go to comments
Hows about commenting on the action instead of telln us first hand who is bein subbed off n on.1 Go to comments
“Wales aren’t delivering the goods results-wise, yet the country is still packed with talent” is it still packed with talent? is it really? Wales to me look increasingly like a side that are incredibly well coached, but simply don’t have the players to remain a top 8 side. You could say they are the new Japan.2 Go to comments
yes bit how many of there number 10s are playing for other teams the hurricanes 10 is from christchurch isnt he?5 Go to comments
Hartley, nothing but a thug10 Go to comments
It’s funny isn’t it how the long line of 1st 5s has come out of Christchurch. Wayne Smith, merhtens, carter, mounga. It’s seems so long they had an endless stream of talent. This poor kid steps in and after 3 games he is being treated like he is nothing. Bit unfair.5 Go to comments
“The harder I work, the luckier I get…” Gary Player. Also a South African…282 Go to comments
Bennie girl already wetting her panties in terror….24 Go to comments
Great article. I was starting to get upset but you came back solidly, like you replaced your pack! Any team can do it and as for flair I am constantly surprised at how some forwards dummy the backline players. A prop dummying a centre keeps me pumped!25 Go to comments
Canterbury and more recently the Crusaders have/had the “Very Best Team Culture of any rugby team in the World. Overseas coaches have tried to emulate this phenomenon. Simply they can’t. Players will come and go. The Crusaders will find a way. Robertson is a huge loss. There will be a number 10 out there who will surprise us all. Their “motivation” will have to come within the team this year. Super Rugby has “weakened” since South African Teams have gone. Robertson needs to work his “magic” for the All Blacks.5 Go to comments
Hi Brett, so this is where you hang out these days. I’ve been missing you over at the other place. The juice bit for me is how it gives the lie to the stuff about going for youth with a view to 2027. The wild expenditure suggests Hamish was desperate to go deep. This opens a window on many interesting questions. What was the real reason for axing experience, defying the world cup wisdom of multitudes? Was the youth/2027 a deliberatly disingenuous cover story for a desperate bid? Or was it a true aim at first, but Hamish panicked at the hurdle as the foolhardiness became apparent and started chucking out money desperately, aware he had led the show into the ground? Best wishes12 Go to comments
I think you fundamentally misunderstand the Springboks and Rassie. Rassie first coached the cheetahs and with that team he used multiphase attacks with planned moves coming off second, third and fourth phase. He used his light system way back then and then with the stormers he did the same. Munster, when coached by him, were exciting to watch and opened up defences with strong attacking play. The Springboks are pragmatic, they play whats in front of them. They played the games against NZ in the final and England in the semi with a basic game plan because it was wet. In every other game they ran the ball a significant amount. Against France they even turned down the three on several occassions in search of the try and ran the ball a lot during that match. Against Scotland they attacked for large portions of the match. Against Ireland they were not allowed to develop phases because Ireland kept winning turnovers but they ran plenty of ball in that game only losing narrowly to a side who were better at retaining the ball. Rassie has brought in Brown to develop their attacking game further because he knows with law changes the Boks need to adapt further and winning the next world cup will need a higher ball in play time and a team that can retain the ball more and break down defences with good movement and attacking plays. Rassie is not a dictator but rather an innovator open to ideas and with Brown they will collaborate on how to get the best out of their players.24 Go to comments
Well different tactics have different merits and each needs specialised players and talent to pull them off so why the 6-2 is demonised is beyond me. Its a valid tactic and bench strength in this age of big benches is something that is used as a weapon by all teams so why shouldnt teams be able to decide how they want to use that weapon. This endless drove of righteous crusaders who hate the idea of a 6-2 and claim its spoiling the game would rather everyone conforms to the same standard but that would remove interesting narratives and create boring predictable use of the bench. This would create an even less interesting spectacle and would harm the game25 Go to comments
so SA teams even know how to attack?24 Go to comments
The problem is, Fisher likes his teams to incessantly cheat when they are under pressure, like kiwis. His Brumbies teams did it and so did the Wallabies when he was coaching under Rennie. He will get on well with the Acerbic Hobbit. Look how much the Reds penalty rate has dropped now that hopeless kiwi Thorn is not coaching the Reds6 Go to comments
Getting the team back together, the one that was making progress before it was unceremoniously jettisoned by McLennan and Jones.6 Go to comments
go hurricanes!!14 Go to comments
Traitor, although he wouldn't have made it into AB’s10 Go to comments
So what’s new, give them a break. With all the players missing from last years team, it’s going to take them awhile to come right & be competitive again. Next year, you’ll be singing their praises. All teams have down time. From international teams down to grassroots5 Go to comments