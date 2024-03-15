Winless Crusaders create unwanted history as Hurricanes snatch thriller late

For the first time ever, the Crusaders have started a Super Rugby season with four defeats from as many starts after a late Justin Sangster try snatched a 14-10 win for the Hurricanes in Christchurch.

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn’t the prettiest game at times with plenty of loose ball in tough conditions at Apollo Projects Stadium, but the Hurricanes did enough in the end to emerge victorious.

The ladder-leading Hurricanes have maintained their unbeaten start to the season but it’s exactly the opposite for the Crusaders who have collected a losing bonus point against New Zealand opposition for the second time this season.

With a cheer from the crowd, one-Test All Black Brett Cameron kicked off proceedings on a wet and greasy Friday evening. This game promised plenty of excitement and running rugby on paper, but Mother Nature had other ideas during a scrappy start to the contest.

Both teams struggled to settle in and find their groove during the opening exchanges as fans watching live at the ground and at home on their TV witnessed two minutes of dropped passes and loose balls, as well as a penalty awarded each way.

The Crusaders could’ve opened the scoring through fly-half Riley Hohepa who lined up a penalty attempt from close range in the 5th minute. But Hohepa, who was on his starting debut in Super Rugby Pacific, shanked the kick wide left.

Hohepa immediately dropped his head. The Hurricanes ended up pouncing on that missed opportunity as they began to take some control over the contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crusaders flanker Tom Christie was penalised near halfway which gave Brett Cameron the chance to kick the Canes into the home side’s 22. From there, the visitors threw everything at the defending champions.

Just after the 10-minute mark, the Hurricanes unleashed their first genuine assault on the Crusaders’ try line. Co-captain Asafo Aumua offered a clan throw into the team’s lineout, and after retaining the pill, they ended up mere metres out from the line soon after.



Match Summary 1 Penalty Goals 0 1 Tries 2 1 Conversions 2 0 Drop Goals 0 115 Carries 169 2 Line Breaks 3 13 Turnovers Lost 14 4 Turnovers Won 3

The Hurricanes had an advantage, and with a wayward pass from Cam Roigard seeing the play blown up by the referee, the visitors were given the option to kick for points or go again.

Five metres out from the try line, directly in front, the Canes opted for the scrum – and it worked out for them. Prop Tyrel Lomax crashed over only a few moments later.

ADVERTISEMENT

The momentum was well and truly in the Hurricanes’ favour as they took control of the contest, but they couldn’t add to their lead.

Shortly after the Lomax try, Brett Cameron pushed what appeared to be a relatively routine penalty attempt wide right from inside the 22.

That kept the Crusaders in with a chance.

Right wing Josh Moorby had a blistering 10-minute period which included a stunning break into the Crusaders’ 22 and some clever work on defence. But once again, no points were scored.

It was actually the Crusaders who looked the more likely to score. Wing Macca Springer broke down the right edge in the 36th minute and after knocking a kick in behind the Canes’ defensive line, Springer looked an odds-on favourite to reel in the loose ball.

But Ruben Love came out of nowhere to save the day. Love dove onto the ball to secure a goal line dropout for the Hurricanes which allowed them to relieve pressure with the half-time break not too far away.

After the break, the teams came back onto the field for the second term and it appeared to be more of the same. The Crusaders would offer something, and the Hurricanes would stand tall before returning the favour.

But, out of nowhere, Cam Roigard silenced the Christchurch crowd with a 70-metre runaway try just after the break.

Roigard was still out of breath as the TMO called the play back for a knock-on. No try was awarded as the chess match continued.

The war raged on as minutes ticked by. It was an unpredictable clash between two great rivals and to the delight of the crowd, it was the hosts who struck next.

Playing with an advantage, Crusaders No. 8 Cullen Grace crashed over for a score less than 15 minutes into the second half. Both teams were locked at 7-all.

The scrappiness continued as both teams searched for the breakthrough with about 15 minutes to play. Confusion at the lineout saw the Hurricanes turnover the ball inside the Crusaders’ 22.

But a rushed Riley Hohepa clearance kick gifted the Hurricanes with another golden opportunity deep inside the red zone. Phase after phase, they began to make their way forward.

But more loose ball and a turnover at the breakdown saw the Crusaders hang on once again. It was desperate defence from the reigning champions and it was working.

Then, Asafo Aumua failed to hit his target at the lineout. The ball went down the other end and, almost suddenly, the Crusaders were on the front foot to strike – and strike they did.



An infringement at the set piece saw Riley Hohepa line up a tough penalty 15 metres in from the right touchline. Hohepa nailed the attempt to give the Crusaders the lead for the first time.

10-7 Crusaders. Only nine minutes remained.

The Hurricanes had their chance, with Brett Cameron lining up an attempt directly in front about 41-metres back, but the playmaker sent the attempt wide.

10-7 Crusaders. But this time, only seven minutes remained.

TJ Perenara and Josh Moorby were both involved in a stunning Hurricanes break which almost ended up in a try. But they were dragged down just short but had a penalty to play with.

After opting to go for the corner, Peter Lakai failed to gather the throw but the Hurricanes still ended up with possession. The quest for a match-winner continued.

As the onslaught continued, Crusaders replacement Jamie Hannah was shown a yellow card. With history on the line in this clash, a tense finale awaited.

The scrum was pulled up for a penalty, but after a Du’Plessis Kirifi quick tap, the Canes crossed for the match-stealing try with only a few minutes to play.

Replacement Justin Sangster was the hero.

After the full-time siren, in the final play of the match, Crusaders prop Owen Franks was shown a yellow card for a high shot. It was a sour end to an otherwise thrilling New Zealand derby.